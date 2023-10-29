QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Eastern Bank PLC. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank PLC. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank PLC.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

30-09-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

5,039,915,010

4,716,684,227

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)

14,338,545,573

16,438,906,912

(including foreign currencies)

19,378,460,584

21,155,591,140

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

In Bangladesh

6,808,072,546

4,612,126,429

Outside Bangladesh

8,006,993,257

7,987,271,813

14,815,065,803

12,599,398,242

Money at call and short notice

4,700,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

76,590,793,813

64,603,877,534

Others

27,264,008,968

28,428,309,602

103,854,802,781

93,032,187,136

Loans and advances

Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.

287,594,965,682

260,686,467,101

Bills discounted and purchased

44,157,644,686

50,398,266,460

331,752,610,368

311,084,733,561

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,574,599,479

8,583,485,506

Other assets

8,685,533,108

6,973,051,004

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

491,761,072,123

459,868,446,590

Particulars

Interest Income

Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings

Net Interest Income

Income from investments Commission, exchange and brokerage Other operating income

Total operating income

Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD) Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

Legal & professional expenses

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc. Stationery, printing, advertisement, BP, etc.

Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)

Directors' Fees & Expenses

Repairs, maintenance and depreciation Other operating expenses

Total operating expenses

Profit before provisions

Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposure:

General provision (loans and OBS exposures) Specific provision (net-of w/off recovery) Other Provisions

Total provisions

Profit before tax for the period

Current tax expense Deferred tax (income)-net Provision for tax made for the period Profit after tax for the period

Earnings per share (EPS)(restated)

01 January

01 January

01 July

01 July

2023 to 30

2022 to 30

2023 to 30

2022 to 30

September

September

September

September

2023

2022

2023

2022

19,574,594,123

14,206,276,604

7,326,034,968

5,127,266,128

13,752,194,970

9,056,330,086

5,051,816,214

3,464,374,092

5,822,399,153

5,149,946,518

2,274,218,754

1,662,892,036

6,038,020,738

4,851,479,635

2,240,648,459

1,847,266,096

3,378,849,039

3,415,018,238

1,109,282,323

1,058,967,227

200,938,911

257,560,570

68,539,884

112,010,302

9,617,808,687

8,524,058,443

3,418,470,666

3,018,243,625

15,440,207,840

13,674,004,961

5,692,689,421

4,681,135,660

4,163,444,403

3,734,106,262

1,348,279,220

1,165,125,523

391,876,624

375,131,976

145,606,725

131,336,448

91,019,104

90,857,348

19,517,625

25,107,181

158,016,497

126,473,939

56,070,498

40,890,089

380,839,871

191,630,576

115,431,118

62,967,486

24,630,308

23,456,893

7,139,322

6,808,793

2,747,165

3,000,447

868,334

1,172,362

1,050,877,298

865,241,559

335,505,372

302,598,130

716,866,692

462,355,216

145,962,867

120,002,630

6,980,317,961

5,872,254,216

2,174,381,081

1,856,008,643

8,459,889,879

7,801,750,745

3,518,308,339

2,825,127,018

800,062,438

222,861,834

272,977,519

69,110,050

523,273,123

890,567,312

218,731,332

352,786,913

200,473,385

496,412,660

75,243,490

33,261,074

1,523,808,946

1,609,841,806

566,952,340

455,158,036

6,936,080,933

6,191,908,939

2,951,355,999

2,369,968,981

3,058,574,436

2,857,736,781

1,191,737,476

1,054,339,385

(380,368,448)

(529,197,949)

(75,602,674)

(176,213,213)

2,678,205,988

2,328,538,832

1,116,134,801

878,126,172

4,257,874,944

3,863,370,107

1,835,221,198

1,491,842,809

3.53

3.20

1.52

1.24

Particulars

30-09-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

5,039,864,004

4,716,619,787

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)

14,338,545,573

16,438,906,912

(including foreign currencies)

19,378,409,577

21,155,526,699

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

In Bangladesh

6,360,776,635

4,471,348,086

Outside Bangladesh

7,654,259,163

7,382,719,034

14,015,035,798

11,854,067,120

Money at call and short notice

4,700,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

76,586,150,108

64,603,877,534

Others

24,298,914,521

25,802,844,879

100,885,064,629

90,406,722,413

Loans and advances

Loans, Cash Credits, Overdraft etc.

