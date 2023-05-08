Eastern Bank : Sustainability Reports 2022 05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sustainability Report Foreword To make banking sustainable, a much needed shift in mindset is required - one that moves us away from the focus on maximizing profits without regard for social and environmental costs, towards a recognition that these costs must be factored in when designing financial policies and products. The devastating impact of climate change leaves no room for delay, and banks must act swiftly to embrace sustainability. There is a growing demand from customers, regulators, investors, employees, and the general public for banks to operate in a more transparent and accountable manner. This is putting pressure on banks to take proactive measures towards achieving sustainable practices. The banks that are able to successfully adapt to this new paradigm and establish themselves as leaders in sustainability will be well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. EBL's commitment to excellence has fueled its steady and sustainable growth for more than three decades. The bank is well aware of its responsibility towards its clients, investors, and communities, and believes that building and maintaining trust is paramount to its success. However, for EBL, sustainability is not just about being responsible; it is also an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world and contribute to the betterment of our communities. This ethos has been recognized by the Central Bank of Bangladesh, which awarded EBL as one of the top ten banks in its 2021 Sustainability Ratings for its outstanding achievements in sustainable finance and overall business strength. EBL has created opportunities for individuals and businesses while also contributing to the long-term viability of the society in which it operates. We believe that every business should have a social mission. We cannot function in society and earn profit while neglecting social and environmental factors. Our goal is to promote ethical enterprises that serve people and society, which is both a corporate social duty and a driver for achieving long-term economic success. As we all know, financial outcomes are a product of commercial success and commercial success is dependent on providing greater value to consumers and contributing to social advancement. At EBL, we emphasize in consumer happiness, digital development, product innovation, employee involvement and financial performance, among others. Also today's technology allows us to accomplish our goals on a grander scale. Customers' tastes are changing as a result of the widespread use of smartphones and digital platforms. Every day, we discover new methods to interact with one another and with businesses. EBL has always been a forerunner in the country, implementing best practices and setting examples for other banks and financial institutions. Sustainability at EBL is more than merely operating ethically or meeting legal standards; it entails having a positive and long-term influence on the surrounding community and all stakeholders. EBL has greatly contributed towards developing the country's financial ecosystem for over 30 years and is inextricably related to Bangladesh's growth narrative. In 2022, EBL made significant progress towards achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals. We promoted financial inclusions through our 63 Agent and 23 Sub-branch outlets, contributed towards women and student banking by arranging a number of webinars on education, gender equality, health and social issues and developing low cost products for women entrepreneurs. Throughout 2022, EBL disbursed BDT 2,165.50 million (term loan) to contribute in Green Financing especially in energy & resource efficiency, PET bottle recycling plant, recycling & manufacturing of recyclable goods, environment friendly brick production, green and environment friendly establishments etc. On the other hand, EBL also contributed BDT 42,729.10 million to sustainable financing especially in sustainable agriculture, sustainable CMSME, MFI/ NGO for capacity building, employment generation including self- employment and working capital & demand loan of green products/ projects etc. EBL is constantly funding projects that are eco-friendly and have an aspiration to become energy efficient. We have integrated Environment and Social Risk Management System to analyze the environmental and social risks of projects and promote financing in cleaner energy to support the fight against climate change. EBL has been closely working with numerous multilateral organizations such as IFC, DEG, ADB, FMO, Proparco, OeEB, CDC, Norfund etc. to ensure sustainable banking practices. In 2022, EBL has initiated a pilot project on Carbon Accounting in collaboration with DEG, the German Development Finance Institution and their partner JIM Foundation. EBL, using the Joint Impact Model will estimate financial flows in the economy and its resulting economic, social and environmental impact. These impacts will also be used to model and report on the contribution of EBL to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). EBL becomes the first local bank in Bangladesh to explore the opportunities using such impact model in addressing the climate challenge issues. In this report, we will also share our commitments and progress on the SDGs and other material sustainability issues in 