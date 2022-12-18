Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
31.80 BDT    0.00%
06:43aEastern Bank : EBL wins ICSB Gold award in banking category
PU
12/15Eastern Bank : Mr Ali Reza Iftekhar, longest serving MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited wins 'Best Banking CEO of the Year'
PU
11/24Eastern Bank : EBL wins Mastercard Excellence Award in two categories
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank : EBL wins ICSB Gold award in banking category

12/18/2022 | 06:43am EST
Leading private commercial bank of the country Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has won gold award in the banking category at the 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2021. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL received the country's top award in corporate governance from Salman F. Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the Prime Minister at a gala award ceremony held on December 17, 2022 evening at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

After receiving the award Iftekhar said, 'It is a great honor for EBL and recognition of our continuous effort to adopt and adapt to international best practices in corporate governance. Our system of governance provides basis for our transparency of processes and compliance to regulatory framework with focus on sustainable value creation.'

Earlier, EBL won ICSB gold award in 2013, 2014 and 2017 for promoting corporate governance excellence.

Caption: Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) receives the gold award in banking category from Salman F. Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the Prime Minister at the 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2021 ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on December 17, 2022 evening.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 11:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
