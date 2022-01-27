|
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Company Announces a 25% Increase to Quarterly Dividend
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company,” or together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, “Eastern”) (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its 2021 fourth quarter financial results and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $35.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2021. Operating net income* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $44.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, reported for the prior quarter.
“Eastern finished 2021 with record financial results, capping off another milestone year for the Company,” said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “At Eastern, 2021 will be most remembered for the acquisition of Century Bancorp, by far our largest acquisition to date, which added approximately $7 billion in assets and 12 net new branch locations, and brought us approximately 56,000 new customers and 250 new colleagues. The successful integration of our two companies represented yet another landmark achievement amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we are tremendously grateful and thankful to all of our employees for their commitment to our customers, colleagues and communities we serve. As we look forward to 2022 and beyond, we expect the continued growth and success of our Company will open up new ways to deliver our offerings and services to our customers, expand our role as an employer of choice, and contribute positively to our local community, while delivering greater value to our shareholders.”
The Company also announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, representing a $0.02, or 25%, increase from past quarterly dividends.
Rivers continued, “Our Board’s approval of a 25% increase to the quarterly dividend reflects our increased earnings capacity with the integration of Century. We remain committed to and confident in our ability to continue to drive earnings growth and effectively deploy capital while creating shareholder value.”
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021
-
On November 12, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Century Bancorp, Inc. (“Century”), adding approximately $7 billion of total assets, $3 billion of total loans and $6 billion of total deposits. A full system conversion was successfully completed prior to the open of business on November 15, 2021.
-
Organic loan growth, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, was $133.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis. Organic commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $115.4 million, or 7% on an annualized basis.
-
An improving economic outlook coupled with strong asset quality led to a $4.3 million release of allowance for loan losses.
-
The Company recorded a tax benefit of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to expense of $11.3 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of $14.2 million primarily attributable to an $11.3 million release of the deferred tax valuation allowance recorded in connection with the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 donation of stock to the Eastern Bank Foundation (“EBF,” formerly known as the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation) in connection with the Company’s initial public offering.
-
The Company repurchased 1,135,878 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $20.42 excluding commissions, representing a total market value of $23.2 million.
MERGER WITH CENTURY BANCORP, INC.
On November 12, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Century for $642 million in cash consideration. The merger extends Eastern’s presence in the Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire markets with the addition of approximately $7 billion of total assets, $3 billion of total loans and $6 billion in deposits, each at fair value. Please see Appendix G for more information on organic loan growth and the impact of the Century merger. Fourth quarter results for 2021 reflect inclusion of Century since November 12, 2021.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $23.5 billion at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $6.1 billion, or 35%, from September 30, 2021.
-
Available for sale securities increased $2.8 billion, or 50%, on a consecutive quarter basis, to $8.5 billion, primarily due to the merger with Century. Cash and equivalents declined $20.0 million to $1.2 billion.
-
Total loans were $12.3 billion, representing an increase of $2.8 billion, or 29% from the prior quarter. The growth was due to the addition of the Century loan portfolio, which totaled $2.9 billion at the time of merger and organic loan growth excluding PPP loans of $133.6 million, partially offset by a reduction in PPP loans of $276.3 million from the prior quarter.
-
Deposits totaled $19.6 billion, representing an increase of $6.0 billion, or 44%, from the prior quarter. The Century merger added $6.1 billion in total deposits which was partially offset by declines of $121.5 million due to post-acquisition deposit attrition in higher rate categories and a seasonal decline in municipal deposit balances.
-
Shareholders’ equity was $3.4 billion, representing a decrease of $22.9 million from the prior quarter. The increase in retained earnings of $21.4 million was more than offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $23.6 million, driven by a decrease in the market value of the available for sale investment portfolio as well as a decrease in additional paid-in capital of $21.9 million associated primarily with the Company’s share repurchase activity during the quarter. Tangible shareholders’ equity* declined $292.9 million primarily due to an increase in goodwill and other intangibles of $269.9 million resulting primarily from the Century merger. Please refer to Appendix I for a roll forward of tangible shareholders’ equity*.
