Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
31.80 BDT    0.00%
2022Eastern Bank : EBL wins ICSB Gold award in banking category
PU
2022Eastern Bank : Mr Ali Reza Iftekhar, longest serving MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited wins 'Best Banking CEO of the Year'
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL POS service at BIRDEM General Hospital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank : EBL signs refinancing agreement with BB

01/10/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank are seen exchanging documents after signing a participatory agreement on disbursement of agriculture loan, at a maximum interest rate of 4 per cent, under a refinance scheme worth BDT 5,000 crore, for ensuring food security of the country, at the latter's office in the city recently. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan were present on the occasion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EASTERN BANK LIMITED
2022Eastern Bank : EBL wins ICSB Gold award in banking category
PU
2022Eastern Bank : Mr Ali Reza Iftekhar, longest serving MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited wi..
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL POS service at BIRDEM General Hospital
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL receives ICMAB award
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL wins Mastercard Excellence Award in two categories
PU
2022Eastern Bank : Our banking system is safe, there is no need to press the panic button
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL organises Football Fiesta
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL donates 75 thousand blankets for cold-hit people
PU
2022Eastern Bank : EBL employee music contest held
PU
2022Eastern Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 255 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 34 125 M 326 M 326 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,80 BDT
Average target price 37,45 BDT
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed Deputy Managing Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED0.00%326
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.61%148 438
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%66 946
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.79%55 445
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)8.89%49 728
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.25%49 423