Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Announces a 25% Increase to Quarterly Dividend Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," or together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, "Eastern") (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its 2021 fourth quarter financial results and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $35.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2021. Operating net income* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $44.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, reported for the prior quarter. "Eastern finished 2021 with record financial results, capping off another milestone year for the Company," said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. "At Eastern, 2021 will be most remembered for the acquisition of Century Bancorp, by far our largest acquisition to date, which added approximately $7 billion in assets and 12 net new branch locations, and brought us approximately 56,000 new customers and 250 new colleagues. The successful integration of our two companies represented yet another landmark achievement amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we are tremendously grateful and thankful to all of our employees for their commitment to our customers, colleagues, and communities we serve. As we look forward to 2022 and beyond, we expect the continued growth and success of our Company will open up new ways to deliver our offerings and services to our customers, expand our role as an employer of choice, and contribute positively to our local community, while delivering greater value to our shareholders." The Company also announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, representing a $0.02, or 25%, increase from past quarterly dividends. Rivers continued, "Our Board's approval of a 25% increase to the quarterly dividend reflects our increased earnings capacity with the integration of Century. We remain committed to and confident in our ability to continue to drive earnings growth and effectively deploy capital while creating shareholder value." HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 On November 12, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Century Bancorp, Inc. ("Century"), adding approximately $7 billion of total assets, $3 billion of total loans and $6 billion of total deposits. A full system conversion was successfully completed prior to the open of business on November 15, 2021.

Organic loan growth, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, was $133.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis. Organic commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $115.4 million, or 7% on an annualized basis.

An improving economic outlook coupled with strong asset quality led to a $4.3 million release of allowance for loan losses.

The Company recorded a tax benefit of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to expense of $11.3 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of $14.2 million primarily attributable to an $11.3 million release of the deferred tax valuation allowance recorded in connection with the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 donation of stock to the Eastern Bank Foundation (“EBF,” formerly known as the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation) in connection with the Company’s initial public offering.

The Company repurchased 1,135,878 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $20.42 excluding commissions, representing a total market value of $23.2 million. MERGER WITH CENTURY BANCORP, INC. On November 12, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Century for $642 million in cash consideration. The merger extends Eastern’s presence in the Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire markets with the addition of approximately $7 billion of total assets, $3 billion of total loans and $6 billion in deposits, each at fair value. Please see Appendix G for more information on organic loan growth and the impact of the Century merger. Fourth quarter results for 2021 reflect inclusion of Century since November 12, 2021. BALANCE SHEET Total assets were $23.5 billion at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $6.1 billion, or 35%, from September 30, 2021. Available for sale securities increased $2.8 billion, or 50%, on a consecutive quarter basis, to $8.5 billion, primarily due to the merger with Century. Cash and equivalents declined $20.0 million to $1.2 billion.

Total loans were $12.3 billion, representing an increase of $2.8 billion, or 29% from the prior quarter. The growth was due to the addition of the Century loan portfolio, which totaled $2.9 billion at the time of merger and organic loan growth excluding PPP loans of $133.6 million, partially offset by a reduction in PPP loans of $276.3 million from the prior quarter.

Deposits totaled $19.6 billion, representing an increase of $6.0 billion, or 44%, from the prior quarter. The Century merger added $6.1 billion in total deposits which was partially offset by declines of $121.5 million due to post-acquisition deposit attrition in higher rate categories and a seasonal decline in municipal deposit balances.

Shareholders’ equity was $3.4 billion, representing a decrease of $22.9 million from the prior quarter. The increase in retained earnings of $21.4 million was more than offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $23.6 million, driven by a decrease in the market value of the available for sale investment portfolio as well as a decrease in additional paid-in capital of $21.9 million associated primarily with the Company’s share repurchase activity during the quarter. Tangible shareholders’ equity* declined $292.9 million primarily due to an increase in goodwill and other intangibles of $269.9 million resulting primarily from the Century merger. Please refer to Appendix I for a roll forward of tangible shareholders’ equity*.

At December 31, 2021, book value per share was $18.28 and tangible book value per share* was $14.80. NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income was $122.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $102.7 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $19.7 million on a consecutive quarter basis due primarily to increased average earning assets as a result of the Century merger, as well as higher PPP fee accretion. Included in net interest income was $10.8 million and $5.9 million of PPP fee accretion net of deferred cost amortization in the fourth quarter and prior quarter, respectively. During the fourth quarter, $276.3 million in PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA or otherwise paid down compared to $291.8 million in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) basis* was 2.54% for the fourth quarter, representing a one basis point increase from the prior quarter. The net interest margin benefited from higher PPP fee accretion compared to the prior quarter. The margin on a core basis continued to be pressured by the low interest rate environment and excess liquidity. The core net interest margin* in Appendix E demonstrates the impact of excess cash and the PPP program. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $43.2 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $5.8 million. Noninterest income on an operating basis* was $44.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $43.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.5 million. Insurance commissions decreased $1.0 million to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $22.0 million in the prior quarter.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.3 million to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher account analysis fees.

Trust and investment advisory fees increased $0.2 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $6.5 million.

Loan-level interest rate swap income was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $0.4 million that was driven primarily by a decrease in the fair value of such interest rate swap transactions.