-
At December 31, 2021, book value per share was $18.28 and tangible book value per share* was $14.80.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $122.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $102.7 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $19.7 million on a consecutive quarter basis due primarily to increased average earning assets as a result of the Century merger, as well as higher PPP fee accretion.
-
Included in net interest income was $10.8 million and $5.9 million of PPP fee accretion net of deferred cost amortization in the fourth quarter and prior quarter, respectively. During the fourth quarter, $276.3 million in PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA or otherwise paid down compared to $291.8 million in the prior quarter.
-
The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) basis* was 2.54% for the fourth quarter, representing a one basis point increase from the prior quarter. The net interest margin benefited from higher PPP fee accretion compared to the prior quarter. The margin on a core basis continued to be pressured by the low interest rate environment and excess liquidity. The core net interest margin* in Appendix E demonstrates the impact of excess cash and the PPP program.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $43.2 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $5.8 million. Noninterest income on an operating basis* was $44.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $43.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.5 million.
-
Insurance commissions decreased $1.0 million to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $22.0 million in the prior quarter.
-
Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.3 million to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher account analysis fees.
-
Trust and investment advisory fees increased $0.2 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $6.5 million.
-
Loan-level interest rate swap income was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $0.4 million that was driven primarily by a decrease in the fair value of such interest rate swap transactions.
-
Income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts were $4.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to losses of $0.3 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $4.7 million primarily due to stronger investment performance in the period as compared to the prior quarter.
-
Other noninterest income increased $0.9 million in the fourth quarter, due primarily to an $0.8 million increase in gains on bank owned life insurance policies.
Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses*.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense was $143.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $99.0 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $44.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by Century-related merger and acquisition costs of $30.7 million. Noninterest expense on an operating basis* for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $110.3 million, compared to $97.2 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $13.1 million, primarily because of the Century merger.
-
Salaries and employee benefits expense was $96.4 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $30.1 million from the prior quarter. The increase in salaries was due primarily to expenses associated with the Century merger including severance payments, retention bonuses and the addition of colleagues. The increase in benefits expense was attributable to the increased market value of investments held in rabbi trust accounts by the Company’s defined contribution supplemental executive retirement plan (“DC SERP”) as well as a $1.0 million increase in payroll tax expense.
-
Office occupancy and equipment expense was $16.2 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $8.2 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to expenses of $7.1 million associated with the Century merger.
-
Professional services expense was $9.9 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $5.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to expenses of $5.7 million associated with the Century merger.
Please refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of operating revenues and expenses* and Appendix H for a detailed listing of Century-related merger expenses.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for loan losses was $97.8 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.80% of total loans, compared to $103.4 million or 1.09% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The decline in the reserve ratio was primarily due to the increase in total loans resulting from the Century merger. Century loans were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition and therefore no reserve was required. The Company released loan loss reserves totaling $4.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a release of $1.5 million in the prior quarter. The Company followed the incurred loss allowance GAAP accounting model at December 31, 2021 and for all preceding periods. The Company has adopted the current expected credit losses methodology, known as CECL, as of January 1, 2022.
Non-performing loans totaled $35.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $42.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis compared to $0.8 million and 0.03% in the prior quarter, respectively.
At December 31, 2021, approximately $106.7 million in COVID-19 modified loans remained under modified payment terms, down from $110.6 million at September 30, 2021. The commercial real estate portfolio contained $93.5 million of the remaining COVID-19 modifications at period end, of which $71.0 million or 76% were in the hotel segment.
Please refer to Appendix F for a detailed breakout of COVID-19 related loan modifications.
DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES
The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend represents a $0.02, or 25%, increase from the dividend declared in the past three quarters, and will be payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.
The Company repurchased 1,135,878 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $20.42 excluding commissions representing a total market value of $23.2 million. At December 31, 2021, there were 8,202,022 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s current repurchase program, which expires on November 30, 2022 and is limited to $225.0 million in total market value.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
A conference call and webcast covering Eastern’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To join by telephone, participants can call the toll-free dial-in number (833) 233-4460 from within the U.S. or (647) 689-4543 if outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 7188051. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.
ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of December 31, 2021, Eastern Bank had approximately $24 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release.
A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) in the Company’s statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).
