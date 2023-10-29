QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
30-09-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
5,039,915,010
4,716,684,227
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)
14,338,545,573
16,438,906,912
(including foreign currencies)
19,378,460,584
21,155,591,140
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
In Bangladesh
6,808,072,546
4,612,126,429
Outside Bangladesh
8,006,993,257
7,987,271,813
14,815,065,803
12,599,398,242
Money at call and short notice
4,700,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
76,590,793,813
64,603,877,534
Others
27,264,008,968
28,428,309,602
103,854,802,781
93,032,187,136
Loans and advances
Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.
287,594,965,682
260,686,467,101
Bills discounted and purchased
44,157,644,686
50,398,266,460
331,752,610,368
311,084,733,561
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,574,599,479
8,583,485,506
Other assets
8,685,533,108
6,973,051,004
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
491,761,072,123
459,868,446,590
Particulars
Interest Income
Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings
Net Interest Income
Income from investments Commission, exchange and brokerage Other operating income
Total operating income
Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD) Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
Legal & professional expenses
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc. Stationery, printing, advertisement, BP, etc.
Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)
Directors' Fees & Expenses
Repairs, maintenance and depreciation Other operating expenses
Total operating expenses
Profit before provisions
Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposure:
General provision (loans and OBS exposures) Specific provision (net-of w/off recovery) Other Provisions
Total provisions
Profit before tax for the period
Current tax expense Deferred tax (income)-net Provision for tax made for the period Profit after tax for the period
Earnings per share (EPS)(restated)
01 January
01 January
01 July
01 July
2023 to 30
2022 to 30
2023 to 30
2022 to 30
September
September
September
September
2023
2022
2023
2022
19,574,594,123
14,206,276,604
7,326,034,968
5,127,266,128
13,752,194,970
9,056,330,086
5,051,816,214
3,464,374,092
5,822,399,153
5,149,946,518
2,274,218,754
1,662,892,036
6,038,020,738
4,851,479,635
2,240,648,459
1,847,266,096
3,378,849,039
3,415,018,238
1,109,282,323
1,058,967,227
200,938,911
257,560,570
68,539,884
112,010,302
9,617,808,687
8,524,058,443
3,418,470,666
3,018,243,625
15,440,207,840
13,674,004,961
5,692,689,421
4,681,135,660
4,163,444,403
3,734,106,262
1,348,279,220
1,165,125,523
391,876,624
375,131,976
145,606,725
131,336,448
91,019,104
90,857,348
19,517,625
25,107,181
158,016,497
126,473,939
56,070,498
40,890,089
380,839,871
191,630,576
115,431,118
62,967,486
24,630,308
23,456,893
7,139,322
6,808,793
2,747,165
3,000,447
868,334
1,172,362
1,050,877,298
865,241,559
335,505,372
302,598,130
716,866,692
462,355,216
145,962,867
120,002,630
6,980,317,961
5,872,254,216
2,174,381,081
1,856,008,643
8,459,889,879
7,801,750,745
3,518,308,339
2,825,127,018
800,062,438
222,861,834
272,977,519
69,110,050
523,273,123
890,567,312
218,731,332
352,786,913
200,473,385
496,412,660
75,243,490
33,261,074
1,523,808,946
1,609,841,806
566,952,340
455,158,036
6,936,080,933
6,191,908,939
2,951,355,999
2,369,968,981
3,058,574,436
2,857,736,781
1,191,737,476
1,054,339,385
(380,368,448)
(529,197,949)
(75,602,674)
(176,213,213)
2,678,205,988
2,328,538,832
1,116,134,801
878,126,172
4,257,874,944
3,863,370,107
1,835,221,198
1,491,842,809
3.53
3.20
1.52
1.24
Particulars
30-09-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
5,039,864,004
4,716,619,787
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)
14,338,545,573
16,438,906,912
(including foreign currencies)
19,378,409,577
21,155,526,699
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
In Bangladesh
6,360,776,635
4,471,348,086
Outside Bangladesh
7,654,259,163
7,382,719,034
14,015,035,798
11,854,067,120
Money at call and short notice
4,700,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
76,586,150,108
64,603,877,534
Others
24,298,914,521
25,802,844,879
100,885,064,629
90,406,722,413
Loans and advances
Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.
