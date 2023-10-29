The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.

The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc.

Subsidiaries of the Bank

The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operations: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank, 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.

Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:

Basis of Preparation

2.01 Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994 (as amendment upto date), the Financial Reporting Act 2015, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.

2.02 Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded off to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.