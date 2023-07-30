HALF YEARLY
Financial Statements 2023 (Unaudited)
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
30-06-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
5,101,297,539
4,716,684,227
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)
17,182,694,676
16,438,906,912
(including foreign currencies)
22,283,992,215
21,155,591,139
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
In Bangladesh
6,473,905,771
4,612,126,429
Outside Bangladesh
7,505,700,254
7,987,271,813
13,979,606,025
12,599,398,242
Money at call and short notice
5,000,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
77,622,369,385
64,603,877,534
Others
26,966,086,325
28,428,309,602
104,588,455,710
93,032,187,136
Loans and advances
Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.
278,401,083,794
260,686,467,101
Bills discounted and purchased
50,757,234,312
50,398,266,460
329,158,318,106
311,084,733,561
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,652,102,857
8,583,485,506
Other assets
9,160,175,202
6,973,051,004
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
492,822,650,115
459,868,446,589
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Liabilities
Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents
Non-convertible subordinated bond
6,500,000,000
5,950,000,000
Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
79,705,091,795
72,647,428,424
86,205,091,795
78,597,428,424
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits & other accounts, etc.
53,663,455,874
48,977,808,908
Bills payable
1,225,139,652
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
77,974,759,518
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
142,724,259,731
130,692,541,410
Others-special notice deposits (SND)
63,210,643,375
60,455,307,927
Bearer certificates of deposits
-
-
338,798,258,150
316,326,534,943
Other liabilities
31,150,640,162
29,182,855,215
TOTAL LIABILITIES
456,153,990,107
424,106,818,581
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital-Paid up capital
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
Asset revaluation reserve
2,666,815,663
2,735,843,783
General reserve
611,575,070
603,493,370
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(187,736,804)
(75,276,321)
Surplus in profit & loss account
10,786,567,740
11,047,500,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
36,668,660,007
35,761,628,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
492,822,650,115
459,868,446,589
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
67,658,309,942
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
46,484,674,434
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
42,259,656,255
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
16,799,457,201
15,298,846,071
Other contingent liabilities
-
-
173,202,097,832
163,194,200,541
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions
-
-
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
688,799,485
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
commitments
2,088,799,485
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
175,290,897,317
165,095,905,495
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
01 January
01 January
01 April 2023
01 April 2022
Particulars
2023 to 30
2022 to 30
to 30 June
to 30 June
June 2023
June 2022
2023
2022
Interest Income
12,248,559,155
9,079,010,477
6,361,779,139
4,719,431,218
Less: Interest paid on deposits and
8,700,378,756
5,591,955,994
4,525,564,582
3,010,623,947
borrowings
Net Interest Income
3,548,180,399
3,487,054,483
1,836,214,557
1,708,807,271
Income from investments
3,797,372,278
3,004,213,539
1,970,233,556
1,651,956,921
Commission, exchange and brokerage
2,269,566,716
2,356,051,012
1,159,277,479
1,126,688,743
Other operating income
132,399,027
145,550,268
63,102,198
69,737,226
6,199,338,021
5,505,814,818
3,192,613,233
2,848,382,890
Total operating income
9,747,518,419
8,992,869,301
5,028,827,789
4,557,190,161
Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)
2,815,165,183
2,568,980,740
1,372,184,559
1,283,386,071
Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
246,269,899
243,795,527
125,356,936
126,109,691
Legal & professional expenses
71,501,479
65,750,167
47,387,857
33,006,454
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.
101,945,998
85,583,850
57,003,148
50,118,759
Stationery, printing, advertisement,
265,408,753
128,663,089
138,949,930
58,398,402
Business Promoton etc.
