Eastern Bank : EBL wins ADB Best TFP Green Deal Bank Award

Eastern Bank Limited has been adjudged as the Best TFP Green Deal (Issuing Bank) Award by ADB.

Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Award of ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions supported by the TSCFP that specifically involves environmental sustainability components according to the selected criteria such as - how the transaction has impact on development, environment, economic growth etc.

The award certificate was handed over to Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar by Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Program) at a simple ceremony on October 31 at EBL corporate head office in the city's Gulshan area. In response of winning the award, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "As an environmentally responsive bank, EBL is considering global economic trend seriously in respect of climate change and environmental sustainability. Moreover, EBL is very much aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation. We would like to thank ADB for recognizing our efforts."