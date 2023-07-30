HALF YEARLY

Financial Statements 2023 (Unaudited)

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

30-06-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

5,101,297,539

4,716,684,227

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)

17,182,694,676

16,438,906,912

(including foreign currencies)

22,283,992,215

21,155,591,139

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

In Bangladesh

6,473,905,771

4,612,126,429

Outside Bangladesh

7,505,700,254

7,987,271,813

13,979,606,025

12,599,398,242

Money at call and short notice

5,000,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

77,622,369,385

64,603,877,534

Others

26,966,086,325

28,428,309,602

104,588,455,710

93,032,187,136

Loans and advances

Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.

278,401,083,794

260,686,467,101

Bills discounted and purchased

50,757,234,312

50,398,266,460

329,158,318,106

311,084,733,561

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,652,102,857

8,583,485,506

Other assets

9,160,175,202

6,973,051,004

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

492,822,650,115

459,868,446,589

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Liabilities

Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents

Non-convertible subordinated bond

6,500,000,000

5,950,000,000

Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

79,705,091,795

72,647,428,424

86,205,091,795

78,597,428,424

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits & other accounts, etc.

53,663,455,874

48,977,808,908

Bills payable

1,225,139,652

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

77,974,759,518

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

142,724,259,731

130,692,541,410

Others-special notice deposits (SND)

63,210,643,375

60,455,307,927

Bearer certificates of deposits

-

-

338,798,258,150

316,326,534,943

Other liabilities

31,150,640,162

29,182,855,215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

456,153,990,107

424,106,818,581

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital-Paid up capital

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

Asset revaluation reserve

2,666,815,663

2,735,843,783

General reserve

611,575,070

603,493,370

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(187,736,804)

(75,276,321)

Surplus in profit & loss account

10,786,567,740

11,047,500,739

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,668,660,007

35,761,628,008

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

492,822,650,115

459,868,446,589

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

67,658,309,942

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

46,484,674,434

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

42,259,656,255

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

16,799,457,201

15,298,846,071

Other contingent liabilities

-

-

173,202,097,832

163,194,200,541

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions

-

-

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

688,799,485

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

commitments

2,088,799,485

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

175,290,897,317

165,095,905,495

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

01 January

01 January

01 April 2023

01 April 2022

Particulars

2023 to 30

2022 to 30

to 30 June

to 30 June

June 2023

June 2022

2023

2022

Interest Income

12,248,559,155

9,079,010,477

6,361,779,139

4,719,431,218

Less: Interest paid on deposits and

8,700,378,756

5,591,955,994

4,525,564,582

3,010,623,947

borrowings

Net Interest Income

3,548,180,399

3,487,054,483

1,836,214,557

1,708,807,271

Income from investments

3,797,372,278

3,004,213,539

1,970,233,556

1,651,956,921

Commission, exchange and brokerage

2,269,566,716

2,356,051,012

1,159,277,479

1,126,688,743

Other operating income

132,399,027

145,550,268

63,102,198

69,737,226

6,199,338,021

5,505,814,818

3,192,613,233

2,848,382,890

Total operating income

9,747,518,419

8,992,869,301

5,028,827,789

4,557,190,161

Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)

2,815,165,183

2,568,980,740

1,372,184,559

1,283,386,071

Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

246,269,899

243,795,527

125,356,936

126,109,691

Legal & professional expenses

71,501,479

65,750,167

47,387,857

33,006,454

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.

101,945,998

85,583,850

57,003,148

50,118,759

Stationery, printing, advertisement,

265,408,753

128,663,089

138,949,930

58,398,402

Business Promoton etc.

Managing Director's salary and

17,490,986

16,648,100

8,312,615

7,915,675

allowances (Bank only)

Directors' fees & expenses

1,878,831

1,828,085

805,670

1,114,392

Repairs, maintenance and depreciation

715,371,926

562,643,430

391,400,205

303,208,609

Other operating expenses

570,903,826

342,352,586

336,249,394

215,257,767

Total operating expenses

4,805,936,880

4,016,245,573

2,477,650,313

2,078,515,820

Profit before provisions

4,941,581,539

4,976,623,728

2,551,177,476

2,478,674,341

Provision for loans and off-balance sheet

exposure:

General provision (loans and OBS exposures)

