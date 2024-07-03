Eastern Bank Plc is a Bangladesh-based commercial bank. It operates in six segments: Domestic Banking Operation (DBO) that provides a range of commercial banking products and services offered by three business units: Corporate, Retail & SME Banking, and Treasury; Offshore Banking Operation (OBO) that offers loans, deposits and related banking transactions in freely convertible foreign currencies with corporate customers; EBL Securities Limited, which buys, sells and deals with capital market securities on behalf of customers and provides margin loan facilities; EBL Investments Limited that offers various merchant banking activities, such as issue management, underwriting, portfolio management and other transactions; EBL Finance (HK) Limited that deals with trade finance and off-shore banking business in Hong Kong, and EBL Asset Management Limited, which carries out business on asset management, portfolio management, capital market operation, equity investment, and financial services.

Sector Banks