  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Eastern Bankshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EBC   US27627N1054

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

(EBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37 2022-07-05 pm EDT
19.00 USD   +0.03%
12:42pEastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
07/01JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Eastern Bankshares' Price Target to $22.50 From $23.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/22Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Boston Ujima Project With Community Advocacy Award
BU
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

07/05/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), a Massachusetts corporation and the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, today announced the following details regarding the report of the Company’s second quarter 2022 results:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, July 28, 2022 after the market close

 

 

Conference Call:

Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

 

 

Join by Telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 396-8049

 

Conference ID: 97071632

 

 

Webcast:

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.

About Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2022, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 642 M - -
Net income 2022 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 3 177 M 3 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 90,6%