2022. We are excited to share the progress that EBL has made in sustainability, and we invite all stakeholders to join us in our commitment to creating a better future for Bangladesh and beyond as we unveil the Sustainability Report 2022. M. Khurshed Alam Chairman, Sustainable Finance Committee Eastern Bank Limited 157 Sustainability: an overview Sustainability has emerged as a fundamental element for the growth of emerging market economies. In the world of finance, risk is ubiquitous in all business activities. At EBL, we recognize the importance of managing risk, particularly in the form of environmental and social risks as an integral part of our responsible and sustainable growth strategy. Our efforts to manage these risks will not only reinforce EBL's strength and sustainability for the future, but also help us serve our customers, communities, shareholders, and employees better. As a bank, committed to EBL's approach towards sustainability meeting the needs of our customers, employees, shareholders, and the wider community, we strongly believe that our long-term success and survival are directly linked to the health and quality of the natural environment. Therefore, we continuously strive to enhance our environmental performance, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, carbon footprint, and prevent pollution by embracing and promoting the use of renewable resources, efficient products, community outreach, awareness and education. By doing so, we aim to leave a positive impact on our planet while fulfilling our mission to support the financial needs of our stakeholders. Sustainable banking/Environmental & Environmental & Social Risk Dedicated environmental Social Risk Management (ESRM) Policy Management procedure & social risk team At EBL, we hold a strong belief that growth must not come at the cost of future generations' ability to meet their own needs. As custodians of the present and architects of the future, we are committed to ensuring that ethical, social, and environmental standards are rigorously adhered to when making business decisions and conducting operations. Sustainability governance EBL is one of the pioneers in the banking sector in Bangladesh to adopt international best practices on corporate social responsibility and good governance. Our aim is to take leadership position in sustainable finance. The rules and regulations stipulated by the Board of Directors in relation to sustainability are: The Board of Directors; on all matters except those reserved for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), is the only body authorized to approve general policies and strategies, especially those relating to sustainability.

The Board of Directors also oversees the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy, ensuring its compliance and its aim to create value for the Bank. EBL has a Sustainable Finance Committee (SFC) chaired by a Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and comprises the heads of different divisions and corporate areas of the Bank concerned with sustainability. This committee meets at least once a quarter and proposes, coordinates and promotes the Bank's sustainability initiatives. Credit Risk Management (CRM) team also assesses the reputational risk stemming from any financial transaction with a social or environmental impact which issues non-binding recommendations to the relevant decision-making body. Subsequent to the business units and credit risk management teams, as a third line of defense, the internal audit team performs regular evaluations of the implementation of Environmental & Social Risk Management (ESRM) system, sustainable banking and green office guidelines. Our corporate culture includes six core values which creates an essence of corporate governance and sustainable development. Core values Service Excellence Openness Trust Commitment Integrity Responsible Corporate Citizen 158 Eastern Bank Limited Strategic focus for sustainability At EBL, managing environmental and social risk is a key part of bank's sustainable growth strategy. It contributes to the strength and sustainability of EBL and supports the work we do today to serve our customers, communities, shareholders, and employees. EBL has established Green Banking Policy in 2012, later renamed as Environmental and Social Risk Management Policy in 2016, to provide additional clarity and transparency regarding how we approach environmental and social risks. Social risk has also been assessed since then which includes a number of social parameters in addition to environmental parameters for risk assessment. Key achievements of 2022 Project on Carbon Accounting EBL has initiated the first ever pilot project on Carbon Accounting for any local bank in Bangladesh in collaboration with KfW DEG, the German Development Finance Institution and their partner, the JIM Foundation. EBL, using the Joint Impact Model, will estimate financial flows in the economy and their resulting economic, social and environmental impacts. These impacts will also be used to model and report on the contribution of EBL to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Eastern Bank partners with KfW DEG and JIM Foundation for pilot project on Carbon Accounting EBL receives Sustainability Rating Award In June 2022, EBL was awarded as one of the top ten banks in Sustainability Rating Recognition for the year 2021. Our Managing Director and CEO, Ali Reza Iftekhar, received the crest and certificate from governor of Bangladesh Bank, Fazle