527,084,919

153,751,784

221,927,532

443,471,463

Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)

304,541,791

537,780,400

128,626,549

(86,213,911)

Other Provisions

125,229,895

463,151,586

165,029,825

354,446,332

Total provisions

956,856,606

1,154,683,770

515,583,907

711,703,884

Profit before tax for the period

3,984,724,934

3,821,939,958

2,035,593,570

1,766,970,457

Current tax expense

1,866,836,960

1,803,397,396

932,472,204

805,568,374

Deferred tax income (net)

(304,765,773)

(352,984,736)

(250,160,546)

(216,913,322)

Provision for tax made for the period

1,562,071,187

1,450,412,660

682,311,658

588,655,052

Profit after tax for the period

2,422,653,747

2,371,527,298

1,353,281,912

1,178,315,405

Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)

2.01

1.96

1.12

0.98

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

01 January 2023 to

01 January 2022 to

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

A)

Cash flows from operating activities

Interest receipts in cash

11,532,876,967

9,014,099,891

Interest payments

(8,666,129,106)

(5,258,607,022)

Dividend receipts

573,799,039

373,909,898

Fees and commission receipts in cash

2,269,566,716

2,356,051,012

Income from investment (other than dividend received)

3,191,815,998

2,406,319,995

Recovery of loans previously written off

438,528,165

438,528,165

Cash payment to employees (including directors)

(3,015,823,649)

(2,837,041,749)

Cash payment to suppliers

(931,240,699)

(691,416,989)

Income taxes payment

(1,659,816,184)

(2,586,140,945)

Received from other operating activities

132,399,027

145,550,268

Payment for other operating activities

(570,903,826)

(342,352,586)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets

3,295,072,447

3,018,899,938

and liabilities

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

Net (purchase) of trading securities

(11,314,042,417)

(15,400,779,032)

Loans and advances to customers (other than banks)

(17,367,085,793)

(12,734,518,812)

Other assets

(2,146,183,521)

(23,395,108)

Deposits from other Banks

511,832,018

(128,877,425)

Deposits from customers (other than banks)

21,736,771,141

23,341,306,026

Liability for tax

97,744,997

1,135,728,286

Liabilities for provision

(1,395,384,771)

(1,593,211,935)

Other liabilities

2,346,025,693

517,089,804

Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities

(7,530,322,652)

(4,886,658,196)

Net Cash (used in) operating activities

(4,235,250,205)

(1,867,758,258)

B)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net (Purchase) of non-trading securities

(310,781,999)

(3,608,640,454)

Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment

(537,874,707)

(542,940,147)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(848,656,706)

(4,151,580,601)

C)

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions and agents

7,607,663,372

10,812,206,333

Dividend payment (cash dividend)

(1,341,371,900)

(1,192,330,584)

Net cash received from financing activities

6,266,291,472

9,619,875,750

D)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)

1,182,384,561

3,600,536,890

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(113,303,404)

(23,120,552)

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

40,197,681,282

37,132,093,625

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*

41,266,762,439

40,709,509,963

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)

5,101,297,539

4,435,227,611

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)

17,182,694,676

9,708,191,300

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

13,979,606,025

15,236,042,652

Money at call and short notice

5,000,000,000

11,327,250,000

Prize bonds

3,164,200

2,798,400

41,266,762,439

40,709,509,963

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

Eastern Bank Limited

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

30-06-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

5,101,132,386

4,716,619,787

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)

17,182,694,676

16,438,906,912

(including foreign currencies)

22,283,827,062

21,155,526,699

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

In Bangladesh

6,188,120,151

4,471,348,086

Outside Bangladesh

7,187,833,746

7,382,719,034

13,375,953,897

11,854,067,120

Money at call and short notice

5,000,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

77,617,725,680

64,603,877,534

Others

24,302,480,744

25,802,844,879

101,920,206,424

90,406,722,413

Loans and advances

Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.

279,892,639,373

263,817,658,813

Bills discounted and purchased

45,809,748,585

45,097,944,098

325,702,387,958

308,915,602,911

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,581,558,802

8,500,798,743

Other assets

10,881,995,730

8,716,424,628

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

487,745,929,873

455,989,142,514

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Liabilities

Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents

Non-convertible subordinated bond

6,500,000,000

5,950,000,000

Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

76,167,478,452

70,046,357,312

82,667,478,452

75,996,357,312

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits & other accounts, etc.