The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company’s performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company’s core businesses as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
There are items in the Company’s financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company’s core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders’ equity, the operating efficiency ratio, and the ratio of noninterest income to total revenue on an operating basis. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company’s core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company’s business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) expenses indirectly associated with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), (vii) other real estate owned (“OREO”) gains, (viii) merger and acquisition expenses, (ix) the stock donation to the EBF in connection with the Company’s mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO, and (x) settlement of putative consumer class action litigation matters related to overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees, and associated settlement expenses. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company’s outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense, respectively, cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.
Management also presents the Company’s core net interest margin which excludes the impact of items management determines as being one-time in nature or not indicative of its core operating results. Such items include the impact of excess liquidity in the form of excess cash volume, PPP loans originated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and material purchase accounting adjustments. Similarly, management presents certain asset quality metrics excluding PPP loans which it does not consider to be part of the Company’s core portfolios. These metrics include the ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans, and the ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company anticipates that the vast majority of its PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 will be forgiven, and to the extent not forgiven, a PPP loan is intended to be 100% guaranteed by the SBA.
Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, and the ratio of tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company’s performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company included the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company’s cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company’s results for any particular period. In addition, management’s methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company’s reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. You can identify these statements from the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in the forward-looking statements.
Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include developments in the Company’s market relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown, adverse developments in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, risks that revenue or expense synergies or the other expected benefits of the Company’s merger with Century (“Transaction”) may not fully materialize for the Company in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the Company is unable to successfully implement integration strategies; reputational risks and the reaction of customers to the Transaction; and diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues, as well as general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiary Eastern Bank are engaged, including inflation, interest rates, interest rate sensitivity and liquidity, including the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, such as the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations, including fluctuations due to actual or anticipated changes to federal tax laws; credit quality, including adverse developments in local or regional real estate markets that decrease collateral values associated with existing loans; and the failure of the Company to execute all of its planned share repurchases. For further discussion of such factors, please see the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Further, given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict what continued effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company's business and results of operations. The COVID-19 pandemic and the related local and national economic disruption may result in a continued decline in demand for the Company's products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; an increase in the Company's allowance for loan losses; a decline in the value of loan collateral, including real estate; reduced demand for office space in our markets due to remote and/or hybrid work arrangements; a greater decline in the yield on the Company's interest-earning assets than the decline in the cost of the Company's interest-bearing liabilities; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees continue to work remotely. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
