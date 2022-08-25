Eastern Bank : EBL to offer term loan facilities for CMSMEs

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for providing term loan facilities to Cottage, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) customers at 7% interest rate, under CMSME Refinance Scheme of the central bank.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO,EBL and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Md Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director, Manoj Kumar Howlader, Director of Bangladesh Bank; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL were present among others on the occasion.