Kabir, at an award ceremony held at the Central Bank's head office. This esteemed recognition was conferred based on a rigorous assessment of five key indicators that underscore the Bank's commitment to sustainable finance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), green refinance, core banking sustainability and banking service coverage. It is an undeniable testament to EBL's unwavering dedication to sustainable business practices and a clear indication that the Bank is on a path towards achieving its long-term vision. Digital transformation In 2022, EBL made significant strides in the realm of digital banking putting its customers' convenience and satisfaction at the forefront. The Bank introduced an impressive array of features including Binimoy, net banking payment, passport endorsement status view, ZIP, Want2Buy, and Easy Credit status view, among others. In addition, clients could easily pay their WASA and DESCO bills online and even download their account statements with ease. EBL receives Sustainability Rating Award for the year 2021 Digital transformation through EBL Skybanking app Eastern Bank Limited 159 Key sustainability highlights 2022 PEOPLE 136,839 people received sustainable financing in 2022. ESDD Environment & Social Due Diligence (ESDD) conducted for 462 clients. Sustainability Training 318 employees took training regarding sustainability in 2022. Sustainable Agriculture BDT 7,063 million financed in sustainable agriculture. CSR Green Factory Green EBL Head Office BDT 141.36 million in CSR 15 of our customers are LEED Water treatment system and expenditure. certified. solar panel in the Head Office. App-based banking Internet banking In-house Training 327,337 accounts using Smart- 75,028 accounts using internet 163 capacity development phone app-based banking. banking. in-house training. AML Training Women Workforce Sensor Lights 3,799 employees completed 22.03% women workforce as of Sensor lights to reduce training on AML in 2022. 31 December 2022. electricity consumption. Sustainable CMSME Socially Responsible Finance BDT 520 million financed in BDT 21,431 million financed. sustainable CMSME. 8R approach to sustainability At the core of EBL's strategy lies a relentless drive for efficient cost management, a commitment to consistent productivity improvements, and a steadfast focus on broadening our banking horizon to deliver sustained success in an ever-evolving business landscape. As we reflect on our sustainability efforts in 2022, we are proud to report that we remained steadfast in our commitment to the 8R strategy - a framework that emphasizes the importance of 8R i.e. reduce, reuse, recycle, responsibility, respond, renew, refine and refuse. Refuse Refuse to do business with clients who are damaging environment Reﬁne Reﬁning processes to increase efficiency & productivity Renew Use of renewable energy in 12 branches and head office Respond Brought down our response time from 0-5 days to 0-4 days 8R Strategy Reduce Reducing unnecessary energy consumption (Electricity, fuel, water) Reuse Reuse of paper and manifold printed stationary items Recycle Recycled water used in washrooms Responsibility Selecting good borrowers & empowering employees 160 Eastern Bank Limited Sustainability at EBL Environmental sustainability In-house green initiatives Plastic free premise Most of the banking solutions in the EBL Skybanking app. Power, water and other resources consumption management EBL believes that every modest 'Green' move done today will go a long way toward creating a greener future and that each of us can contribute towards creating a better world. EBL has ensured minimal waste of natural resources through proper planning and administration. Auto sensor lights at EBL Head Office Promoting use of natural light at EBL Head Office Sustainable banking practices have been at the forefront of our mission at EBL. From financing businesses that invest in renewable energy to implementing simple yet effective changes like turning off lights and encouraging paperless work, we believe that every small step counts in preserving our planet. One such step we have taken towards reducing our environmental impact is by becoming a plastic-free EBL. Plastic water bottles have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives and we actively encourage all staff to refrain from using them. It is not just at official programs - this is a culture we are promoting across the organization. Green features Capacity building session in Head Office. for all new joiners on "E&S management". Moreover, we have also made changes in our day-to-day operations. Plastic folders have been replaced with their paper counterparts and we are constantly looking for ways to further reduce our plastic usage. We understand that this is a small change but we believe that every action we take in the direction of sustainability has the potential to make a meaningful impact. BDT in million Resource utilization 2022 2021 Cost of water consumed by the Bank 3.09 3.22 Cost of paper consumed by the Bank 2.66 2.48 Cost of energy (electricity, fuel, and 125.51 110.42 gas) consumed by the Bank Climate change & carbon footprint Climate change has transformed into a pressing issue with far- reaching consequences on our planet. From biodiversity and agriculture to forestry and water supply, no facet of our ecosystem has been spared from its adverse effects. Bangladesh is currently recognized as one of the biggest sufferers of climate change by people all around the world. 