Income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts were $4.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to losses of $0.3 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $4.7 million primarily due to stronger investment performance in the period as compared to the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income increased $0.9 million in the fourth quarter, due primarily to an $0.8 million increase in gains on bank owned life insurance policies. Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses*. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense was $143.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $99.0 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $44.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by Century-related merger and acquisition costs of $30.7 million. Noninterest expense on an operating basis* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $110.3 million, compared to $97.2 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $13.1 million, primarily because of the Century merger. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $96.4 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $30.1 million from the prior quarter. The increase in salaries was due primarily to expenses associated with the Century merger including severance payments, retention bonuses and the addition of colleagues. The increase in benefits expense was attributable to the increased market value of investments held in rabbi trust accounts by the Company’s defined contribution supplemental executive retirement plan (“DC SERP”) as well as a $1.0 million increase in payroll tax expense.

Office occupancy and equipment expense was $16.2 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $8.2 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to expenses of $7.1 million associated with the Century merger.

Professional services expense was $9.9 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $5.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to expenses of $5.7 million associated with the Century merger. Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses* and Appendix H for a detailed listing of Century-related merger expenses. ASSET QUALITY The allowance for loan losses was $97.8 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.80% of total loans, compared to $103.4 million or 1.09% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The decline in the reserve ratio was primarily due to the increase in total loans resulting from the Century merger. Century loans were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition and therefore no reserve was required. The Company released loan loss reserves totaling $4.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a release of $1.5 million in the prior quarter. The Company followed the incurred loss allowance GAAP accounting model at December 31, 2021 and for all preceding periods. The Company has adopted the current expected credit losses methodology, known as CECL, as of January 1, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $35.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $42.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis compared to $0.8 million and 0.03% in the prior quarter, respectively. At December 31, 2021, approximately $106.7 million in COVID-19 modified loans remained under modified payment terms, down from $110.6 million at September 30, 2021. The commercial real estate portfolio contained $93.5 million of the remaining COVID-19 modifications at period end, of which $71.0 million or 76% were in the hotel segment. Please refer to Appendix F for a detailed breakout of COVID-19 related loan modifications. DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend represents a $0.02, or 25%, increase from the dividend declared in the past three quarters, and will be payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022. The Company repurchased 1,135,878 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $20.42 excluding commissions representing a total market value of $23.2 million. At December 31, 2021, there were 8,202,022 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s current repurchase program, which expires on November 30, 2022 and is limited to $225.0 million in total market value. CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION A conference call and webcast covering Eastern’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To join by telephone, participants can call the toll-free dial-in number (833) 233-4460 from within the U.S. or (647) 689-4543 if outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 7188051. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site. ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of December 31, 2021, Eastern Bank had approximately $24 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES *Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) in the Company’s statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements). The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company’s performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company’s core businesses as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures. There are items in the Company’s financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company’s core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders’ equity, the operating efficiency ratio, and the ratio of noninterest income to total revenue on an operating basis. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company’s core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company’s business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) expenses indirectly associated with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), (vii) other real estate owned (“OREO”) gains, (viii) merger and acquisition expenses, (ix) the stock donation to the EBF in connection with the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO, and (x) settlement of putative consumer class action litigation matters related to overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees, and associated settlement expenses. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company’s outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense, respectively, cannot be made available without unreasonable effort. Management also presents the Company’s core net interest margin which excludes the impact of items management determines as being one-time in nature or not indicative of its core operating results. Such items include the impact of excess liquidity in the form of excess cash volume, PPP loans originated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and material purchase accounting adjustments. Similarly, management presents certain asset quality metrics excluding PPP loans which it does not consider to be part of the Company’s core portfolios. These metrics include the ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans, and the ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company anticipates that the vast majority of its PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 will be forgiven, and to the extent not forgiven, a PPP loan is intended to be 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, and the ratio of tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company’s performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company included the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company’s cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company’s results for any particular period. In addition, management’s methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company’s reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. You can identify these statements from the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include developments in the Company’s market relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown, adverse developments in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, risks that revenue or expense synergies or the other expected benefits of the Company’s merger with Century (“Transaction”) may not fully materialize for the Company in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the Company is unable to successfully implement integration strategies; reputational risks and the reaction of customers to the Transaction; and diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues, as well as general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiary Eastern Bank are engaged, including inflation, interest rates, interest rate sensitivity and liquidity, including the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, such as the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations, including fluctuations due to actual or anticipated changes to federal tax laws; credit quality, including adverse developments in local or regional real estate markets that decrease collateral values associated with existing loans; and the failure of the Company to execute all of its planned share repurchases. For further discussion of such factors, please see the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Further, given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict what continued effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company's business and results of operations. The COVID-19 pandemic and the related local and national economic disruption may result in a continued decline in demand for the Company's products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; an increase in the Company's allowance for loan losses; a decline in the value of loan collateral, including real estate; reduced demand for office space in our markets due to remote and/or hybrid work arrangements; a greater decline in the yield on the Company's interest-earning assets than the decline in the cost of the Company's interest-bearing liabilities; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees continue to work remotely. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Earnings data Net interest income $ 122,437 $ 102,691 $ 104,608 $ 100,091 $ 103,608 Noninterest income 49,001 43,209 45,733 55,212 49,638 Total revenue 171,438 145,900 150,341 155,303 153,246 Noninterest expense 143,602 98,970 107,335 94,049 199,169 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) 27,836 46,930 43,006 61,254 (45,923 ) (Release of) provision for allowance for loan losses (4,318 ) (1,488 ) (3,300 ) (580 ) 900 Pre-tax income (loss) 32,154 48,418 46,306 61,834 (46,823 ) Net income (loss) 35,087 37,106 34,809 47,663 (44,062 ) Operating net income (non-GAAP) 44,860 37,391 37,097 46,537 31,612 Per-share data Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ (0.26 ) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ (0.26 ) Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 Book value per share $ 18.28 $ 18.36 $ 18.37 $ 18.14 $ 18.36 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.80 $ 16.33 $ 16.33 $ 16.12 $ 16.34 Profitability Return on average assets (1) 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 1.19 % (1.11 )% Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 1.15 % 0.79 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 4.07 % 4.27 % 4.10 % 5.66 % (5.61 )% Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 5.19 % 4.30 % 4.36 % 5.53 % 4.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.84 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Fee income ratio 28.58 % 29.62 % 30.42 % 35.55 % 32.39 % Efficiency ratio 83.76 % 67.83 % 71.39 % 60.56 % 129.97 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.21 % 66.14 % 67.78 % 60.22 % 68.33 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 23,512,128 $ 17,461,223 $ 17,047,453 $ 16,726,795 $ 15,964,190 Total loans 12,281,510 9,504,562 9,621,075 9,916,475 9,730,525 Total deposits 19,628,311 13,649,964 13,250,433 12,980,875 12,155,784 Total loans / total deposits 63 % 70 % 73 % 76 % 80 % PPP loans $ 331,385 $ 533,965 $ 825,784 $ 1,238,053 $ 1,026,117 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 97,787 $ 103,398 $ 105,637 $ 111,080 $ 113,031 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 279.53 % 245.77 % 253.74 % 252.72 % 261.33 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Total NPLs / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) 0.29 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") / average total loans (1) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.13 % NCOs / average total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (1) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.15 % Remaining COVID-19 loan modifications (2) $ 106,657 $ 110,596 $ 149,805 $ 178,430 $ 332,682 Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 14.49 % 19.64 % 20.12 % 20.25 % 21.47 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.06 % 17.85 % 18.30 % 18.42 % 19.58 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) See Appendix F: COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Dec 31, 2021 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 ASSETS △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Cash and due from banks $ 144,634 $ 78,805 $ 116,591 65,829 84 % 28,043 24 % Short-term investments 1,087,158 1,172,956 1,937,479 (85,798 ) (7 )% (850,321 ) (44 )% Cash and cash equivalents 1,231,792 1,251,761 2,054,070 (19,969 ) (2 )% (822,278 ) (40 )% Available for sale securities 8,511,224 5,689,312 3,183,861 2,821,912 50 % 5,327,363 167 % Total securities 8,511,224 5,689,312 3,183,861 2,821,912 50 % 5,327,363 167 % Loans held for sale 1,206 1,757 1,140 (551 ) (31 )% 66 6 % Loans: Commercial and industrial 2,960,527 1,652,447 1,995,016 1,308,080 79 % 965,511 48 % Commercial real estate 4,522,513 3,825,186 3,573,630 697,327 18 % 948,883 27 % Commercial construction 222,328 243,146 305,708 (20,818 ) (9 )% (83,380 ) (27 )% Business banking 1,334,694 1,225,538 1,339,164 109,156 9 % (4,470 ) — % Total commercial loans 9,040,062 6,946,317 7,213,518 2,093,745 30 % 1,826,544 25 % Residential real estate 1,926,810 1,491,269 1,370,957 435,541 29 % 555,853 41 % Consumer home equity 1,100,153 848,570 868,270 251,583 30 % 231,883 27 % Other consumer 214,485 218,406 277,780 (3,921 ) (2 )% (63,295 ) (23 )% Total loans 12,281,510 9,504,562 9,730,525 2,776,948 29 % 2,550,985 26 % Allowance for loan losses (97,787 ) (103,398 ) (113,031 ) 5,611 (5 )% 15,244 (13 )% Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (26,442 ) (23,104 ) (23,536 ) (3,338 ) 14 % (2,906 ) 12 % Net loans 12,157,281 9,378,060 9,593,958 2,779,221 30 % 2,563,323 27 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,904 10,601 8,805 303 3 % 2,099 24 % Premises and equipment 80,984 44,048 49,398 36,936 84 % 31,586 64 % Bank-owned life insurance 157,091 79,259 78,561 77,832 98 % 78,530 100 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 649,703 379,772 376,534 269,931 71 % 273,169 73 % Deferred income taxes, net 76,535 34,135 13,229 42,400 124 % 63,306 479 % Prepaid expenses 179,330 148,180 148,680 31,150 21 % 30,650 21 % Other assets 456,078 444,338 455,954 11,740 3 % 124 — % Total assets 23,512,128 17,461,223 15,964,190 6,050,905 35 % 7,547,938 47 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand 7,020,864 5,484,126 4,910,794 1,536,738 28 % 2,110,070 43 % Interest checking accounts 4,478,566 2,693,276 2,380,497 1,785,290 66 % 2,098,069 88 % Savings accounts 2,077,495 1,444,928 1,256,736 632,567 44 % 820,759 65 % Money market investment 5,525,005 3,802,319 3,348,898 1,722,686 45 % 2,176,107 65 % Certificates of deposit 526,381 225,315 258,859 301,066 134 % 267,522 103 % Total deposits 19,628,311 13,649,964 12,155,784 5,978,347 44 % 7,472,527 61 % Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 14,020 14,172 14,624 (152 ) (1 )% (604 ) (4 )% Escrow deposits of borrowers 20,258 15,900 13,425 4,358 27 % 6,833 51 % Total borrowed funds 34,278 30,072 28,049 4,206 14 % 6,229 22 % Other liabilities 443,187 351,895 352,305 91,292 26 % 90,882 26 % Total liabilities 20,105,776 14,031,931 12,536,138 6,073,845 43 % 7,569,638 60 % Shareholders' equity: Common shares 1,863 1,868 1,868 (5 ) — % (5 ) — % Additional paid-in capital 1,835,241 1,857,165 1,854,068 (21,924 ) (1 )% (18,827 ) (1 )% Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") (142,709 ) (143,966 ) (147,725 ) 1,257 (1 )% 5,016 (3 )% Retained earnings 1,768,653 1,747,300 1,665,607 21,353 1 % 103,046 6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax (56,696 ) (33,075 ) 54,234 (23,621 ) 71 % (110,930 ) (205 )% Total shareholders' equity 3,406,352 3,429,292 3,428,052 (22,940 ) (1 )% (21,700 ) (1 )% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 23,512,128 17,461,223 15,964,190 6,050,905 35 % 7,547,938 47 % EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Dec 31, 2021 change from

