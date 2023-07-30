Provision for tax made for the period

commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services. The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc. Subsidiaries of the Bank The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operation. These are: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management company for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.

Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:

Basis of Preparation

2.01 Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/ bonds) held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.

2.02 Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.

2.03 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.

Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.

The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies as those of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events of similar nature.

Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.

2.04 Revenue Recognition

The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15.

2.05 Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.

2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

2.07 Earnings per share

Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing the profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 30 June 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.

2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank

As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. The following ratings have been awarded:

Periods Date of Rating Rating Outlook Credit Rating Long Term Short Term Agency January to December 2022 21-Jun-23 AAA ST-1 Stable CRAB January to December 2021 28-Jun-22 AA+ ST-1 Stable CRISL January to December 2020 17-Jun-21 AA+ ST-1 Stable CRISL

General

Reporting Period

The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank cover from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Review of the Financial Statements

These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 27 July 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date. Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefor: