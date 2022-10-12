Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eastern Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBC   US27627N1054

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

(EBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09 2022-10-12 pm EDT
20.30 USD   +0.94%
01:01pEastern Bank Welcomes Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC As A Commercial Customer
BU
10/04Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/03Eastern Bank Foundation Honors The Brockton Redevelopment Authority With Community Advocacy Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank Welcomes Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC As A Commercial Customer

10/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Provides $8.5 Million Of Working Capital Financing to Support Growth

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC (CPSS) as a new commercial customer. Founded in 1975 by John Pastore, Founder and President, and his wife Randi Elrad, Vice President of Sales, CPSS is a family-owned business. Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, servicing North and Central Florida, CPSS designs, installs and services security and fire alarm systems, as well as home automation systems, audio and video. Eastern Bank is providing a full banking solution to CPSS, which includes a revolving line of credit and cash management services.

“Crime Prevention Security Systems is thrilled to begin a new banking relationship with Eastern Bank,” said John Pastore, Founder and President of Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC. “Central to our business philosophy is that we are neighbors serving neighbors. As a bank with a mission to do good in the community, Eastern understands our model. The flexibility of the financing solution offers the resources we need to support our future plans and we look forward to Eastern’s support.”

“For over 45 years, Crime Prevention Security Systems has been recognized as a local leader in security and alarm products, providing peace of mind and excellent customer service to their customers,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank. “We are proud to assist with their financing needs.”

Eastern provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending and employee stock ownership plan-related financing.

Mark H. Sandler, Managing Director at SPP Advisors, LLC represented CPSS in this transaction.

The Commercial Banking team advising Crime Prevention Security Systems includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone and Senior Vice President, Commercial Group Director Brendan O’Neill.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2022, Eastern Bank had approximately $22 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
01:01pEastern Bank Welcomes Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC As A Commercial Customer
BU
10/04Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference..
BU
10/03Eastern Bank Foundation Honors The Brockton Redevelopment Authority With Community Advo..
BU
09/30Eastern Bank Foundation Honors EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley With Community Advoc..
BU
09/29Eastern Bank Foundation Honors North Shore Latino Business Association With Community A..
BU
09/22Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Innovation Studio With Community Advocacy Award
BU
09/12Insider Sell: Eastern Bankshares
MT
09/08Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Amplify POC Cape Cod With Community Advocacy Award
BU
09/07Eastern Bankshares to Launch $200 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
09/07Eastern Bankshares, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 769 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 3 280 M 3 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,11 $
Average target price 24,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Rivers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Quincy L. Miller Vice Chairman & President
James B. Fitzgerald CFO, Treasurer & Chief Administrative Officer
Martha A. Dean Senior Vice President-Operational Risk Management
Deborah C. Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.-0.30%3 280
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%137 030
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.01%66 216
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-14.23%47 344
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-12.25%45 067