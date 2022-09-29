Eastern Bank Foundation Honors North Shore Latino Business Association With Community Advocacy Award During Hispanic Heritage Month

Largest small business association in Boston’s North Shore helps Latino business owners and entrepreneurs grow

Eastern Bank Foundation is pleased to announce the North Shore Latino Business Association (NSLBA) as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its dedicated work with Latino business owners and entrepreneurs. This recognition is happening as part of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“We believe that empowering, educating and representing Latino-owned businesses is key for a local, thriving Latino-American business community,” said Frances Martinez, President, Founder and CEO of North Shore Latino Business Association. “Our work offers solutions to meet the diverse needs of business owners, from education and networking to facilitating access to capital and serving as the voice of Latino business interests.”

The NSLBA collaborates with entrepreneurs, empowers socially and economically diverse businesses and business owners, and provides a range of support services, including one-on-one discussions of business challenges, seminars, financial and accounting resources, technical assistance, workshops, networking opportunities, advocacy before state and local elected officials, and more.

“The North Shore Latino Business Association is dedicated to meeting the needs of the Latino business community through accessible, grassroots services and solutions,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “Its comprehensive model of support is an invaluable resource for helping Latino entrepreneurs and business owners grow their ideas and enterprises.”

The celebration of Eastern’s Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Eastern Bank Foundation’s commitment to economic inclusion and mobility through its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy, including to advance equity in the small business ecosystem. Recognizing that entrepreneurs and business owners are building blocks for the local economy, the Foundation seeks to fund organizations that build ecosystems of support for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including Black, Latinx, Asian, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and People with disabilities.

Read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award honorees at: https://www.easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities’ most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit easternbank.com/foundation.