53,808,724,064

49,608,497,830

Bills payable

1,225,139,652

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

77,974,759,518

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

142,734,259,731

130,692,541,410

Others-special notice deposits

63,540,496,807

60,595,389,174

Bearer certificates of deposits

-

-

339,283,379,771

317,097,305,113

Other liabilities

29,753,174,205

27,850,035,594

TOTAL LIABILITIES

451,704,032,428

420,943,698,017

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital-Paid up capital

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

General reserve

603,493,370

603,493,370

Asset revaluation reserve

2,581,397,296

2,650,425,416

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(211,662,409)

(164,282,960)

Surplus in profit & loss account

10,277,230,851

10,505,742,233

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,041,897,444

35,045,444,497

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

487,745,929,873

455,989,142,514

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

67,658,309,942

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

46,484,674,434

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

42,259,656,255

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

16,799,457,201

15,298,846,071

Other contingent liabilities

-

-

173,202,097,832

163,194,200,541

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade -related

-

-

transactions

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

688,799,485

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

commitments

2,088,799,485

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

175,290,897,317

165,095,905,495

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Statutory

Dividend

Asset revaluation

Actuarial

Foreign currency

Particulars

Paid up capital

General reserve

reserve (lands and

Retained earnings

Total

reserve

equalisation reserve

remeasurement (loss)

translation difference

others)

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,735,843,783

(367,924,063)

(75,276,321)

11,047,500,739

35,761,628,008

Net profit for the period after tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,422,653,747

2,422,653,747

Bonus share issued

1,341,371,900

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

-

Cash dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

(1,341,371,900)

Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

-

(44,319,465)

-

-

-

(44,319,465)

Adjustment for FCY RE balance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(842,946)

(842,946)

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(112,460,483)

-

(112,460,483)

Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)

-

-

8,081,700

-

-

-

-

-

8,081,700

Balance as at 30 June 2023

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

611,575,070

356,040,000

2,666,815,663

(367,924,063)

(187,736,804)

10,786,567,740

36,668,660,007

Balance as at 30 June 2022

10,730,975,250

9,538,644,670

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,697,115,955

(406,049,063)

(21,186,187)

9,491,189,992

32,990,223,988

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 20232

100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

HALF YEARLY

Financial Statements 2023 (Unaudited)

Eastern Bank Limited

Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank Limited

Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Selected explanatory notes

as at and for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023

1 Activities of the Bank

The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and

Particulars

Interest Income

Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings

Net Interest Income

Income from investments

Commission, exchange and brokerage

Other operating income

Total operating income

Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)

Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

Legal & professional expenses

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.

Stationery, printing, advertisement, Business Promoton etc.

Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)

Directors' fees & expenses

Repairs, maintenance and depreciation

Other operating expenses

Total operating expenses

Profit before provisions

Provision for loans and off- balance sheet exposure:

General provision (loans and OBS exposures)

Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)

Other Provisions

Total provisions

Profit before tax for the period

Current tax expense

Deferred tax income (net)

Provision for tax made for the period

01 January

01 January

01 April 2023

01 April 2022

2023 to 30

2022 to 30

to 30 June

to 30 June

June 2023

June 2022

2023

2022

12,110,126,485

8,909,081,357

6,275,423,786

4,636,161,669

8,567,395,334

5,514,064,787

4,447,788,167

2,965,644,704

3,542,731,151

3,395,016,570

1,827,635,619

1,670,516,965

3,809,701,373

2,932,799,886

1,982,833,626

1,686,897,231

2,082,774,581

2,112,381,028

1,060,910,377

1,027,520,714

132,095,968

145,163,026

63,117,947

70,266,856

6,024,571,921

5,190,343,940

3,106,861,949

2,784,684,801

9,567,303,072

8,585,360,510

4,934,497,568

4,455,201,766

2,719,491,806

2,483,928,256

1,315,612,546

1,236,709,511

240,454,368

237,960,233

121,974,173

123,622,438

70,802,627

64,131,553

46,809,860

32,056,599

97,691,573

81,860,985

54,920,747

47,817,009

261,229,782

126,682,856

137,197,349

57,992,387

17,490,986

16,648,100

8,312,615

7,915,675

1,587,331

1,683,085

651,670

1,030,892

694,882,282

542,841,447

381,639,219

293,666,014

562,119,868

333,308,325

331,745,967

210,890,414

4,665,750,622

3,889,044,839

2,398,864,145

2,011,700,938

4,901,552,450

4,696,315,671

2,535,633,423

2,443,500,828

508,165,098

153,751,784

212,118,084

443,471,463

296,460,091

537,425,300

120,544,849

(86,569,011)