122,437
|
|
$
|
102,691
|
|
$
|
104,608
|
|
$
|
100,091
|
|
$
|
103,608
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
49,001
|
|
|
43,209
|
|
|
45,733
|
|
|
55,212
|
|
|
49,638
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
171,438
|
|
|
145,900
|
|
|
150,341
|
|
|
155,303
|
|
|
153,246
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
143,602
|
|
|
98,970
|
|
|
107,335
|
|
|
94,049
|
|
|
199,169
|
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss)
|
|
27,836
|
|
|
46,930
|
|
|
43,006
|
|
|
61,254
|
|
|
(45,923
|
)
|
(Release of) provision for allowance for loan losses
|
|
(4,318
|
)
|
|
(1,488
|
)
|
|
(3,300
|
)
|
|
(580
|
)
|
|
900
|
|
Pre-tax income (loss)
|
|
32,154
|
|
|
48,418
|
|
|
46,306
|
|
|
61,834
|
|
|
(46,823
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
35,087
|
|
|
37,106
|
|
|
34,809
|
|
|
47,663
|
|
|
(44,062
|
)
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
44,860
|
|
|
37,391
|
|
|
37,097
|
|
|
46,537
|
|
|
31,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per-share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
18.28
|
|
$
|
18.36
|
|
$
|
18.37
|
|
$
|
18.14
|
|
$
|
18.36
|
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
14.80
|
|
$
|
16.33
|
|
$
|
16.33
|
|
$
|
16.12
|
|
$
|
16.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
|
0.67
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
(1.11
|
)%
|
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)
|
|
4.07
|
%
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
4.10
|
%
|
|
5.66
|
%
|
|
(5.61
|
)%
|
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
|
5.19
|
%
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
4.36
|
%
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
Cost of deposits (1)
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Fee income ratio
|
|
28.58
|
%
|
|
29.62
|
%
|
|
30.42
|
%
|
|
35.55
|
%
|
|
32.39
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
83.76
|
%
|
|
67.83
|
%
|
|
71.39
|
%
|
|
60.56
|
%
|
|
129.97
|
%
|
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
65.21
|
%
|
|
66.14
|
%
|
|
67.78
|
%
|
|
60.22
|
%
|
|
68.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (end of period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
23,512,128
|
|
$
|
17,461,223
|
|
$
|
17,047,453
|
|
$
|
16,726,795
|
|
$
|
15,964,190
|
|
Total loans
|
|
12,281,510
|
|
|
9,504,562
|
|
|
9,621,075
|
|
|
9,916,475
|
|
|
9,730,525
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
19,628,311
|
|
|
13,649,964
|
|
|
13,250,433
|
|
|
12,980,875
|
|
|
12,155,784
|
|
Total loans / total deposits
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
80
|
%
|
PPP loans
|
$
|
331,385
|
|
$
|
533,965
|
|
$
|
825,784
|
|
$
|
1,238,053
|
|
$
|
1,026,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL")
|
$
|
97,787
|
|
$
|
103,398
|
|
$
|
105,637
|
|
$
|
111,080
|
|
$
|
113,031
|
|
ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs")
|
|
279.53
|
%
|
|
245.77
|
%
|
|
253.74
|
%
|
|
252.72
|
%
|
|
261.33
|
%
|
Total NPLs / total loans
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
Total NPLs / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP)
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") / average total loans (1)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
NCOs / average total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (1)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Remaining COVID-19 loan modifications (2)
|
$
|
106,657
|
|
$
|
110,596
|
|
$
|
149,805
|
|
$
|
178,430
|
|
$
|
332,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital adequacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity / assets
|
|
14.49
|
%
|
|
19.64
|
%
|
|
20.12
|
%
|
|
20.25
|
%
|
|
21.47
|
%
|
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
12.06
|
%
|
|
17.85
|
%
|
|
18.30
|
%
|
|
18.42
|
%
|
|
19.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
(2) See Appendix F: COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31, 2021 change from
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
2021
|
Sep 30,
2021
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
|
Sep 30,
2021
|
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
△ $
|
△ %
|
|
△ $
|
△ %
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
144,634
|
|
$
|
78,805
|
|
$
|
116,591
|
|
|
65,829
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
28,043
|
|
24
|
%
|
Short-term investments
|
|
1,087,158
|
|
|
1,172,956
|
|
|
1,937,479
|
|
|
(85,798
|
)
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
(850,321
|
)
|
(44
|
)%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,231,792
|
|
|
1,251,761
|
|
|
2,054,070
|
|
|
(19,969
|
)
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(822,278
|
)
|
(40
|
)%
|
Available for sale securities
|
|
8,511,224
|
|
|
5,689,312
|
|
|
3,183,861
|
|
|
2,821,912
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
5,327,363
|
|
167
|