290,166,241,768

263,817,658,813

Bills discounted and purchased

38,172,386,044

45,097,944,098

328,338,627,813

308,915,602,911

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,508,664,799

8,500,798,743

Other assets

10,795,981,398

8,716,424,628

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

486,621,784,012

455,989,142,515

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Borrowing from banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

Non-convertible subordinated bond

6,570,000,000

5,950,000,000

Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

73,903,122,006

72,647,428,424

80,473,122,006

78,597,428,424

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits and other accounts etc.

58,960,723,986

48,977,808,908

Bills payable

1,431,266,879

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

78,749,178,209

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

151,088,026,231

130,692,541,410

Special notice deposits (SND)

50,496,626,515

60,455,307,927

340,725,821,822

316,326,534,944

Other liabilities

32,076,700,109

29,182,855,215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

453,275,643,938

424,106,818,582

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital-Paid up capital

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

General reserve

619,656,770

603,493,370

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Assets revaluation reserve

2,584,294,724

2,735,843,783

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation difference

(114,348,268)

(75,276,321)

Surplus in Profit and loss account

12,604,386,622

11,047,500,739

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

38,485,428,185

35,761,628,008

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

491,761,072,123

459,868,446,590

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

75,153,552,033

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

45,576,721,124

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

53,498,074,135

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

14,360,341,320

15,298,846,071

188,588,688,612

163,194,200,541

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions

-

-

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

-

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other commitments

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

Claims against the Bank not acknowledged as debt

1,400,000,000

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

189,988,688,612

165,095,905,495

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 26 October 2023

Eastern Bank PLC. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

01 January 2023

01 January 2022

Particulars

to 30 September

to 30 September

2023

2022

A) Cash flows from operating activities

Interest receipts in cash

18,678,999,150

13,755,390,871

Interest paid

(12,066,211,040)

(7,435,396,184)

Dividend receipts

835,484,804

400,516,334

Fees and commission receipts in cash

3,378,849,039

3,415,018,238

Income from investment (other than dividend received)

4,874,656,067

4,061,067,992

297,563,725

532,464,290

Recovery of loans previously written off (bank only)

Cash paid to employees (including directors)

(4,270,887,894)

(3,916,121,251)

Cash paid to suppliers

(1,353,377,035)

(1,031,677,496)

Income taxes paid

(5,830,077,210)

(3,316,137,537)

Received from other operating activities

200,938,911

257,560,570

Paid for other operating activities

(717,939,618)

(463,428,142)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities

4,027,998,900

6,259,257,685

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

(Purchase-net) of trading securities

(6,281,590,985)

(15,648,526,679)

Loans and advances to customers

(19,785,867,283)

(19,651,011,937)

Other assets

(1,371,016,789)

(600,295,720)

Deposits/borrowings from other Banks

1,804,300,940

14,160,974,477

Deposits from customers (other than banks)

22,714,839,428

25,488,933,342

Liability for tax

3,151,871,222

987,598,706

Liabilities for provision

(1,821,372,671)

(2,142,306,097)

Other liabilities

2,441,003,400

2,522,521,332

Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities

852,167,261

5,117,887,424

Net cash received from operating activities

4,880,166,160

11,377,145,109

  1. Cash flows from investing activities

(Purchase -net) of non-trading securities

(4,540,430,483)

(7,180,312,148)

(Purchase -net) of property, plant and equipment

(861,915,390)

(1,277,991,048)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(5,402,345,874)

(8,458,303,196)

C)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net- issuance/(redemption) of subordinated bond

620,000,000

(1,350,000,000)

Dividend paid (cash dividend, partial payment)

(1,341,371,900)

(1,192,330,584)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(721,371,900)

(2,542,330,584)

D)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)

(1,243,551,613)

376,511,330

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(57,317,184)

(119,387,649)

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

40,197,681,282

37,132,093,625

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E)*

38,896,812,485

37,389,217,306

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)

5,039,915,010

4,616,937,940

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)

14,338,545,573

13,546,209,517

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

14,815,065,803

8,973,734,750

Money at call and short notice

4,700,000,000

10,250,000,000

Prize bonds

3,286,100

2,335,100

38,896,812,485

37,389,217,306

Liabilities

Borrowing from banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

Non-convertible subordinated bond

6,570,000,000

5,950,000,000

Borrowing from other banks,Fis, Agents, etc.

70,488,176,249

70,046,357,312

77,058,176,249

75,996,357,312

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits and other accounts etc.

