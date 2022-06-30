Log in
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
32.80 BDT   +1.55%
Eastern Bank : EBL to collect WASA bill

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has signed an agreement with Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to facilitate WASA bill payment.

Under this agreement, customers can now pay WASA bills across EBL branches in person as well as digitally through Skybanking app and web platform. An agreement between EBL and Dhaka WASA was signed on June 29, 2022 at a simple ceremony at the WASA's Head Office in city's Kawran Bazar area.

Taqsem A. Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director & CEO of Eastern Bank Limited signed the agreement in presence of other senior officials from both EBL & WASA.

Taqsem A. Khan said, 'Customer service is our prime agenda and we are committed to turn Dhaka WASA into digital WASA in the true sense of the term. We are happy to find EBL as one of our partners in our digital journey.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "We have been continuously working towards making our customers' life easier, with our enhanced focus on digital banking technology". He further added "we have been providing customers with a complete omni-channel banking experience, providing them their required service across multiple platforms". He appreciated WASA's advancement over the years and hoped it will shape up into a long term relationship resulting in successful outcome.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 789 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 35 198 M 377 M 377 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,80 BDT
Average target price 36,55 BDT
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Shahryar Faiz Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED-4.16%377
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%154 853
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.10.79%72 424
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.34%60 604
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.26%60 301
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.40%51 935