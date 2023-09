Eastern Bank Limited is a Bangladesh-based banking company, which is engaged in providing a range of financial products and services, personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custodial services. Its segments include Domestic Banking Operation, which deals with commercial banking products and services; Offshore Banking Operation, which deals with loans, deposits and related banking transactions in freely convertible foreign currencies with eligible corporate customers; EBL Securities Limited, which buys, sells and deals in shares, debentures and other securities on behalf of customers; EBL Investments Limited, which offers various merchant banking activities, such as issue management and other transactions; EBL Finance (HK) Limited, which deals with trade finance and off-shore banking business in Hong Kong, and EBL Asset Management Limited, which carries out business on asset management and portfolio management, among others.

Sector Banks