Managing Director's salary and
17,490,986
16,648,100
8,312,615
7,915,675
allowances (Bank only)
Directors' fees & expenses
1,878,831
1,828,085
805,670
1,114,392
Repairs, maintenance and depreciation
715,371,926
562,643,430
391,400,205
303,208,609
Other operating expenses
570,903,826
342,352,586
336,249,394
215,257,767
Total operating expenses
4,805,936,880
4,016,245,573
2,477,650,313
2,078,515,820
Profit before provisions
4,941,581,539
4,976,623,728
2,551,177,476
2,478,674,341
Provision for loans and off-balance sheet
exposure:
General provision (loans and OBS exposures)
527,084,919
153,751,784
221,927,532
443,471,463
Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)
304,541,791
537,780,400
128,626,549
(86,213,911)
Other Provisions
125,229,895
463,151,586
165,029,825
354,446,332
Total provisions
956,856,606
1,154,683,770
515,583,907
711,703,884
Profit before tax for the period
3,984,724,934
3,821,939,958
2,035,593,570
1,766,970,457
Current tax expense
1,866,836,960
1,803,397,396
932,472,204
805,568,374
Deferred tax income (net)
(304,765,773)
(352,984,736)
(250,160,546)
(216,913,322)
Provision for tax made for the period
1,562,071,187
1,450,412,660
682,311,658
588,655,052
Profit after tax for the period
2,422,653,747
2,371,527,298
1,353,281,912
1,178,315,405
Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)
2.01
1.96
1.12
0.98
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
01 January 2023 to
01 January 2022 to
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
A)
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest receipts in cash
11,532,876,967
9,014,099,891
Interest payments
(8,666,129,106)
(5,258,607,022)
Dividend receipts
573,799,039
373,909,898
Fees and commission receipts in cash
2,269,566,716
2,356,051,012
Income from investment (other than dividend received)
3,191,815,998
2,406,319,995
Recovery of loans previously written off
438,528,165
438,528,165
Cash payment to employees (including directors)
(3,015,823,649)
(2,837,041,749)
Cash payment to suppliers
(931,240,699)
(691,416,989)
Income taxes payment
(1,659,816,184)
(2,586,140,945)
Received from other operating activities
132,399,027
145,550,268
Payment for other operating activities
(570,903,826)
(342,352,586)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets
3,295,072,447
3,018,899,938
and liabilities
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
Net (purchase) of trading securities
(11,314,042,417)
(15,400,779,032)
Loans and advances to customers (other than banks)
(17,367,085,793)
(12,734,518,812)
Other assets
(2,146,183,521)
(23,395,108)
Deposits from other Banks
511,832,018
(128,877,425)
Deposits from customers (other than banks)
21,736,771,141
23,341,306,026
Liability for tax
97,744,997
1,135,728,286
Liabilities for provision
(1,395,384,771)
(1,593,211,935)
Other liabilities
2,346,025,693
517,089,804
Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities
(7,530,322,652)
(4,886,658,196)
Net Cash (used in) operating activities
(4,235,250,205)
(1,867,758,258)
B)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net (Purchase) of non-trading securities
(310,781,999)
(3,608,640,454)
Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment
(537,874,707)
(542,940,147)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(848,656,706)
(4,151,580,601)
C)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions and agents
7,607,663,372
10,812,206,333
Dividend payment (cash dividend)
(1,341,371,900)
(1,192,330,584)
Net cash received from financing activities
6,266,291,472
9,619,875,750
D)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)
1,182,384,561
3,600,536,890
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(113,303,404)
(23,120,552)
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
40,197,681,282
37,132,093,625
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*
41,266,762,439
40,709,509,963
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)
5,101,297,539
4,435,227,611
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)
17,182,694,676
9,708,191,300
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
13,979,606,025
15,236,042,652
Money at call and short notice
5,000,000,000
11,327,250,000
Prize bonds
3,164,200
2,798,400
41,266,762,439
40,709,509,963
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
Eastern Bank Limited
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
30-06-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
5,101,132,386
4,716,619,787
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)
17,182,694,676
16,438,906,912
(including foreign currencies)
22,283,827,062
21,155,526,699
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
In Bangladesh
6,188,120,151
4,471,348,086
Outside Bangladesh
7,187,833,746
7,382,719,034
13,375,953,897
11,854,067,120
Money at call and short notice
5,000,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
77,617,725,680
64,603,877,534
Others
24,302,480,744
25,802,844,879
101,920,206,424
90,406,722,413
Loans and advances
Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.
279,892,639,373
263,817,658,813
Bills discounted and purchased
45,809,748,585
45,097,944,098
325,702,387,958
308,915,602,911
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,581,558,802
8,500,798,743
Other assets
10,881,995,730
8,716,424,628
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
487,745,929,873
455,989,142,514
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Liabilities
Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents
Non-convertible subordinated bond
6,500,000,000
5,950,000,000
Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
76,167,478,452
70,046,357,312
82,667,478,452
75,996,357,312
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits & other accounts, etc.
53,808,724,064
49,608,497,830
Bills payable
1,225,139,652
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
77,974,759,518
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
142,734,259,731
130,692,541,410
Others-special notice deposits
63,540,496,807
60,595,389,174
Bearer certificates of deposits
-
-
339,283,379,771
317,097,305,113
Other liabilities
29,753,174,205
27,850,035,594
TOTAL LIABILITIES
451,704,032,428
420,943,698,017
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital-Paid up capital
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
General reserve
603,493,370
603,493,370
Asset revaluation reserve
2,581,397,296
2,650,425,416
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(211,662,409)
(164,282,960)
Surplus in profit & loss account
10,277,230,851
10,505,742,233
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
36,041,897,444
35,045,444,497
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
487,745,929,873
455,989,142,514
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
67,658,309,942
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
46,484,674,434
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
42,259,656,255
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
16,799,457,201
15,298,846,071
Other contingent liabilities
-
-
173,202,097,832
163,194,200,541
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade -related
-
-
transactions
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
688,799,485
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
commitments
2,088,799,485
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
175,290,897,317
165,095,905,495
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Statutory
Dividend
Asset revaluation
Actuarial
Foreign currency
Particulars
Paid up capital
General reserve
reserve (lands and
Retained earnings
Total
reserve
equalisation reserve
remeasurement (loss)
translation difference
others)
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,735,843,783
(367,924,063)
(75,276,321)
11,047,500,739
35,761,628,008
Net profit for the period after tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,422,653,747
2,422,653,747
Bonus share issued
1,341,371,900
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
-
Cash dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
(1,341,371,900)
Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)
-
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)
-
-
-
-
(44,319,465)
-
-
-
(44,319,465)
Adjustment for FCY RE balance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(842,946)
(842,946)
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
(112,460,483)
-
(112,460,483)
Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)
-
-
8,081,700
-
-
-
-
-
8,081,700
Balance as at 30 June 2023
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
611,575,070
356,040,000
2,666,815,663
(367,924,063)
(187,736,804)
10,786,567,740
36,668,660,007
Balance as at 30 June 2022
10,730,975,250
9,538,644,670
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,697,115,955
(406,049,063)
(21,186,187)
9,491,189,992
32,990,223,988
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 20232
100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.
Eastern Bank Limited
Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Eastern Bank Limited
Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Selected explanatory notes
as at and for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023
1 Activities of the Bank
The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and
Particulars
Interest Income
Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings
Net Interest Income
Income from investments
Commission, exchange and brokerage
Other operating income
Total operating income
Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)
Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
Legal & professional expenses
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.
Stationery, printing, advertisement, Business Promoton etc.
Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)
Directors' fees & expenses
Repairs, maintenance and depreciation
Other operating expenses
Total operating expenses
Profit before provisions
Provision for loans and off- balance sheet exposure:
General provision (loans and OBS exposures)
Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)
Other Provisions
Total provisions
Profit before tax for the period
Current tax expense
Deferred tax income (net)
Provision for tax made for the period
01 January
01 January
01 April 2023
01 April 2022
2023 to 30
2022 to 30
to 30 June
to 30 June
June 2023
June 2022
2023
2022
12,110,126,485
8,909,081,357
6,275,423,786
4,636,161,669
8,567,395,334
5,514,064,787
4,447,788,167
2,965,644,704
3,542,731,151
3,395,016,570
1,827,635,619
1,670,516,965
3,809,701,373
2,932,799,886
1,982,833,626
1,686,897,231
2,082,774,581
2,112,381,028
1,060,910,377
1,027,520,714
132,095,968
145,163,026
63,117,947
70,266,856
6,024,571,921
5,190,343,940
3,106,861,949
2,784,684,801
9,567,303,072
8,585,360,510
4,934,497,568
4,455,201,766
2,719,491,806
2,483,928,256
1,315,612,546
1,236,709,511
240,454,368
237,960,233
121,974,173
123,622,438
70,802,627
64,131,553
46,809,860
32,056,599
97,691,573
81,860,985
54,920,747
47,817,009
261,229,782
126,682,856
137,197,349
57,992,387
17,490,986
16,648,100
8,312,615
7,915,675
1,587,331
1,683,085
651,670
1,030,892
694,882,282
542,841,447
381,639,219
293,666,014
562,119,868
333,308,325
331,745,967
210,890,414
4,665,750,622
3,889,044,839