three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 101,275 $ 86,735 $ 93,767 14,540 17 % 7,508 8 % Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 21,335 14,314 8,493 7,021 49 % 12,842 151 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 1,815 1,848 1,879 (33 ) (2 )% (64 ) (3 )% Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 452 571 584 (119 ) (21 )% (132 ) (23 )% Total interest and dividend income 124,877 103,468 104,723 21,409 21 % 20,154 19 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,398 736 1,070 1,662 226 % 1,328 124 % Interest on borrowings 42 41 45 1 2 % (3 ) (7 )% Total interest expense 2,440 777 1,115 1,663 214 % 1,325 119 % Net interest income 122,437 102,691 103,608 19,746 19 % 18,829 18 % (Release of) provision for loan losses (4,318 ) (1,488 ) 900 (2,830 ) 190 % (5,218 ) (580 )% Net interest income after (release of) provision for loan losses 126,755 104,179 102,708 22,576 22 % 24,047 23 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 20,937 21,956 22,437 (1,019 ) (5 )% (1,500 ) (7 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 7,261 5,935 6,046 1,326 22 % 1,215 20 % Trust and investment advisory fees 6,541 6,310 5,502 231 4 % 1,039 19 % Debit card processing fees 3,169 3,030 2,749 139 5 % 420 15 % Interest rate swap income 512 881 2,538 (369 ) (42 )% (2,026 ) (80 )% Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 4,444 (289 ) 5,535 4,733 (1638 )% (1,091 ) (20 )% Losses on trading securities, net — — (1 ) — — % 1 (100 )% Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 561 717 3,334 (156 ) (22 )% (2,773 ) (83 )% Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 1 3 (1 ) (100 )% (3 ) (100 )% Other 5,576 4,668 1,495 908 19 % 4,081 273 % Total noninterest income 49,001 43,209 49,638 5,792 13 % (637 ) (1 )% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 96,362 66,238 70,310 30,124 45 % 26,052 37 % Office occupancy and equipment 16,194 7,960 8,198 8,234 103 % 7,996 98 % Data processing 12,947 12,191 11,354 756 6 % 1,593 14 % Professional services 9,866 4,024 5,307 5,842 145 % 4,559 86 % Charitable contributions — — 91,288 — — % (91,288 ) (100 )% Marketing 1,955 1,598 2,823 357 22 % (868 ) (31 )% Operational losses 1,557 1,279 763 278 22 % 794 104 % Loan expenses 1,229 1,586 2,025 (357 ) (23 )% (796 ) (39 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 1,237 1,056 946 181 17 % 291 31 % Amortization of intangible assets 726 629 755 97 15 % (29 ) (4 )% Other 1,529 2,409 5,400 (880 ) (37 )% (3,871 ) (72 )% Total noninterest expense 143,602 98,970 199,169 44,632 45 % (55,567 ) (28 )% Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 32,154 48,418 (46,823 ) (16,264 ) (34 )% 78,977 (169 )% Income tax (benefit) expense (2,933 ) 11,312 (2,761 ) (14,245 ) (126 )% (172 ) 6 % Net income 35,087 37,106 (44,062 ) (2,019 ) (5 )% 79,149 (180 )% Share data: Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.26 ) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ (0.26 ) EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Twelve months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Change Interest and dividend income: △ $ △ % Interest and fees on loans $ 367,585 $ 372,152 (4,567 ) (1 )% Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 58,312 31,825 26,487 83 % Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities 7,376 7,588 (212 ) (3 )% Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,886 1,757 129 7 % Interest and dividends on trading securities — 6 (6 ) (100 )% Total interest and dividend income 435,159 413,328 21,831 5 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 5,167 11,315 (6,148 ) (54 )% Interest on borrowings 165 762 (597 ) (78 )% Total interest expense 5,332 12,077 (6,745 ) (56 )% Net interest income 429,827 401,251 28,576 7 % (Release of) provision for loan losses (9,686 ) 38,800 (48,486 ) (125 )% Net interest income after (release of) provision for loan losses 439,513 362,451 77,062 21 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 94,704 94,495 209 — % Service charges on deposit accounts 24,271 21,560 2,711 13 % Trust and investment advisory fees 24,588 21,102 3,486 17 % Debit card processing fees 12,118 10,277 1,841 18 % Interest rate swap income (losses) 5,634 (1,381 ) 7,015 (508 )% Income from investments held in rabbi trusts 10,217 10,337 (120 ) (1 )% Losses on trading securities, net — (4 ) 4 (100 )% Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net 3,605 7,066 (3,461 ) (49 )% Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 1,166 288 878 305 % Other 16,852 14,633 2,219 15 % Total noninterest income 193,155 178,373 14,782 8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 295,916 261,827 34,089 13 % Office occupancy and equipment 40,465 33,796 6,669 20 % Data processing 50,839 45,259 5,580 12 % Professional services 24,477 18,902 5,575 29 % Charitable contributions — 95,272 (95,272 ) (100 )% Marketing 8,741 8,879 (138 ) (2 )% Operational losses 7,786 2,493 5,293 212 % Loan expenses 6,516 6,727 (211 ) (3 )% FDIC insurance 4,226 3,734 492 13 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,512 2,857 (345 ) (12 )% Other 2,478 25,177 (22,699 ) (90 )% Total noninterest expense 443,956 504,923 (60,967 ) (12 )% Income before income tax expense 188,712 35,901 152,811 426 % Income tax expense 34,047 13,163 20,884 159 % Net income 154,665 22,738 131,927 580 % Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic (1) 172,192,336 171,812,535 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (1) 172,252,057 171,812,535 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.13 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.13 (1) Shares held by the Company’s ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations. EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN As of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 8,021,665 $ 80,326 3.97 % $ 6,995,556 $ 67,276 3.82 % $ 7,265,156 $ 73,289 4.01 % Residential 1,735,324 12,993 2.97 % 1,477,891 11,479 3.08 % 1,367,073 11,641 3.39 % Consumer 1,189,106 9,683 3.23 % 1,055,075 8,803 3.31 % 1,164,468 9,621 3.29 % Total loans 10,946,095 103,002 3.73 % 9,528,522 87,558 3.65 % 9,796,697 94,551 3.84 % Investment securities 7,336,783 23,633 1.28 % 5,249,742 16,656 1.26 % 2,627,679 10,945 1.66 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,201,223 452 0.15 % 1,503,919 570 0.15 % 2,291,118 584 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 19,484,101 127,087 2.59 % 16,282,183 104,784 2.55 % 14,715,494 106,080 2.87 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,373,219 1,141,168 1,123,550 Total assets $ 20,857,320 $ 17,423,351 $ 15,839,044 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,800,862 $ 61 0.01 % $ 1,441,385 $ 36 0.01 % $ 1,232,669 $ 62 0.02 % Interest checking 3,830,427 1,267 0.13 % 2,687,196 244 0.04 % 2,282,786 232 0.04 % Money market 4,743,313 788 0.07 % 3,762,855 360 0.04 % 3,362,335 609 0.07 % Time deposits 388,511 281 0.29 % 233,145 96 0.16 % 267,378 167 0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,763,113 2,397 0.09 % 8,124,581 736 0.04 % 7,145,168 1,070 0.06 % Borrowings 29,204 42 0.57 % 26,074 41 0.62 % 25,529 45 0.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,792,317 2,439 0.09 % 8,150,655 777 0.04 % 7,170,697 1,115 0.06 % Demand deposit accounts 6,226,291 5,471,906 5,167,221 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 415,481 350,111 376,197 Total liabilities 17,434,089 13,972,672 12,714,115 Shareholders' equity 3,423,231 3,450,679 3,124,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,857,320 $ 17,423,351 $ 15,839,044 Net interest income - FTE $ 124,648 $ 104,007 $ 104,965 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.50 % 2.51 % 2.81 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 8,691,784 $ 8,131,528 $ 7,544,797 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.84 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Presented on an annualized basis. EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN As of and for the twelve months ended Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost Avg.

