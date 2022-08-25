Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Eastern Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
32.00 BDT   -0.62%
05:28aEASTERN BANK : EBL to offer term loan facilities for CMSMEs
PU
08/11EASTERN BANK : Bangladesh reaping benefits of Bangabandhu's visionary ideas
PU
08/02Eastern Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Eastern Bank : EBL to offer term loan facilities for CMSMEs

08/25/2022 | 05:28am EDT
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for providing term loan facilities to Cottage, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) customers at 7% interest rate, under CMSME Refinance Scheme of the central bank.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO,EBL and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Md Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director, Manoj Kumar Howlader, Director of Bangladesh Bank; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL were present among others on the occasion.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 789 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 34 339 M 361 M 361 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,00 BDT
Average target price 36,55 BDT
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Shahryar Faiz Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED-6.49%361
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 188
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 054
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.99%58 287
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.51%53 533
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.67%53 239