Eastern Bank : EBL to collect WASA bill

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has signed an agreement with Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to facilitate WASA bill payment.

Under this agreement, customers can now pay WASA bills across EBL branches in person as well as digitally through Skybanking app and web platform. An agreement between EBL and Dhaka WASA was signed on June 29, 2022 at a simple ceremony at the WASA's Head Office in city's Kawran Bazar area.

Taqsem A. Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director & CEO of Eastern Bank Limited signed the agreement in presence of other senior officials from both EBL & WASA.

Taqsem A. Khan said, 'Customer service is our prime agenda and we are committed to turn Dhaka WASA into digital WASA in the true sense of the term. We are happy to find EBL as one of our partners in our digital journey.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "We have been continuously working towards making our customers' life easier, with our enhanced focus on digital banking technology". He further added "we have been providing customers with a complete omni-channel banking experience, providing them their required service across multiple platforms". He appreciated WASA's advancement over the years and hoped it will shape up into a long term relationship resulting in successful outcome.