126,632,580

267,666,928

165,603,857

202,072,528

931,257,770

958,844,012

498,266,791

558,974,980

3,970,294,680

3,737,471,659

2,037,366,632

1,884,525,848

1,820,106,149

1,725,719,995

909,017,135

775,505,774

(304,043,480)

(351,750,350)

(249,991,761)

(216,000,000)

1,516,062,669

1,373,969,645

659,025,374

559,505,774

Particulars

01 January 2023

01 January 2022

to 30 June 2023

to 30 June 2022

  1. Cash flows from operating activities

Interest receipts in cash

11,375,939,965

8,837,843,917

Interest payments

(8,533,208,153)

(5,180,715,815)

Dividend receipts

765,222,675

679,498,220

Fees and commission receipts in cash

1,989,477,895

2,431,453,651

Income from investment (other than dividend

3,012,721,456

2,029,318,021

received)

Recovery of loans previously written off

438,528,165

438,528,165

Cash payment to employees (including directors)

(2,902,706,716)

(2,732,228,572)

Cash payment to suppliers

(902,726,594)

(675,133,388)

Income taxes payment

(1,632,635,950)

(2,539,400,941)

Received from other operating activities

132,095,968

145,163,026

Payment for other operating activities

(562,119,868)

(333,308,325)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating

3,180,588,843

3,101,017,958

assets and liabilities

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

Net (purchase) of trading securities

(11,345,901,557)

(14,997,162,838)

Loans and advances to customers (other than banks)

(16,059,722,710)

(13,284,779,293)

Other assets

(2,033,392,994)

(330,428,113)

Deposits from other Banks

511,832,018

(128,877,425)

Deposits from customers (other than banks)

21,451,122,594

23,270,837,773

Liability for tax

116,573,281

1,165,431,297

Liabilities for provision

(1,369,785,935)

(1,397,372,177)

Other liabilities

2,256,208,071

338,803,656

Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities

(6,473,067,231)

(5,363,547,121)

Net Cash (used in) operating activities

(3,292,478,388)

(2,262,529,162)

B)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net (Purchase) of non-trading securities

(236,138,296)

(3,601,228,194)

Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment

(543,094,097)

(468,290,107)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(779,232,393)

(4,069,518,301)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions

6,671,121,140

11,158,599,402

and agents

Dividend payment (cash dividend)

(1,341,371,900)

(1,192,330,584)

Net cash received from financing activities

5,329,749,240

9,966,268,819

D)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)

1,258,038,459

3,634,221,356

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(47,379,021)

(59,623,964)

equivalents

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

39,452,285,719

36,516,190,806

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*

40,662,945,158

40,090,788,198

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)

5,101,132,386

4,435,028,344

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)

17,182,694,676

9,708,191,300

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

13,375,953,897

14,617,520,154

commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.

The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of

the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to

and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc.

Subsidiaries of the Bank

The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operation. These are: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL

Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking

business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management company for fund management, capital

market operation, equity investment etc.

  • Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies
    Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:
    Basis of Preparation
    2.01 Statement of compliance
    The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/ bonds) held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.

2.02 Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.

2.03 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.

Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.

The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies as those of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events of similar nature.

Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.

2.04 Revenue Recognition

The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15.

2.05 Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.

2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

2.07 Earnings per share

Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing the profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 30 June 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.

