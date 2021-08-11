Log in
    EBC   US27627N1054

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

(EBC)
Eastern Bank : Announces Promotion Of Sujata Yadav To Executive Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer

08/11/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Ms. Yadav Brings 15+ Years Of Financial Services Marketing, Product Management, And Business Development Experience, Has Held Consumer Lending and Product Marketing Leadership Roles At Eastern Since 2017

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Sujata Yadav to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer reporting to Eastern Vice Chair and President Quincy Miller. Ms. Yadav’s career spans a range of financial services leadership roles in marketing strategy, product management and analytics.

“Digital marketing innovations and analytics are a key part of Eastern’s growth agenda to not only retain but grow and attract new clients, and since Sujata joined Eastern, we have made great progress in these areas and more,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “We congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continued leadership in advancing our marketing.”

Ms. Yadav joined Eastern as Senior Vice President, Consumer Lending Director in 2017. Under her leadership, the business has delivered many critical accomplishments including its first, fully integrated online platforms for Unsecured Lending and Home Equity. More recently, she took on additional responsibility for Product Marketing and Analytics and has helped significantly improve Eastern’s product marketing and performance measurement capabilities. She also serves as Co-Chair of Eastern’s Asian American Professional Collective, and has been actively participating in Eastern’s “Road To Equity” plan and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Prior to Eastern, Ms. Yadav worked at Citibank N.A. for 14 years in both national and international leadership roles across the consumer bank where she consistently achieved growth and profitability through integrated omni-channel marketing, product development and portfolio optimization strategies.

“It is an honor to step into this role given the unique source of pride Eastern’s Join Us For Good brand campaign creates with our customers, our communities and so many of us personally, and the instrumental growth being driven by our product marketing efforts. I look forward to working with our talented team of colleagues to continue advancing strategic priorities on behalf of our customers, colleagues and communities,” added Sujata Yadav, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Eastern Bank.

About Eastern Bank
Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2021, Eastern Bank had approximately $17 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern Bank takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 1,900 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