290,166,241,768
263,817,658,813
Bills discounted and purchased
38,172,386,044
45,097,944,098
328,338,627,813
308,915,602,911
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,508,664,799
8,500,798,743
Other assets
10,795,981,398
8,716,424,628
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
486,621,784,012
455,989,142,515
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Borrowing from banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
Non-convertible subordinated bond
6,570,000,000
5,950,000,000
Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
73,903,122,006
72,647,428,424
80,473,122,006
78,597,428,424
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits and other accounts etc.
58,960,723,986
48,977,808,908
Bills payable
1,431,266,879
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
78,749,178,209
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
151,088,026,231
130,692,541,410
Special notice deposits (SND)
50,496,626,515
60,455,307,927
340,725,821,822
316,326,534,944
Other liabilities
32,076,700,109
29,182,855,215
TOTAL LIABILITIES
453,275,643,938
424,106,818,582
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital-Paid up capital
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
General reserve
619,656,770
603,493,370
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Assets revaluation reserve
2,584,294,724
2,735,843,783
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation difference
(114,348,268)
(75,276,321)
Surplus in Profit and loss account
12,604,386,622
11,047,500,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
38,485,428,185
35,761,628,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
491,761,072,123
459,868,446,590
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
75,153,552,033
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
45,576,721,124
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
53,498,074,135
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
14,360,341,320
15,298,846,071
188,588,688,612
163,194,200,541
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions
-
-
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
-
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other commitments
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
Claims against the Bank not acknowledged as debt
1,400,000,000
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
189,988,688,612
165,095,905,495
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
01 January 2023
01 January 2022
Particulars
to 30 September
to 30 September
2023
2022
A) Cash flows from operating activities
Interest receipts in cash
18,678,999,150
13,755,390,871
Interest paid
(12,066,211,040)
(7,435,396,184)
Dividend receipts
835,484,804
400,516,334
Fees and commission receipts in cash
3,378,849,039
3,415,018,238
Income from investment (other than dividend received)
4,874,656,067
4,061,067,992
297,563,725
532,464,290
Recovery of loans previously written off (bank only)
Cash paid to employees (including directors)
(4,270,887,894)
(3,916,121,251)
Cash paid to suppliers
(1,353,377,035)
(1,031,677,496)
Income taxes paid
(5,830,077,210)
(3,316,137,537)
Received from other operating activities
200,938,911
257,560,570
Paid for other operating activities
(717,939,618)
(463,428,142)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities
4,027,998,900
6,259,257,685
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
(Purchase-net) of trading securities
(6,281,590,985)
(15,648,526,679)
Loans and advances to customers
(19,785,867,283)
(19,651,011,937)
Other assets
(1,371,016,789)
(600,295,720)
Deposits/borrowings from other Banks
1,804,300,940
14,160,974,477
Deposits from customers (other than banks)
22,714,839,428
25,488,933,342
Liability for tax
3,151,871,222
987,598,706
Liabilities for provision
(1,821,372,671)
(2,142,306,097)
Other liabilities
2,441,003,400
2,522,521,332
Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities
852,167,261
5,117,887,424
Net cash received from operating activities
4,880,166,160
11,377,145,109
- Cash flows from investing activities
(Purchase -net) of non-trading securities
(4,540,430,483)
(7,180,312,148)
(Purchase -net) of property, plant and equipment
(861,915,390)
(1,277,991,048)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(5,402,345,874)
(8,458,303,196)
C)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net- issuance/(redemption) of subordinated bond
620,000,000
(1,350,000,000)
Dividend paid (cash dividend, partial payment)
(1,341,371,900)
(1,192,330,584)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(721,371,900)
(2,542,330,584)
D)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)
(1,243,551,613)
376,511,330
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(57,317,184)
(119,387,649)
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
40,197,681,282
37,132,093,625
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E)*
38,896,812,485
37,389,217,306
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)
5,039,915,010
4,616,937,940
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)
14,338,545,573
13,546,209,517
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
14,815,065,803
8,973,734,750
Money at call and short notice
4,700,000,000
10,250,000,000
Prize bonds
3,286,100
2,335,100
38,896,812,485
37,389,217,306
Liabilities
Borrowing from banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
Non-convertible subordinated bond
6,570,000,000
5,950,000,000
Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.
70,488,176,249
70,046,357,312
77,058,176,249
75,996,357,312
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits and other accounts etc.