2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank

As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. The following ratings have been awarded:

Periods

Date of Rating

Rating

Outlook

Credit Rating

Long Term

Short Term

Agency

January to December 2022

21-Jun-23

AAA

ST-1

Stable

CRAB

January to December 2021

28-Jun-22

AA+

ST-1

Stable

CRISL

January to December 2020

17-Jun-21

AA+

ST-1

Stable

CRISL

  1. General
    Reporting Period
    The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank cover from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
    Review of the Financial Statements
    These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 27 July 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date.
  2. Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefor:

Figures are in BDT Crore

Consolidated

Increase/

Particulars

January to

January to

Reasons

(Decrease)

June 2023

June 2022

Income from

379.74

300.42

79.32

Income from investments has increased due to increase

investments

of investment in government treasury securities, increase

of income from reverse repo and dividend from perpetual

bonds, pref. shares and quoted shares.

Commission,

226.96

235.61

(8.65)

Fees and commission income (trade fees and brokerage

exchange and

commission) has decreased due to decrease of trade

brokerage

volume of EBL and trading turnover in EBLSL in H1,2023.

Specific

30.45

53.78

(23.32)

SP charge in H1, 2023 has been made as per classification

provision

status of loans following BB circulars. On the contrary SP

(expense)

charge in H1, 2022 was significantly higher mainly due to

internal downgrade of loans (SS to DF to BL) upon expiry

of classification relaxation rule issued for COVID-19 and

shifting of few rescheduled unclassified loan accounts to

classified ones in H1, 2022.

General

52.71

15.38

37.33

General provision has increased mainly due to increase of

Profit after tax for the period

2,454,232,011

2,363,502,014

1,378,341,258

1,325,020,074

Earnings per share (EPS)

2.03

1.96

1.14

1.10

(restated)

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

Money at call and short notice

5,000,000,000

11,327,250,000

Prize bonds

3,164,200

2,798,400

40,662,945,158

40,090,788,198

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

provision

funded exposures and building of additional provision for

(expense)

certain rescheduled loan accounts.

Other provision

12.52

46.32

(33.79)

Due to floor price in DSEX, provision for MTM loss against

quoted securities in H1, 2023 has decreased. On the

contrary in H1, 2022 provision was significantly higher

for two reasons: Significant decrease of DSEX index in H1,

2022 and sale of shares having gain during that period.

Total tax

156.21

145.04

11.17

Tax provision includes current tax and deferred tax.

provision

Current tax expense has increased mainly for increase of

taxable income of both EBL and subsidiaries. Deferred tax

income has decreased for two reasons: Adjustment for

loan written off worth BDT 22.41 cr and lower growth of

specific provision against BL category loans in H1, 2023 as

compared to that of H1,2022.

Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:

Number of ordinary shares as on 30 June 2023 was 1,207,234,715 with a face value BDT 10 per share.

Calculation of NAV and NAVPS:

Particulars

Group

Bank

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

Net Asset Value (NAV) in crore

3,666.87

3,576.16

3,604.19

3,504.54

Net Asset Value per share in BDT (restated

30.37

29.62

29.85

29.03

2022)

Calculation of NAVPS:

Net Asset Value

No of shares outstanding

Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:

Group

Bank

Particulars

January to June

January to June

January to June

January to June

2023

2022

2023

2022

Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated

2.01

1.96

2.03

1.96

2022)

Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)

(3.51)

(1.55)

(2.73)

(1.87)

in BDT (restated 2022)

Calculation of EPS:

Profit After Tax

No. of shares outstanding

Calculation of NOCFPS:

Net Operating Cash Flow

No. of shares outstanding

Eastern Bank Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 June 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

Paid up capital

"Statutory

General reserve

Dividend equalisation

Asset revaluation reserve

Actuarial remeasurement

Foreign currency

Retained earnings

Total

reserve"

reserve

(lands and others)

(loss)

translation difference

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,650,425,416

(367,924,063)

(164,282,960)

10,505,742,232

35,045,444,497

Net profit for the period after tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,454,232,011

2,454,232,011

Bonus share issued

1,341,371,900

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

(1,341,371,900)

Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

-

(44,319,465)

-

-

-

(44,319,465)

Adjustment for FCY RE balance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

407

407

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(47,379,449)

-

(47,379,449)

Balance as at 30 June 2023

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,581,397,296

(367,924,063)

(211,662,409)

10,277,230,850

36,041,897,445

Balance as at 30 June 2022

10,730,975,250

9,538,644,670

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,611,697,588

(406,049,063)

(65,573,851)

8,954,117,577

32,323,345,535

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 27 July 2023

100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