Balance Interest Yield /

Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 7,410,024 $ 288,557 3.89 % $ 7,014,044 $ 281,816 4.02 % Residential 1,510,703 47,143 3.12 % 1,400,907 49,767 3.55 % Consumer 1,103,042 36,019 3.27 % 1,236,893 43,729 3.54 % Total loans 10,023,769 371,719 3.71 % 9,651,844 375,312 3.89 % Investment securities 5,151,136 67,647 1.31 % 1,826,121 41,730 2.29 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,514,351 1,886 0.12 % 1,288,714 1,758 0.14 % Total interest earning assets 16,689,256 441,252 2.64 % 12,766,679 418,800 3.28 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,173,830 1,097,064 Total assets $ 17,863,086 $ 13,863,743 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,483,271 $ 230 0.02 % $ 1,123,584 $ 242 0.02 % Interest checking 2,866,091 1,997 0.07 % 2,227,185 2,033 0.09 % Money market 3,870,712 2,342 0.06 % 3,212,752 7,492 0.23 % Time deposits 280,141 598 0.21 % 300,381 1,548 0.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,500,215 5,167 0.06 % 6,863,902 11,315 0.16 % Borrowings 26,495 165 0.62 % 72,101 762 1.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,526,710 5,332 0.06 % 6,936,003 12,077 0.17 % Demand deposit accounts 5,547,615 4,535,066 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 364,191 352,518 Total liabilities 14,438,516 11,823,587 Shareholders' equity 3,424,570 2,040,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,863,086 $ 13,863,743 Net interest income - FTE $ 435,920 $ 406,723 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.58 % 3.11 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 8,162,546 $ 5,830,676 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.61 % 3.19 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 20,630 $ 29,166 $ 29,356 $ 30,275 $ 30,059 Residential 6,681 7,185 6,445 8,127 6,815 Consumer 5,682 4,262 4,106 3,873 4,131 Total non-accrual loans 32,993 40,613 39,907 42,275 41,005 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial 1,196 1,171 1,439 1,390 1,959 Residential 769 278 277 280 279 Consumer 25 9 9 9 9 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,990 1,458 1,725 1,679 2,247 Total non-performing loans 34,983 42,071 41,632 43,954 43,252 Other real estate owned — — 38 — — Other non-performing assets: — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 34,983 $ 42,071 $ 41,670 $ 43,954 $ 43,252 Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 33,336 $ 34,723 $ 38,316 $ 39,367 $ 41,095 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.27 % (1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, OREO, and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company’s loans, that it controls due to foreclosure. EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE OFFS Three months ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average total loans $ 10,946,095 $ 9,528,522 $ 9,796,701 $ 9,816,788 $ 9,796,697 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period $ 103,398 $ 105,637 $ 111,080 $ 113,031 $ 115,432 Charged-off loans: Commercial and industrial 1,008 — 550 — 1,603 Commercial real estate 5 8 — 234 — Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 1,002 867 1,838 1,384 1,433 Residential real estate 35 — — — — Consumer home equity 24 — — — 79 Other consumer 666 742 275 364 713 Total charged-off loans 2,740 1,617 2,663 1,982 3,828 Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 873 40 13 9 92 Commercial real estate — — 4 — 220 Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 399 469 291 365 47 Residential real estate 7 88 17 10 9 Consumer home equity 48 63 3 71 100 Other consumer 120 206 192 156 59 Total recoveries 1,447 866 520 611 527 Net loans charged-off (recoveries): Commercial and industrial 135 (40 ) 537 (9 ) 1,511 Commercial real estate 5 8 (4 ) 234 (220 ) Commercial construction — — — — — Business banking 603 398 1,547 1,019 1,386 Residential real estate 28 (88 ) (17 ) (10 ) (9 ) Consumer home equity (24 ) (63 ) (3 ) (71 ) (21 ) Other consumer 546 536 83 208 654 Total net loans charged-off 1,293 751 2,143 1,371 3,301 (Release of) provision for loan losses (4,318 ) (1,488 ) (3,300 ) (580 ) 900 Total allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 97,787 $ 103,398 $ 105,637 $ 111,080 $ 113,031 Net charge-offs to average total loans outstanding during this period (1) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 0.80 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 279.53 % 245.77 % 253.74 % 252.72 % 261.33 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis. APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Three Months Ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 35,087 $ 37,106 $ 34,809 $ 47,663 $ (44,062 ) Add: Noninterest income components: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (4,444 ) 289 (4,216 ) (1,846 ) (5,535 ) Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — (1 ) (1 ) (1,164 ) (3 ) Gains on sales of other assets (34 ) (490 ) (29 ) (18 ) (49 ) Noninterest expense components: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 2,519 (53 ) 2,063 986 2,838 Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments 116 1,133 (1,419 ) — 3,189 Gain on sale of OREO — (87 ) — — (61 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 