Eastern Bank Foundation Honors The Brockton Redevelopment Authority With Community Advocacy Award

Quasi-public agency works to bring community development and economic revitalization to the City of Brockton

Eastern Bank Foundation is pleased to announce Robert Jenkins, the former, longtime Executive Director of the Brockton Redevelopment Authority (BRA), as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for their support of small business owners and revitalization efforts in the City of Brockton.

“Small businesses help local economies thrive and it has been a pleasure working with the Brockton Redevelopment Authority team to support the City of Brockton and its residents,” said Robert Jenkins, Former Executive Director of the BRA and currently Senior Vice President for Real Estate Development at MassDevelopment.

The BRA is a quasi-public agency contracted by the City of Brockton, focused on community development and economic revitalization specifically for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households of Brockton. Programs include the “Business Assistance Program,” which provides guidance to resources and funding opportunities for small businesses to grow, as well as a small business assistance fund program.

“The Brockton Redevelopment Authority connects businesses with education and funding opportunities, thereby ensuring that the city’s economy remains in the hands of its residents,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “Under Mr. Jenkins’ leadership, the Brockton Redevelopment Authority has been instrumental in the current downtown Brockton economic and development revitalization efforts.”

The celebration of Eastern’s Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Eastern Bank Foundation’s commitment to economic inclusion and mobility through its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy, including to advance equity in the small business ecosystem. Recognizing that entrepreneurs and business owners are building blocks for the local economy, the Foundation seeks to fund organizations that build ecosystems of support for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including Black, Latinx, Asian, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and People with disabilities.

Read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award honorees at: https://www.easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities’ most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit easternbank.com/foundation.

