Eastern Bank : EBL signs refinancing agreement with BB

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank are seen exchanging documents after signing a participatory agreement on disbursement of agriculture loan, at a maximum interest rate of 4 per cent, under a refinance scheme worth BDT 5,000 crore, for ensuring food security of the country, at the latter's office in the city recently. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan were present on the occasion.