Kabirul Ezdani Khan, Executive Chairman, National Pension Authority and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director, Eastern Bank PLC(EBL) exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding, in presence of Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, in Dhaka on July 3,2024. The MOU would enable EBL to collect monthly instalments from pension holders under Universal Pension Scheme. Members of National Pension Authority Md. Golam Mostafa and Md. Murshidul Haque Khan; Additional Managing Director of EBL Ahmed Shaheen were present among others on the occasion.