%
|
Total securities
|
|
8,511,224
|
|
|
5,689,312
|
|
|
3,183,861
|
|
|
2,821,912
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
5,327,363
|
|
167
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
(551
|
)
|
(31
|
)%
|
|
66
|
|
6
|
%
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
2,960,527
|
|
|
1,652,447
|
|
|
1,995,016
|
|
|
1,308,080
|
|
79
|
%
|
|
965,511
|
|
48
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
4,522,513
|
|
|
3,825,186
|
|
|
3,573,630
|
|
|
697,327
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
948,883
|
|
27
|
%
|
Commercial construction
|
|
222,328
|
|
|
243,146
|
|
|
305,708
|
|
|
(20,818
|
)
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
(83,380
|
)
|
(27
|
)%
|
Business banking
|
|
1,334,694
|
|
|
1,225,538
|
|
|
1,339,164
|
|
|
109,156
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
(4,470
|
)
|
—
|
%
|
Total commercial loans
|
|
9,040,062
|
|
|
6,946,317
|
|
|
7,213,518
|
|
|
2,093,745
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
1,826,544
|
|
25
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,926,810
|
|
|
1,491,269
|
|
|
1,370,957
|
|
|
435,541
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
555,853
|
|
41
|
%
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
1,100,153
|
|
|
848,570
|
|
|
868,270
|
|
|
251,583
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
231,883
|
|
27
|
%
|
Other consumer
|
|
214,485
|
|
|
218,406
|
|
|
277,780
|
|
|
(3,921
|
)
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(63,295
|
)
|
(23
|
)%
|
Total loans
|
|
12,281,510
|
|
|
9,504,562
|
|
|
9,730,525
|
|
|
2,776,948
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
2,550,985
|
|
26
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(97,787
|
)
|
|
(103,398
|
)
|
|
(113,031
|
)
|
|
5,611
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
15,244
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees
|
|
(26,442
|
)
|
|
(23,104
|
)
|
|
(23,536
|
)
|
|
(3,338
|
)
|
14
|
%
|
|
(2,906
|
)
|
12
|
%
|
Net loans
|
|
12,157,281
|
|
|
9,378,060
|
|
|
9,593,958
|
|
|
2,779,221
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
2,563,323
|
|
27
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
|
10,904
|
|
|
10,601
|
|
|
8,805
|
|
|
303
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
2,099
|
|
24
|
%
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
80,984
|
|
|
44,048
|
|
|
49,398
|
|
|
36,936
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
31,586
|
|
64
|
%
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
157,091
|
|
|
79,259
|
|
|
78,561
|
|
|
77,832
|
|
98
|
%
|
|
78,530
|
|
100
|
%
|
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|
|
649,703
|
|
|
379,772
|
|
|
376,534
|
|
|
269,931
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
273,169
|
|
73
|
%
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
76,535
|
|
|
34,135
|
|
|
13,229
|
|
|
42,400
|
|
124
|
%
|
|
63,306
|
|
479
|
%
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
179,330
|
|
|
148,180
|
|
|
148,680
|
|
|
31,150
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
30,650
|
|
21
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
456,078
|
|
|
444,338
|
|
|
455,954
|
|
|
11,740
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
124
|
|
—
|
%
|
Total assets
|
|
23,512,128
|
|
|
17,461,223
|
|
|
15,964,190
|
|
|
6,050,905
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
7,547,938
|
|
47
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
|
7,020,864
|
|
|
5,484,126
|
|
|
4,910,794
|
|
|
1,536,738
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
2,110,070
|
|
43
|
%
|
Interest checking accounts
|
|
4,478,566
|
|
|
2,693,276
|
|
|
2,380,497
|
|
|
1,785,290
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
2,098,069
|
|
88
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
|
2,077,495
|
|
|
1,444,928
|
|
|
1,256,736
|
|
|
632,567
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
820,759
|
|
65
|
%
|
Money market investment
|
|
5,525,005
|
|
|
3,802,319
|
|
|
3,348,898
|
|
|
1,722,686
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
2,176,107
|
|
65
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
526,381
|
|
|
225,315
|
|
|
258,859
|
|
|
301,066
|
|
134
|
%
|
|
267,522
|
|
103
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
19,628,311
|
|
|
13,649,964
|
|
|
12,155,784
|
|
|
5,978,347
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
7,472,527
|
|
61
|
%
|
Borrowed funds:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
14,020
|
|
|
14,172
|
|
|
14,624
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
(604
|
)
|
(4
|
)%
|
Escrow deposits of borrowers
|
|
20,258
|
|
|
15,900
|
|
|
13,425
|
|
|
4,358
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
6,833
|
|
51
|
%
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|
34,278
|
|
|
30,072
|
|
|
28,049
|
|
|
4,206
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
6,229
|
|
22
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
443,187
|
|
|
351,895
|
|
|
352,305
|
|
|
91,292