59,262,311,316

49,608,497,830

Bills payable

1,431,266,879

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

78,762,391,933

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

151,088,026,231

130,692,541,410

Special notice deposits (SND)

50,797,989,523

60,595,389,174

341,341,985,882

317,097,305,113

Other liabilities

30,538,295,554

27,850,035,594

TOTAL LIABILITIES

448,938,457,686

420,943,698,018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital-Paid up capital

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

General reserve

603,493,370

603,493,370

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Assets revaluation reserve

2,498,876,357

2,650,425,416

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation difference

(236,270,732)

(164,282,960)

Surplus in Profit and loss account

12,025,788,994

10,505,742,233

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

37,683,326,327

35,045,444,497

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

486,621,784,012

455,989,142,515

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

75,153,552,033

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

45,576,721,124

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

53,498,074,135

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

14,360,341,320

15,298,846,071

188,588,688,612

163,194,200,541

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade -related transactions

-

-

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

-

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

commitments

Claims against the Bank not acknowledged as debt

1,400,000,000

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

189,988,688,612

165,095,905,495

Eastern Bank PLC. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

Paid up capital

Statutory

reserve

General reserve

Dividend equalisation

reserve

Assets revaluation

reserve

Actuarial

remeasurement (loss)

Foreign currency

translation difference

Retained earnings

Total equity

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,735,843,783

(367,924,063)

(75,276,321)

11,047,500,739

35,761,628,009

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,257,874,944

4,257,874,944

Bonus share issued

1,341,371,900

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

-

Cash dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

(1,341,371,900)

Adjustment of reserve for NBA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Adjsutment of reserve against revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

-

(126,840,404)

-

-

-

(126,840,404)

Adjustment for FCY RE balance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,245,260)

(18,245,260)

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(39,071,947)

-

(39,071,947)

Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)

-

-

16,163,400

-

-

-

-

-

16,163,400

Balance as at 30 September 2023

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

619,656,770

356,040,000

2,584,294,724

(367,924,063)

(114,348,268)

12,604,386,623

38,485,428,185

Balance as at 30 September 2022

10,730,975,250

9,538,644,670

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,696,395,404

(406,049,063)

(116,996,898)

10,982,576,424

34,385,079,157

100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Eastern Bank PLC.

Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank PLC.

Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Eastern Bank PLC. and its subsidiaries

Selected explanatory notes

as at and for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023

  • Activities of the Bank

Particulars

Interest Income

Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings

Net Interest Income

Income from investments

Commission, exchange and brokerage

Other operating income

Total operating income

01 January

01 January

01 July 2023 to

01 July 2022 to

2023 to 30

2022 to 30

30 September

30 September

September

September

2023

2022

2023

2022

19,035,907,086

13,971,791,004

6,925,780,602

5,062,709,648

13,253,648,449

8,953,142,314

4,686,253,116

3,439,077,527

5,782,258,637

5,018,648,690

2,239,527,486

1,623,632,121

6,005,878,543

4,720,286,241

2,196,177,170

1,787,486,355

3,087,662,020

3,086,793,522

1,004,887,439

974,412,495

192,824,611

207,095,902

60,728,643

61,932,876

9,286,365,173

8,014,175,665

3,261,793,252

2,823,831,725

15,068,623,810

13,032,824,356

5,501,320,739

4,447,463,846

01 January 2023

01 January 2022

Particulars

to 30 September

to 30 September

2023

2022

  1. Cash flows from operating activities

Interest receipts in cash

18,168,566,447

13,517,984,115

Interest paid

(11,567,945,075)

(7,333,369,764)

Dividend receipts

1,009,528,096

712,429,544

Fees and commission receipts in cash

3,179,544,829

2,791,068,644

Income from investment (other than dividend received)

4,668,470,581

3,617,961,388

Recovery of loans previously written off

297,563,725

532,464,290

Cash paid to employees (including directors)

(4,114,471,901)

(3,768,123,471)

Cash paid to suppliers

(1,327,210,416)

(1,008,278,426)

Income taxes paid

(5,763,505,399)

(3,237,251,744)

Received from other operating activities

192,824,611

207,095,902

Paid for other operating activities

(705,400,276)

(448,678,065)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and

The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.

The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit (OBU) which started its operation on 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off -balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc.

Subsidiaries of the Bank

The Bank has four fully owned subsidiaries in operations: EBL Securities Ltd, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank, 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.

  • Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:

Basis of Preparation

2.01 Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the period ended 30 September 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994 (as amendment upto date), the Financial Reporting Act 2015, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.

2.02 Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded off to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.

2.03

Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with IFRSs

require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount

of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the

period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.

Significant accounting policies

Salary & allowances (excluding those of MD)

Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

Legal & professional expenses

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.

Stationery, printing, advertisement, BP, etc.

