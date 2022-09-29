Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eastern Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBC   US27627N1054

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

(EBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-29 pm EDT
19.96 USD   -0.62%
02:46pEastern Bank Foundation Honors North Shore Latino Business Association With Community Advocacy Award During Hispanic Heritage Month
BU
09/22Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Innovation Studio With Community Advocacy Award
BU
09/12Insider Sell: Eastern Bankshares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank Foundation Honors North Shore Latino Business Association With Community Advocacy Award During Hispanic Heritage Month

09/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Largest small business association in Boston’s North Shore helps Latino business owners and entrepreneurs grow

Eastern Bank Foundation is pleased to announce the North Shore Latino Business Association (NSLBA) as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its dedicated work with Latino business owners and entrepreneurs. This recognition is happening as part of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“We believe that empowering, educating and representing Latino-owned businesses is key for a local, thriving Latino-American business community,” said Frances Martinez, President, Founder and CEO of North Shore Latino Business Association. “Our work offers solutions to meet the diverse needs of business owners, from education and networking to facilitating access to capital and serving as the voice of Latino business interests.”

The NSLBA collaborates with entrepreneurs, empowers socially and economically diverse businesses and business owners, and provides a range of support services, including one-on-one discussions of business challenges, seminars, financial and accounting resources, technical assistance, workshops, networking opportunities, advocacy before state and local elected officials, and more.

“The North Shore Latino Business Association is dedicated to meeting the needs of the Latino business community through accessible, grassroots services and solutions,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “Its comprehensive model of support is an invaluable resource for helping Latino entrepreneurs and business owners grow their ideas and enterprises.”

The celebration of Eastern’s Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Eastern Bank Foundation’s commitment to economic inclusion and mobility through its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy, including to advance equity in the small business ecosystem. Recognizing that entrepreneurs and business owners are building blocks for the local economy, the Foundation seeks to fund organizations that build ecosystems of support for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including Black, Latinx, Asian, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and People with disabilities.

Read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award honorees at: https://www.easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities’ most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit easternbank.com/foundation.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
02:46pEastern Bank Foundation Honors North Shore Latino Business Association With Community A..
BU
09/22Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Innovation Studio With Community Advocacy Award
BU
09/12Insider Sell: Eastern Bankshares
MT
09/08Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Amplify POC Cape Cod With Community Advocacy Award
BU
09/07Eastern Bankshares to Launch $200 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 8,900,000 shares, representing..
CI
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 8,900,000 shares, representing..
CI
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Program
BU
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 670 M - -
Net income 2022 227 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 3 275 M 3 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,08 $
Average target price 24,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Rivers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Quincy L. Miller Vice Chairman & President
James B. Fitzgerald CFO, Treasurer & Chief Administrative Officer
Deborah C. Jackson Lead Independent Director
Richard C. Bane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.-0.45%3 275
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%135 527
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.04%67 376
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.44%57 671
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.55%48 587