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
90,882
|
|
26
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
|
20,105,776
|
|
|
14,031,931
|
|
|
12,536,138
|
|
|
6,073,845
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
7,569,638
|
|
60
|
%
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
1,863
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
—
|
%
|
|
(5
|
)
|
—
|
%
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,835,241
|
|
|
1,857,165
|
|
|
1,854,068
|
|
|
(21,924
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
(18,827
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP")
|
|
(142,709
|
)
|
|
(143,966
|
)
|
|
(147,725
|
)
|
|
1,257
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
5,016
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,768,653
|
|
|
1,747,300
|
|
|
1,665,607
|
|
|
21,353
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
103,046
|
|
6
|
%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax
|
|
(56,696
|
)
|
|
(33,075
|
)
|
|
54,234
|
|
|
(23,621
|
)
|
71
|
%
|
|
(110,930
|
)
|
(205
|
)%
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
3,406,352
|
|
|
3,429,292
|
|
|
3,428,052
|
|
|
(22,940
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
(21,700
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
23,512,128
|
|
|
17,461,223
|
|
|
15,964,190
|
|
|
6,050,905
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
7,547,938
|
|
47
|
%
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended Dec 31, 2021 change from
three months ended
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
Dec 31,
2021
|
Sep 30,
2021
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
△ $
|
△ %
|
|
△ $
|
△ %
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
101,275
|
|
$
|
86,735
|
|
$
|
93,767
|
|
|
14,540
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
7,508
|
|
8
|
%
|
Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities
|
|
21,335
|
|
|
14,314
|
|
|
8,493
|
|
|
7,021
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
12,842
|
|
151
|
%
|
Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities
|
|
1,815
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
|
1,879
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(64
|
)
|
(3
|
)%
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
452
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
(21
|
)%
|
|
(132
|
)
|
(23
|
)%
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
124,877
|
|
|
103,468
|
|
|
104,723
|
|
|
21,409
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
20,154
|
|
19
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
736
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
226
|
%
|
|
1,328
|
|
124
|
%
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
42
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)
|
(7
|
)%
|
Total interest expense
|
|
2,440
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
214
|
%
|
|
1,325
|
|
119
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
122,437
|
|
|
102,691
|
|
|
103,608
|
|
|
19,746
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
18,829
|
|
18
|
%
|
(Release of) provision for loan losses
|
|
(4,318
|
)
|
|
(1,488
|
)
|
|
900
|
|
|
(2,830
|
)
|
190
|
%
|
|
(5,218
|
)
|
(580
|
)%
|
Net interest income after (release of) provision for loan losses
|
|
126,755
|
|
|
104,179
|
|
|
102,708
|
|
|
22,576
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
24,047
|
|
23
|
%
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
20,937
|
|
|
21,956
|
|
|
22,437
|
|
|
(1,019
|
)
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
(1,500
|
)
|
(7
|
)%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
7,261
|
|
|
5,935
|
|
|
6,046
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
1,215
|
|
20
|
%
|
Trust and investment advisory fees
|
|
6,541
|
|
|
6,310
|
|
|
5,502
|
|
|
231
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
1,039
|
|
19
|
%
|
Debit card processing fees
|
|
3,169
|
|
|
3,030
|
|
|
2,749
|
|
|
139
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
420
|
|
15
|
%
|
Interest rate swap income
|
|
512
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
(42
|
)%
|
|
(2,026
|
)
|
(80
|
)%
|
Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts
|
|
4,444
|
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
5,535
|
|
|
4,733
|
|
(1638
|
)%
|
|
(1,091
|
)
|
(20
|
)%
|
Losses on trading securities, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
1
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net
|
|
561
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
3,334
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
(2,773
|
)
|
(83
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
(100
|
)%
|
|
(3
|
)
|
(100
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
5,576
|
|
|
4,668
|
|
|
1,495
|
|
|
908
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
4,081
|
|
273
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
49,001
|
|
|
43,209
|
|
|
49,638
|
|
|
5,792
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
(637