Managing Director's salary and allowances (Bank only)

Directors' Fees & Expenses

Repairs, maintenance and depreciation

Other operating expenses

Total operating expenses

Profit before provisions

Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposure:

4,025,062,298

3,605,883,913

1,305,570,492

1,121,955,658

382,364,977

366,004,468

141,910,609

128,044,235

89,798,366

88,757,316

18,995,739

24,625,763

152,042,773

120,785,738

54,351,199

38,924,753

375,944,551

187,807,876

114,714,769

61,125,019

24,630,308

23,456,893

7,139,322

6,808,793

2,400,665

2,651,947

813,334

968,862

1,019,959,200

836,637,846

325,076,918

293,796,399

704,327,350

447,605,139

142,207,483

114,296,814

6,776,530,487

5,679,591,136

2,110,779,865

1,790,546,297

8,292,093,323

7,353,233,220

3,390,540,873

2,656,917,549

liabilities

4,037,965,222

5,583,302,412

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

(Purchase)/sale of trading securities

(5,961,961,257)

(15,220,588,062)

Loans and advances to customers

(18,574,051,938)

(19,855,897,152)

Other assets

(1,825,192,038)

(202,853,726)

Deposits/borrowings from other Banks

990,426,294

13,745,513,444

Deposits from customers (other than banks)

22,560,233,321

26,225,749,010

Liability for tax

3,156,311,516

1,023,422,109

Liabilities for provision

(1,779,673,010)

(1,911,510,091)

Other liabilities

2,201,848,233

2,265,747,007

Operating cash flow from operating assets and liabilities

767,941,122

6,069,582,539

Net cash received from operating activities

4,805,906,344

11,652,884,951

B)

Cash flows from investing activities

(Purchase net) of non-trading securities

(4,515,786,780)

(7,173,172,488)

(Purchase net) of property, plant and equipment

(852,314,565)

(1,200,500,923)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(5,368,101,346)

(8,373,673,411)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities

The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been

applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been

prepared using uniform accounting policies of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events of similar nature.

Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.

2.04 Revenue Recognition

The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15.

2.05 Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.

2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

2.07 Earnings per share

Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing the profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 30 September 2023 as per IAS- 33 'Earnings Per Share'. Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.

2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank

As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd. (CRAB) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. The following ratings have been awarded:

Periods

Date of

Rating

Outlook

Credit Rating Agency

Rating

Long Term

Short Term

January to December 2022

21-Jun-23

AAA

ST-1

Stable

CRAB

January to December 2021

28-Jun-22

AA+

ST-1

Stable

CRISL

January to December 2020

17-Jun-21

AA+

ST-1

Stable

CRISL

  1. General
    Reporting Period
    The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank cover from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023.
    Review of the Financial Statements
    These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in its meeting held on 26 October 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in its meeting held on the same date.
  2. Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefor:

Amount in BDT Crore

Consolidated

Increase/

Particulars

Reasons

January to

January to

General provision (loans and OBS

763,697,575

222,861,834

255,532,477

69,110,050

exposures)

Specific provision (net-of w/off

523,273,123

889,921,642

226,813,032

352,496,343

recovery)

Other Provisions

195,138,587

266,262,324

68,506,007

(1,404,604)

Total provisions

1,482,109,285

1,379,045,800

550,851,515

420,201,788

Profit before tax for the period

6,809,984,038

5,974,187,420

2,839,689,358

2,236,715,761

Current tax expense

2,985,841,048

2,741,579,986

1,165,734,899

1,015,859,991

Deferred tax (income)-net

(378,647,165)

(527,750,350)

(74,603,684)

(176,000,000)

Provision for tax made for the

2,607,193,883

2,213,829,636

1,091,131,214

839,859,991

period

Profit after tax for the period

4,202,790,155

3,760,357,784

1,748,558,144

1,396,855,770

Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)

3.48

3.11

1.45

1.16

Net- issuance/(redemption) of subordinated bond

620,000,000

(1,350,000,000)

Dividend paid (cash dividend, partial payment)

(1,341,371,900)

(1,192,330,584)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(721,371,900)

(2,542,330,584)

D)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash (A+B+C)

(1,283,566,902)

736,880,957

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(71,987,343)

(113,865,558)

equivalents

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

39,452,285,719

36,516,190,806

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E)*

38,096,731,475

37,139,206,206

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash In hand (including foreign currencies)

5,039,864,004

4,616,562,999

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)

14,338,545,573

13,546,209,517

Balances with other Banks and Financial Institutions

14,015,035,798

8,724,098,590

Money at call and short notice

4,700,000,000

10,250,000,000

Prize bonds

3,286,100

2,335,100

38,096,731,475

37,139,206,206

September 2023

September 2022

(Decrease)

NII (Net Interest

NII has increased mainly due to increase of yield on

582.24

514.99

67.25

loans (following SMART) at a faster pace than the

Income)

pace of growth of cost of deposits during Jan-Sep '23

compared to those of Jan-Sep, 2022.