59,262,311,316
49,608,497,830
Bills payable
1,431,266,879
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
78,762,391,933
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
151,088,026,231
130,692,541,410
Special notice deposits (SND)
50,797,989,523
60,595,389,174
341,341,985,882
317,097,305,113
Other liabilities
30,538,295,554
27,850,035,594
TOTAL LIABILITIES
448,938,457,686
420,943,698,018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital-Paid up capital
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
General reserve
603,493,370
603,493,370
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Assets revaluation reserve
2,498,876,357
2,650,425,416
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation difference
(236,270,732)
(164,282,960)
Surplus in Profit and loss account
12,025,788,994
10,505,742,233
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
37,683,326,327
35,045,444,497
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
486,621,784,012
455,989,142,515
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
75,153,552,033
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
45,576,721,124
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
53,498,074,135
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
14,360,341,320
15,298,846,071
188,588,688,612
163,194,200,541
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade -related transactions
-
-
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
-
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
commitments
Claims against the Bank not acknowledged as debt
1,400,000,000
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
189,988,688,612
165,095,905,495
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
Paid up capital
Statutory
reserve
General reserve
Dividend equalisation
reserve
Assets revaluation
reserve
Actuarial
remeasurement (loss)
Foreign currency
translation difference
Retained earnings
Total equity
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,735,843,783
(367,924,063)
(75,276,321)
11,047,500,739
35,761,628,009
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,257,874,944
4,257,874,944
Bonus share issued
1,341,371,900
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
-
Cash dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
(1,341,371,900)
Adjustment of reserve for NBA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)
-
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
Adjsutment of reserve against revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)
-
-
-
-
(126,840,404)
-
-
-
(126,840,404)
Adjustment for FCY RE balance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,245,260)
(18,245,260)
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,071,947)
-
(39,071,947)
Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)
-
-
16,163,400
-
-
-
-
-
16,163,400
Balance as at 30 September 2023
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
619,656,770
356,040,000
2,584,294,724
(367,924,063)
(114,348,268)
12,604,386,623
38,485,428,185
Balance as at 30 September 2022
10,730,975,250
9,538,644,670
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,696,395,404
(406,049,063)
(116,996,898)
10,982,576,424
34,385,079,157
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Selected explanatory notes
as at and for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023
- Activities of the Bank
Particulars
Interest Income
Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings
Net Interest Income
Income from investments
Commission, exchange and brokerage
Other operating income
Total operating income
01 January
01 January
01 July 2023 to
01 July 2022 to
2023 to 30
2022 to 30
30 September
30 September
September
September
2023
2022
2023
2022
19,035,907,086
13,971,791,004
6,925,780,602
5,062,709,648
13,253,648,449
8,953,142,314
4,686,253,116
3,439,077,527
5,782,258,637
5,018,648,690
2,239,527,486
1,623,632,121
6,005,878,543
4,720,286,241
2,196,177,170
1,787,486,355
3,087,662,020
3,086,793,522
1,004,887,439
974,412,495
192,824,611
207,095,902
60,728,643
61,932,876
9,286,365,173
8,014,175,665
3,261,793,252
2,823,831,725
15,068,623,810
13,032,824,356
5,501,320,739
4,447,463,846
01 January 2023
01 January 2022
Particulars
to 30 September
to 30 September
2023
2022
- Cash flows from operating activities
Interest receipts in cash
18,168,566,447
13,517,984,115
Interest paid
(11,567,945,075)
(7,333,369,764)
Dividend receipts
1,009,528,096
712,429,544
Fees and commission receipts in cash
3,179,544,829
2,791,068,644
Income from investment (other than dividend received)
4,668,470,581
3,617,961,388
Recovery of loans previously written off
297,563,725
532,464,290
Cash paid to employees (including directors)
(4,114,471,901)
(3,768,123,471)
Cash paid to suppliers
(1,327,210,416)
(1,008,278,426)
Income taxes paid
(5,763,505,399)
(3,237,251,744)
Received from other operating activities
192,824,611
207,095,902
Paid for other operating activities
(705,400,276)
(448,678,065)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and
The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.
The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc.
Subsidiaries of the Bank
The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operations: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank, 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.
- Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies
Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:
Basis of Preparation
2.01 Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994 (as amendment upto date), the Financial Reporting Act 2015, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.
2.02 Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded off to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.
2.03
Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with IFRSs
require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount
of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the
period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.
Significant accounting policies
Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)
Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
Legal & professional expenses
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.
Stationery, printing, advertisement, BP, etc.
Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)
Directors' Fees & Expenses
Repairs, maintenance and depreciation
Other operating expenses
Total operating expenses
Profit before provisions
Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposure:
4,025,062,298
3,605,883,913
1,305,570,492
1,121,955,658
382,364,977
366,004,468
141,910,609
128,044,235
89,798,366
88,757,316
18,995,739
24,625,763
152,042,773
120,785,738
54,351,199
38,924,753
375,944,551
187,807,876
114,714,769
61,125,019
24,630,308
23,456,893
7,139,322
6,808,793
2,400,665
2,651,947
813,334
968,862
1,019,959,200
836,637,846
325,076,918
293,796,399
704,327,350
447,605,139
142,207,483
114,296,814
6,776,530,487
5,679,591,136
2,110,779,865
1,790,546,297
8,292,093,323
7,353,233,220
3,390,540,873
2,656,917,549
liabilities
4,037,965,222
5,583,302,412
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
(Purchase)/sale of trading securities
(5,961,961,257)
(15,220,588,062)
Loans and advances to customers
(18,574,051,938)
(19,855,897,152)
Other assets
(1,825,192,038)
(202,853,726)
Deposits/borrowings from other Banks
990,426,294
13,745,513,444
Deposits from customers (other than banks)
22,560,233,321
26,225,749,010
Liability for tax
3,156,311,516
1,023,422,109
Liabilities for provision
(1,779,673,010)
(1,911,510,091)
Other liabilities
2,201,848,233
2,265,747,007
Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities
767,941,122
6,069,582,539
Net cash received from operating activities
4,805,906,344
11,652,884,951
B)
Cash flows from investing activities
(Purchase net) of non-trading securities
(4,515,786,780)
(7,173,172,488)
(Purchase net) of property, plant and equipment
(852,314,565)
(1,200,500,923)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(5,368,101,346)
(8,373,673,411)
- Cash flows from financing activities
The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been
applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.
The financial statements of the subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been
prepared using uniform accounting policies of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events of similar nature.
Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.
2.04 Revenue Recognition
The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15.
2.05 Cash Flow Statement
Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.
2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.
2.07 Earnings per share
Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing the profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 30 September 2023 as per IAS- 33 'Earnings Per Share'. Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.
2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank
As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. The following ratings have been awarded:
Periods
Date of
Rating
Outlook
Credit Rating Agency
Rating
Long Term
Short Term
January to December 2022
21-Jun-23
AAA
ST-1
Stable
CRAB
January to December 2021
28-Jun-22
AA+
ST-1
Stable
CRISL
January to December 2020
17-Jun-21
AA+
ST-1
Stable
CRISL
- General
Reporting Period
The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank cover from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023.
Review of the Financial Statements
These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in its meeting held on 26 October 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in its meeting held on the same date.
- Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefor:
Amount in BDT Crore
Consolidated
Increase/
Particulars
Reasons
January to
January to
General provision (loans and OBS
763,697,575
222,861,834
255,532,477
69,110,050
exposures)
Specific provision (net-of w/off
523,273,123
889,921,642
226,813,032
352,496,343
recovery)
Other Provisions
195,138,587
266,262,324
68,506,007
(1,404,604)
Total provisions
1,482,109,285
1,379,045,800
550,851,515
420,201,788
Profit before tax for the period
6,809,984,038
5,974,187,420
2,839,689,358
2,236,715,761
Current tax expense
2,985,841,048
2,741,579,986
1,165,734,899
1,015,859,991
Deferred tax (income)-net
(378,647,165)
(527,750,350)
(74,603,684)
(176,000,000)
Provision for tax made for the
2,607,193,883
2,213,829,636
1,091,131,214
839,859,991
period
Profit after tax for the period
4,202,790,155
3,760,357,784
1,748,558,144
1,396,855,770
Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)
3.48
3.11
1.45
1.16
Net- issuance/(redemption) of subordinated bond
620,000,000
(1,350,000,000)
Dividend paid (cash dividend, partial payment)
(1,341,371,900)
(1,192,330,584)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(721,371,900)
(2,542,330,584)
D)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)
(1,283,566,902)
736,880,957
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(71,987,343)
(113,865,558)
equivalents
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
39,452,285,719
36,516,190,806
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E)*
38,096,731,475
37,139,206,206
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)
5,039,864,004
4,616,562,999
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)
14,338,545,573
13,546,209,517
Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions
14,015,035,798
8,724,098,590
Money at call and short notice
4,700,000,000
10,250,000,000
Prize bonds
3,286,100
2,335,100
38,096,731,475
37,139,206,206
September 2023
September 2022
(Decrease)
NII (Net Interest
NII has increased mainly due to increase of yield on
582.24
514.99
67.25
loans (following SMART) at a faster pace than the
Income)
pace of growth of cost of deposits during Jan-Sep '23
compared to those of Jan-Sep, 2022.