30,652 740 3,479 589 90 Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters — — 3,325 — — Stock donation to the EBF — — — — 91,287 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments 28,809 1,531 3,202 (1,453 ) 91,756 Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) 19,036 1,246 914 (327 ) 16,082 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax $ 9,773 $ 285 $ 2,288 $ (1,126 ) $ 75,674 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 44,860 $ 37,391 $ 37,097 $ 46,537 $ 31,612 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period (2): Basic 172,246,799 172,298,615 172,173,707 172,049,044 171,812,535 Diluted 172,481,829 172,298,615 172,173,707 172,049,044 171,812,535 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ (0.26 ) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ (0.26 ) Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.18 Return on average assets (3) 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 1.19 % (1.11 )% Add: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.08 )% 0.01 % (0.10 )% (0.05 )% (0.14 )% Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) — % — % — % (0.03 )% — % Gains on sales of other assets (3) — % (0.01 )% — % — % — % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.05 % — % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments (3) — % 0.03 % (0.03 )% — % 0.08 % Gain on sale of OREO (3) — % — % — % — % — % Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.58 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.01 % — % Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters (3) — % — % 0.08 % — % — % Stock donation to the EBF (3) — % — % — % — % 2.29 % Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 0.36 % 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.01 )% 0.40 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3) 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 1.15 % 0.79 % Return on average shareholders' equity (3) 4.07 % 4.27 % 4.10 % 5.66 % (5.61 )% Add: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.52 )% 0.03 % (0.50 )% (0.22 )% (0.70 )% Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) — % — % — % (0.14 )% — % Gains on sale of other assets (3) — % (0.06 )% — % — % (0.01 )% Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.29 % (0.01 )% 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.36 % Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments (3) 0.01 % 0.13 % (0.17 )% — % 0.41 % Gain on sale of OREO (3) — % (0.01 )% — % — % (0.01 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 3.55 % 0.09 % 0.41 % 0.07 % 0.01 % Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters (3) — % — % 0.39 % — % — % Stock donation to the EBF (3) — % — % — % — % 11.62 % Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 2.21 % 0.14 % 0.11 % (0.04 )% 2.05 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 5.19 % 4.30 % 4.36 % 5.53 % 4.02 % (1) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. The Q4 2020 net tax benefit amount reflects the impact of the $12.0 million valuation allowance associated with the stock donation to the Eastern Bank Foundation. The Q4 2021 net tax benefit amount reflects the impact of the release of $11.3 million of the $12.0 million valuation allowance associated with the stock donation to the Eastern Bank Foundation. (2) Shares held by the Company’s ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations. (3) Presented on an annualized basis. APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 122,437 $ 102,691 $ 104,608 $ 100,091 $ 103,608 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 2,211 1,316 1,269 1,297 1,357 Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 124,648 $ 104,007 $ 105,877 $ 101,388 $ 104,965 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 49,001 $ 43,209 $ 45,733 $ 55,212 $ 49,638 Less: Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 4,444 (289 ) 4,216 1,846 5,535 Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 1 1 1,164 3 Gains on sales of other assets 34 490 29 18 49 Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 44,523 $ 43,007 $ 41,487 $ 52,184 $ 44,051 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 143,602 $ 98,970 $ 107,335 $ 94,049 $ 199,169 Less: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 2,519 (53 ) 2,063 986 2,838 Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments 116 1,133 (1,419 ) — 3,189 Gain on sale of OREO — (87 ) — — (61 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 30,652 740 3,479 589 90 Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters — — 3,325 — — Stock donation to the EBF — — — — 91,287 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 110,315 $ 97,237 $ 99,887 $ 92,474 $ 101,826 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 171,438 $ 145,900 $ 150,341 $ 155,303 $ 153,246 Total operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 169,171 $ 147,014 $ 147,364 $ 153,572 $ 149,016 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 83.76 % 67.83 % 71.39 % 60.56 % 129.97 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.21 % 66.14 % 67.78 % 60.22 % 68.33 % Noninterest income / total revenue (GAAP) 28.58 % 29.62 % 30.42 % 35.55 % 32.39 % Noninterest