Income from investments has increased due to increase

Income from

of both yield and volume of investment in government

603.80

485.15

118.65

treasury securities, increase of income from reverse

investments

repo and dividend from perpetual bonds, pref. shares

and quoted shares, etc.

Commission,

Fees and commission income (trade fees and brokerage

commission) has decreased due to slower growth of

exchange and

337.88

341.50

(3.62)

trade volume (including OBS exposures) of EBL and

brokerage

trading turnover in EBLSL.

General provision

General provision has increased mainly due to increase

(loans and OBS

80.01

22.29

57.72

of funded and non-funded exposures and building

exposures)

of additional provision for certain rescheduled loan

(expense)

accounts and OBS exposures.

SP charge in Jan-Sep, 2023 has been made as per

Specific provision

classification status of loans following BB circulars.

On the contrary SP charge in Jan-Sep, 2022 was

(net-of w/

52.33

89.06

(36.73)

significantly higher mainly due to internal downgrade

off recovery)

of loans (SS to DF to BL) upon expiry of classification

(expense)

relaxation rule issued for COVID-19 and shifting of few

rescheduled unclassified loan accounts to classified

ones in Jan-Sep, 2022.

Due to floor price, provision for MTM loss against

quoted securities in Jan-Sep, 2023 has decreased.

Other provision

20.05

49.64

(29.59)

On the contrary in Jan-Sep, 2022 provision was

significantly higher for two reasons: Significant

decrease of DSEX index and sale of shares having gain

during that period.

Tax provision includes current tax and deferred tax.

Current tax expense has increased mainly for increase

of taxable income of both EBL and subsidiaries.

Total tax provision

267.82

232.85

34.97

Deferred tax income has decreased for two reasons:

adjustment for loan written off worth BDT 22.41 cr and

lower growth of specific provision against BL category

loans in Jan-Sep, 2023 as compared to that of same

period 2022.

Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:

Number of ordinary shares as on 30 September 2023 was 1,207,234,715 with a face value BDT 10 per share.

Calculation of NAV per share (NAVPS):

Particulars

Bank (Consol)

Bank (Solo)

30-Sep-23

31-Dec-22

30-Sep-23

31-Dec-22

Net Assets Value (NAV) in BDT crore

3,848.54

3,576.16

3,768.33

3,504.54

Net Assets Value per share in BDT (restated 2022)

31.88

29.62

31.21

29.03

Calculation of NAVPS:

Net Assets Value

No of shares outstanding

Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:

Bank (Consol)

Bank (Solo)

Particulars

January to

January to

January to

January to

September 2023

September 2022

September 2023

September 2022

Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated 2022)

3.53

3.20

3.48

3.11

Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)

4.04

9.42

3.98

9.65

in BDT (restated 2022)

Calculation of EPS:

Profit After Tax

No of shares outstanding

Calculation of NOCFPS:

Net Operating Cash Flow

No of shares outstanding

Eastern Bank PLC.

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the period ended 30 September 2023

Amount in BDT

Statutory

Dividend

Assets revaluation

Actuarial

Foreign currency

Particulars

Paid up capital

General reserve

equalisation

Retained earnings

Total equity

reserve

reserve

remeasurement (loss)

translation difference

reserve

Balance as at 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,650,425,416

(367,924,063)

(164,282,960)

10,505,742,233

35,045,444,497

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,202,790,155

4,202,790,155

Bonus share issued

1,341,371,900

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,341,371,900)

(1,341,371,900)

Adjustment of reserve for NBA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment of reserve for amortization of treasury securities (HTM)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Reserve against revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

-

(126,840,404)

-

-

-

(126,840,404)

Adjustment for FCY RE balance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

407

407

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(71,987,772)

-

(71,987,772)

Balance as at 30 September 2023

12,072,347,150

10,730,975,250

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,498,876,357

(367,924,063)

(236,270,732)

12,025,788,994

37,683,326,327

Balance as at 30 September 2022

10,730,975,250

9,538,644,670

603,493,370

356,040,000

2,610,977,036

(406,049,063)

(119,815,445)

10,350,973,347

33,665,239,165