Income from investments has increased due to increase
Income from
of both yield and volume of investment in government
603.80
485.15
118.65
treasury securities, increase of income from reverse
investments
repo and dividend from perpetual bonds, pref. shares
and quoted shares, etc.
Commission,
Fees and commission income (trade fees and brokerage
commission) has decreased due to slower growth of
exchange and
337.88
341.50
(3.62)
trade volume (including OBS exposures) of EBL and
brokerage
trading turnover in EBLSL.
General provision
General provision has increased mainly due to increase
(loans and OBS
80.01
22.29
57.72
of funded and non-funded exposures and building
exposures)
of additional provision for certain rescheduled loan
(expense)
accounts and OBS exposures.
SP charge in Jan-Sep, 2023 has been made as per
Specific provision
classification status of loans following BB circulars.
On the contrary SP charge in Jan-Sep, 2022 was
(net-of w/
52.33
89.06
(36.73)
significantly higher mainly due to internal downgrade
off recovery)
of loans (SS to DF to BL) upon expiry of classification
(expense)
relaxation rule issued for COVID-19 and shifting of few
rescheduled unclassified loan accounts to classified
ones in Jan-Sep, 2022.
Due to floor price, provision for MTM loss against
quoted securities in Jan-Sep, 2023 has decreased.
Other provision
20.05
49.64
(29.59)
On the contrary in Jan-Sep, 2022 provision was
significantly higher for two reasons: Significant
decrease of DSEX index and sale of shares having gain
during that period.
Tax provision includes current tax and deferred tax.
Current tax expense has increased mainly for increase
of taxable income of both EBL and subsidiaries.
Total tax provision
267.82
232.85
34.97
Deferred tax income has decreased for two reasons:
adjustment for loan written off worth BDT 22.41 cr and
lower growth of specific provision against BL category
loans in Jan-Sep, 2023 as compared to that of same
period 2022.
Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:
Number of ordinary shares as on 30 September 2023 was 1,207,234,715 with a face value BDT 10 per share.
Calculation of NAV per share (NAVPS):
Particulars
Bank (Consol)
Bank (Solo)
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Net Assets Value (NAV) in BDT crore
3,848.54
3,576.16
3,768.33
3,504.54
Net Assets Value per share in BDT (restated 2022)
31.88
29.62
31.21
29.03
Calculation of NAVPS:
Net Assets Value
No of shares outstanding
Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:
Bank (Consol)
Bank (Solo)
Particulars
January to
January to
January to
January to
September 2023
September 2022
September 2023
September 2022
Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated 2022)
3.53
3.20
3.48
3.11
Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)
4.04
9.42
3.98
9.65
in BDT (restated 2022)
Calculation of EPS:
Profit After Tax
No of shares outstanding
Calculation of NOCFPS:
Net Operating Cash Flow
No of shares outstanding
Eastern Bank PLC.
Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the period ended 30 September 2023
Amount in BDT
Statutory
Dividend
Assets revaluation
Actuarial
Foreign currency
Particulars
Paid up capital
General reserve
equalisation
Retained earnings
Total equity
reserve
reserve
remeasurement (loss)
translation difference
reserve
Balance as at 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,650,425,416
(367,924,063)
(164,282,960)
10,505,742,233
35,045,444,497
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,202,790,155
4,202,790,155
Bonus share issued
1,341,371,900
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,341,371,900)
(1,341,371,900)
Adjustment of reserve for NBA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)
-
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
Reserve against revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)
-
-
-
-
(126,840,404)
-
-
-
(126,840,404)
Adjustment for FCY RE balance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
407
407
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
(71,987,772)
-
(71,987,772)
Balance as at 30 September 2023
12,072,347,150
10,730,975,250
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,498,876,357
(367,924,063)
(236,270,732)
12,025,788,994
37,683,326,327
Balance as at 30 September 2022
10,730,975,250
9,538,644,670
603,493,370
356,040,000
2,610,977,036
(406,049,063)
(119,815,445)
10,350,973,347
33,665,239,165