income / total revenue on an operating basis (non-GAAP) 26.32 % 29.25 % 28.15 % 33.98 % 29.56 % APPENDIX C: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Capital Metrics For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) Tangible shareholders' equity: Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,406,352 $ 3,429,292 $ 3,430,622 $ 3,387,045 $ 3,428,052 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 649,703 379,772 380,402 376,002 376,534 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 2,756,649 3,049,520 3,050,220 3,011,043 3,051,518 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) 23,512,128 17,461,223 17,047,453 16,726,795 15,964,190 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 649,703 379,772 380,402 376,002 376,534 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 22,862,425 $ 17,081,451 $ 16,667,051 $ 16,350,793 $ 15,587,656 Shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 14.49 % 19.64 % 20.12 % 20.25 % 21.47 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 12.06 % 17.85 % 18.30 % 18.42 % 19.58 % Common shares outstanding 186,305,332 186,758,154 186,758,154 186,758,154 186,758,154 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.28 $ 18.36 $ 18.37 $ 18.14 $ 18.36 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.80 $ 16.33 $ 16.33 $ 16.12 $ 16.34 APPENDIX D: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Credit Metrics For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans (GAAP) (1) $ 12,255,068 $ 9,481,458 $ 9,591,336 $ 9,883,802 $ 9,706,989 Less: PPP loans (1) 321,215 514,018 799,964 1,210,598 1,007,487 Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 11,933,853 $ 8,967,440 $ 8,791,372 $ 8,673,204 $ 8,699,502 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (GAAP) $ 34,983 $ 42,071 $ 41,632 $ 43,954 $ 43,252 Total NPLs / total loans (GAAP) 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Total NPLs / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) 0.29 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) (GAAP) $ 97,787 $ 103,398 $ 105,637 $ 111,080 $ 113,031 ALLL / total loans (GAAP) 0.80 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.16 % ALLL / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) 0.82 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.28 % 1.30 % As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Average total loans excluding PPP Loans: Average total loans (GAAP) $ 10,946,095 $ 9,528,522 $ 9,796,701 $ 9,816,788 $ 9,796,697 Less: Average PPP loans 419,894 649,443 1,073,688 1,131,516 1,076,155 Average total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,526,201 $ 8,879,079 $ 8,723,013 $ 8,685,272 $ 8,720,542 Total net loans charged-off (NCOs) (GAAP) $ 1,293 $ 751 $ 2,143 $ 1,371 $ 3,301 NCOs / Average total loans (GAAP) (2) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.13 % NCOs / Average total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (2) 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.15 % (1) Includes unamortized premiums, net of unearned discounts and deferred fees. (2) Presented on an annualized basis. APPENDIX E: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Core Margin For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of and for the three months ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Volume Interest Margin Impact (1) Volume Interest Margin Impact (1) Reported total average interest-earning assets, net interest income, and net interest margin (2) $ 19,484,101 $ 124,648 2.54 % $ 16,282,183 $ 104,007 2.53 % Non-GAAP adjustments: PPP loan volume earning 1% (419,894 ) (1,060 ) 0.03 % (649,443 ) (1,688 ) 0.06 % PPP loan fee accretion, net of deferred origination cost amortization — (10,755 ) (0.22 )% — (5,913 ) (0.14 )% Excess cash (3) (811,541 ) (307 ) 0.10 % (1,178,275 ) (445 ) 0.19 % Core margin (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 18,252,666 $ 112,526 2.45 % $ 14,454,465 $ 95,961 2.63 % Core margin change from prior quarter (0.18 )% (0.17 )% Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Volume Interest Margin Impact (1) Volume Interest Margin Impact (1) Reported total average interest-earning assets, net interest income, and net interest margin (2) $ 15,759,132 $ 105,877 2.69 % $ 15,188,879 $ 101,388 2.71 % Non-GAAP adjustments: PPP loan volume earning 1% (1,073,688 ) (2,742 ) 0.12 % (1,131,516 ) (2,887 ) 0.13 % PPP loan fee accretion, net of deferred origination cost amortization — (9,258 ) (0.24 )% — (8,339 ) (0.22 )% Excess cash (3) (1,302,558 ) (357 ) 0.23 % (1,436,783 ) (354 ) 0.27 % Core margin (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 13,382,886 $ 93,520 2.80 % $ 12,620,580 $ 89,808 2.89 % Core margin change from prior quarter (0.09 )% (1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (3) Consists of cash above 2% of average total earning assets at a yield of 0.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, 0.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 0.10% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (4) Core margin is the margin that results from the combined volume and interest adjustments taken together. APPENDIX F: COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications Remaining COVID-19

