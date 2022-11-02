Advanced search
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
31.80 BDT    0.00%
12:50aEastern Bank : EBL wins ADB Best TFP Green Deal Bank Award
PU
10/27Eastern Bank : EBL- Startup Bangladesh Co-Brand Visa Cards Launched The bank also offers loan for startups and card for freelancers
PU
10/27Eastern Bank : EBL Q3 Financial Statements 2022 (Unaudited)
PU
Eastern Bank : EBL wins ADB Best TFP Green Deal Bank Award

11/02/2022 | 12:50am EDT
Eastern Bank Limited has been adjudged as the Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award by ADB.

Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Award of ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions supported by the TSCFP that specifically involves environmental sustainability components according to the selected criteria such as - how the transaction has impact on development, environment, economic growth etc.

The award certificate was handed over to Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar by Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at a simple ceremony on October 31 at EBL corporate head office in the city's Gulshan area. In response of winning the award, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "As an environmentally responsive bank, EBL is considering global economic trend seriously in respect of climate change and environmental sustainability. Moreover, EBL is very much aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation. We would like to thank ADB for recognizing our efforts."

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 255 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 34 125 M 334 M 334 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,80 BDT
Average target price 37,45 BDT
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Shahryar Faiz Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED-7.08%322
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.42%129 431
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.55%69 393
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.19%50 590
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.35%48 835
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-19.01%42 758