2,398,864,145
2,011,700,938
4,901,552,450
4,696,315,671
2,535,633,423
2,443,500,828
508,165,098
153,751,784
212,118,084
443,471,463
296,460,091
537,425,300
120,544,849
(86,569,011)
126,632,580
267,666,928
165,603,857
202,072,528
931,257,770
958,844,012
498,266,791
558,974,980
3,970,294,680
3,737,471,659
2,037,366,632
1,884,525,848
1,820,106,149
1,725,719,995
909,017,135
775,505,774
(304,043,480)
(351,750,350)
(249,991,761)
(216,000,000)
1,516,062,669
1,373,969,645
659,025,374
559,505,774
Particulars
01 January 2023
01 January 2022
to 30 June 2023
to 30 June 2022
- Cash flows from operating activities
Interest receipts in cash
11,375,939,965
8,837,843,917
Interest payments
(8,533,208,153)
(5,180,715,815)
Dividend receipts
765,222,675
679,498,220
Fees and commission receipts in cash
1,989,477,895
2,431,453,651
Income from investment (other than dividend
3,012,721,456
2,029,318,021
received)
Recovery of loans previously written off
438,528,165
438,528,165
Cash payment to employees (including directors)
(2,902,706,716)
(2,732,228,572)
Cash payment to suppliers
(902,726,594)
(675,133,388)
Income taxes payment
(1,632,635,950)
(2,539,400,941)
Received from other operating activities
132,095,968
145,163,026
Payment for other operating activities
(562,119,868)
(333,308,325)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating
3,180,588,843
3,101,017,958
assets and liabilities
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
Net (purchase) of trading securities
(11,345,901,557)
(14,997,162,838)
Loans and advances to customers (other than banks)
(16,059,722,710)
(13,284,779,293)
Other assets
(2,033,392,994)
(330,428,113)
Deposits from other Banks
511,832,018
(128,877,425)
Deposits from customers (other than banks)
21,451,122,594
23,270,837,773
Liability for tax
116,573,281
1,165,431,297
Liabilities for provision
(1,369,785,935)
(1,397,372,177)
Other liabilities
2,256,208,071
338,803,656
Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities
(6,473,067,231)
(5,363,547,121)
Net Cash (used in) operating activities
(3,292,478,388)
(2,262,529,162)
B)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net (Purchase) of non-trading securities
(236,138,296)
(3,601,228,194)
Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment
(543,094,097)
(468,290,107)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(779,232,393)
(4,069,518,301)
- Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions
6,671,121,140
11,158,599,402
and agents
Dividend payment (cash dividend)
(1,341,371,900)
(1,192,330,584)
Net cash received from financing activities
5,329,749,240
9,966,268,819
D)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)
1,258,038,459
3,634,221,356
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(47,379,021)
(59,623,964)
equivalents
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
39,452,285,719
36,516,190,806
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*
40,662,945,158
40,090,788,198
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)
5,101,132,386
4,435,028,344
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)
17,182,694,676
9,708,191,300
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
13,375,953,897
14,617,520,154
commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.
The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of
the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to
and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc.
Subsidiaries of the Bank
The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operation. These are: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL
Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking
business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management company for fund management, capital
market operation, equity investment etc.
- Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies
Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:
Basis of Preparation
2.01 Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/ bonds) held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.
2.02 Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.
2.03 Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.
The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies as those of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events of similar nature.
Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.
2.04 Revenue Recognition
The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15.
2.05 Cash Flow Statement
Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.
2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.
2.07 Earnings per share
Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing the profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 30 June 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.
2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank
As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. The following ratings have been awarded:
Periods
Date of Rating
Rating
Outlook
Credit Rating
Long Term
Short Term
Agency
January to December 2022
21-Jun-23
AAA
ST-1
Stable
CRAB
January to December 2021
28-Jun-22
AA+
ST-1
Stable
CRISL
January to December 2020
17-Jun-21
AA+
ST-1
Stable
CRISL
- General
Reporting Period
The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank cover from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
Review of the Financial Statements
These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 27 July 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date.
- Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefor:
Figures are in BDT Crore
Consolidated
Increase/
Particulars
January to
January to
Reasons
(Decrease)
June 2023
June 2022
Income from
379.74
300.42
79.32
Income from investments has increased due to increase
investments
of investment in government treasury securities, increase
of income from reverse repo and dividend from perpetual
bonds, pref. shares and quoted shares.
Commission,
226.96
235.61
(8.65)
Fees and commission income (trade fees and brokerage
exchange and
commission) has decreased due to decrease of trade
brokerage
volume of EBL and trading turnover in EBLSL in H1,2023.
Specific
30.45
53.78
(23.32)
SP charge in H1, 2023 has been made as per classification
provision
status of loans following BB circulars. On the contrary SP
(expense)
charge in H1, 2022 was significantly higher mainly due to
internal downgrade of loans (SS to DF to BL) upon expiry
of classification relaxation rule issued for COVID-19 and
shifting of few rescheduled unclassified loan accounts to
classified ones in H1, 2022.
General
52.71
15.38
37.33
General provision has increased mainly due to increase of
Profit after tax for the period
2,454,232,011
2,363,502,014
1,378,341,258
1,325,020,074
Earnings per share (EPS)
2.03
1.96
1.14
1.10
(restated)
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
Money at call and short notice
5,000,000,000
11,327,250,000
Prize bonds
3,164,200
2,798,400
40,662,945,158
40,090,788,198
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
provision
funded exposures and building of additional provision for
(expense)
certain rescheduled loan accounts.
Other provision
12.52
46.32
(33.79)
Due to floor price in DSEX, provision for MTM loss against
quoted securities in H1, 2023 has decreased. On the
contrary in H1, 2022 provision was significantly higher
for two reasons: Significant decrease of DSEX index in H1,
2022 and sale of shares having gain during that period.
Total tax
156.21
145.04
11.17
Tax provision includes current tax and deferred tax.
provision
Current tax expense has increased mainly for increase of
taxable income of both EBL and subsidiaries. Deferred tax
income has decreased for two reasons: Adjustment for
loan written off worth BDT 22.41 cr and lower growth of
specific provision against BL category loans in H1, 2023 as
compared to that of H1,2022.
Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:
Number of ordinary shares as on 30 June 2023 was 1,207,234,715 with a face value BDT 10 per share.
Calculation of NAV and NAVPS:
Particulars
Group
Bank
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
Net Asset Value (NAV) in crore
3,666.87
3,576.16
3,604.19
3,504.54
Net Asset Value per share in BDT (restated
30.37
29.62
29.85
29.03
2022)
Calculation of NAVPS:
Net Asset Value
No of shares outstanding
Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:
Group
Bank
Particulars
January to June
January to June
January to June
January to June
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated
2.01
1.96
2.03
1.96
2022)
Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)
(3.51)
(1.55)
(2.73)
(1.87)
in BDT (restated 2022)
Calculation of EPS:
Profit After Tax
No. of shares outstanding
Calculation of NOCFPS:
Net Operating Cash Flow
No. of shares outstanding
Eastern Bank Limited
Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 June 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
Paid up capital
"Statutory
General reserve
Dividend equalisation
Asset revaluation reserve
Actuarial remeasurement
Foreign currency
Retained earnings
Total
reserve"
reserve
(lands and others)
(loss)
translation difference
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,650,425,416
(367,924,063)
(164,282,960)
10,505,742,232
35,045,444,497
Net profit for the period after tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,454,232,011
2,454,232,011
Bonus share issued
1,341,371,900
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
(1,341,371,900)
Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)
-
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)
-
-
-
-
(44,319,465)
-
-
-
(44,319,465)
Adjustment for FCY RE balance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
407
407
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
(47,379,449)
-
(47,379,449)
Balance as at 30 June 2023
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,581,397,296
(367,924,063)
(211,662,409)
10,277,230,850
36,041,897,445
Balance as at 30 June 2022
10,730,975,250
9,538,644,670
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,611,697,588
(406,049,063)
(65,573,851)
8,954,117,577
32,323,345,535
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 27 July 2023
100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.