Modifications as of June 30, 2021

(1) Remaining COVID-19

Modifications as of September 30,

2021 (1) Remaining COVID-19

Modifications as of December 31,

2021 (1) (Dollars in thousands) Remaining

Modifications % of Total Loan

Balance Remaining

Modifications % of Total Loan

Balance Remaining

Modifications % of Total Loan

Balance Portfolio Commercial and industrial $ 18,850 1.1 % $ 4,548 0.3 % $ 4,548 0.2 % Commercial real estate 113,301 3.0 % 92,377 2.4 % 93,519 2.1 % Commercial construction — — % — — % — — % Business banking 2,102 0.2 % 2,164 0.2 % 649 0.1 % Residential real estate 13,428 0.9 % 9,947 0.7 % 5,870 0.3 % Consumer home equity 1,124 0.1 % 875 0.1 % 1,365 0.1 % Other consumer 999 0.4 % 685 0.3 % 706 0.3 % Total $ 149,804 1.6 % $ 110,596 1.2 % $ 106,657 0.9 % (1) Remaining COVID-19 modifications reflect those loans which underwent a modification and have not yet resumed payment. The Company defines a modified loan to have resumed payment if it is one month past the modification end date and not more than 30 days past due. These modifications with active deferrals met the criteria of either Section 4013 of the CARES Act or the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (Revised) and therefore are not deemed troubled debt restructurings. APPENDIX G: Organic Loan Growth (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Century

Acquired

Balance (1) Organic △ $ Organic △ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 2,960,527 $ 1,652,447 $ 1,405,127 $ (97,047 ) (5.9 )% Commercial real estate 4,522,513 3,825,186 606,139 91,188 2.4 % Commercial construction 222,328 243,146 2,647 (23,465 ) (9.7 )% Business banking 1,334,694 1,225,538 240,703 (131,547 ) (10.7 )% Total commercial loans 9,040,062 6,946,317 2,254,616 (160,871 ) (2.3 )% Less: PPP loans 331,385 533,965 73,734 (276,314 ) (51.7 )% Total commercial loans excl. PPP loans 8,708,677 6,412,352 2,180,882 115,443 1.8 % Residential real estate 1,926,810 1,491,269 418,119 17,422 1.2 % Consumer home equity 1,100,153 848,570 237,522 14,061 1.7 % Other consumer 214,485 218,406 9,429 (13,350 ) (6.1 )% Total loans $ 12,281,510 $ 9,504,562 $ 2,919,686 $ (142,738 ) (1.5 )% Less: PPP loans $ 331,385 $ 533,965 $ 73,734 $ (276,314 ) (51.7 )% Total loans excl. PPP loans 11,950,125 8,970,597 2,845,952 133,576 1.5 % (1) Unpaid principal balances at time of merger. APPENDIX H: Century Merger & Acquisition Expenses Three months ended Twelve months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Salaries and employee benefits </