    EBC   US27627N1054

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

(EBC)
  Report
06/15/2022
18.66 USD   -0.16%
Eastern Bank Provides $14 Million Loan To The Arts & Business Council Of Greater Boston For Its Landmark Purchase Of The Western Avenue Studios & Lofts In Lowell, MA

06/15/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
The Western Avenue Studios & Lofts, one of the largest live/work artist communities in the country, will be preserved and provide affordable housing

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce a $14 million loan to the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston for its landmark purchase of the Western Avenue Studios & Lofts (WASL) in Lowell, MA. The WASL complex includes 240,000 square feet of space, 250 work-only artist studios, 50 live/work studios, and a brewery, cafe, and gallery, representing an economic development and cultural asset in Lowell and beyond.

“Affordable housing is essential to keeping our local economy thriving and growing,” said Pamela Feingold, Senior Vice President and Group Director of the Community Development Lending Group at Eastern Bank. “Through a collaborative financing model with our community partners, the Western Avenue Studios & Lofts building will be preserved and rent for practicing artists will be kept affordable.”

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston (A&BC) seeks to empower artists and organizations with the resources they need to practice their crafts and grow their businesses. The purchase of Western Avenue is part of the A&BC’s Creative Campus Initiative, a response to gentrification in Greater Boston and the resulting loss of affordable maker spaces for creative communities. This purchase ensures that the artists spaces at Western Avenue Studios & Lofts will remain affordable, community-based and dedicated to creative businesses.

“As our local communities gentrify, access to capital to preserve their arts spaces becomes challenged,” said Jim Grace, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston. “As a community bank with a specialty in community development lending, Eastern had the experience needed to understand the unique economics at play and build the collaborative financing model needed for this project to succeed. As a result, we expect artists in Lowell to have affordable and secure spaces to live and work for generations to come, sustaining a vibrant and active role of the arts in this community.”

Eastern provides a range of community development financing offerings to fund the development of affordable housing and support the credit needs of non-profits. Community development lending solutions include construction and real estate financing, working capital lines of credit, multi-layered leverage loans for both New Market and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects, tax-exempt bond financing, and highly sophisticated treasury services and deposit products.

The Community Development Lending team advising A&BC was led by Vice President and Relationship Manager Johanna Stone. Eastern collaborated with BlueHub Capital, a community development financial institution based in Boston, which contributed an additional $3 million in financing to A&BC for this transaction.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2022, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 635 M - -
Net income 2022 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 3 127 M 3 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,69 $
Average target price 23,90 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Rivers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Quincy L. Miller Vice Chairman & President
James B. Fitzgerald CFO, Treasurer & Chief Administrative Officer
Martha A. Dean Senior Vice President-Operational Risk Management
Deborah C. Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.-7.34%3 127
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%154 424
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.03%70 621
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.6.25%62 347
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%61 930
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.44%50 489