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
96,362
|
|
|
66,238
|
|
|
70,310
|
|
|
30,124
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
26,052
|
|
37
|
%
|
Office occupancy and equipment
|
|
16,194
|
|
|
7,960
|
|
|
8,198
|
|
|
8,234
|
|
103
|
%
|
|
7,996
|
|
98
|
%
|
Data processing
|
|
12,947
|
|
|
12,191
|
|
|
11,354
|
|
|
756
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
1,593
|
|
14
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
9,866
|
|
|
4,024
|
|
|
5,307
|
|
|
5,842
|
|
145
|
%
|
|
4,559
|
|
86
|
%
|
Charitable contributions
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
91,288
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(91,288
|
)
|
(100
|
)%
|
Marketing
|
|
1,955
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
2,823
|
|
|
357
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
(868
|
)
|
(31
|
)%
|
Operational losses
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
763
|
|
|
278
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
794
|
|
104
|
%
|
Loan expenses
|
|
1,229
|
|
|
1,586
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
(357
|
)
|
(23
|
)%
|
|
(796
|
)
|
(39
|
)%
|
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance
|
|
1,237
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
181
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
291
|
|
31
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
726
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
97
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
(29
|
)
|
(4
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
2,409
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
(880
|
)
|
(37
|
)%
|
|
(3,871
|
)
|
(72
|
)%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
143,602
|
|
|
98,970
|
|
|
199,169
|
|
|
44,632
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
(55,567
|
)
|
(28
|
)%
|
Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
32,154
|
|
|
48,418
|
|
|
(46,823
|
)
|
|
(16,264
|
)
|
(34
|
)%
|
|
78,977
|
|
(169
|
)%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(2,933
|
)
|
|
11,312
|
|
|
(2,761
|
)
|
|
(14,245
|
)
|
(126
|
)%
|
|
(172
|
)
|
6
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
35,087
|
|
|
37,106
|
|
|
(44,062
|
)
|
|
(2,019
|
)
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
79,149
|
|
(180
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
△ $
|
△ %
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
367,585
|
|
$
|
372,152
|
|
|
(4,567
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
Taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities
|
|
58,312
|
|
|
31,825
|
|
|
26,487
|
|
83
|
%
|
Non-taxable interest and dividends on available for sale securities
|
|
7,376
|
|
|
7,588
|
|
|
(212
|
)
|
(3
|
)%
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
129
|
|
7
|
%
|
Interest and dividends on trading securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
(100
|
)%
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
435,159
|
|
|
413,328
|
|
|
21,831
|
|
5
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
5,167
|
|
|
11,315
|
|
|
(6,148
|
)
|
(54
|
)%
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
165
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
(597
|
)
|
(78
|
)%
|
Total interest expense
|
|
5,332
|
|
|
12,077
|
|
|
(6,745
|
)
|
(56
|
)%
|
Net interest income
|
|
429,827
|
|
|
401,251
|
|
|
28,576
|
|
7
|
%
|
(Release of) provision for loan losses
|
|
(9,686
|
)
|
|
38,800
|
|
|
(48,486
|
)
|
(125
|
)%
|
Net interest income after (release of) provision for loan losses
|
|
439,513
|
|
|
362,451
|
|
|
77,062
|
|
21
|
%
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
94,704
|
|
|
94,495
|
|
|
209
|
|
—
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
24,271
|
|
|
21,560
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
13
|
%
|
Trust and investment advisory fees
|
|
24,588
|
|
|
21,102
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
17
|
%
|
Debit card processing fees
|
|
12,118
|
|
|
10,277
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
18
|
%
|
Interest rate swap income (losses)
|
|
5,634
|
|
|
(1,381
|
)
|
|
7,015
|
|
(508
|
)%
|
Income from investments held in rabbi trusts
|
|
10,217
|
|
|
10,337
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
Losses on trading securities, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
4
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net
|
|
3,605
|
|
|
7,066
|
|
|
(3,461
|
)
|
(49
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
|
|
1,166
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
878
|
|
305
|
%
|
Other
|
|
16,852
|
|
|
14,633
|
|
|
2,219
|
|
15
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
193,155
|
|
|
178,373
|
|
|
14,782
|
|
8
|
%
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
295,916
|
|
|
261,827
|
|
|
34,089
|
|
13
|
%
|
Office occupancy and equipment
|
|
40,465
|
|
|
33,796
|
|
|
6,669
|
|
20
|
%
|
Data processing
|
|
50,839
|
|
|
45,259
|
|
|
5,580
|
|
12
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
24,477
|
|
|
18,902
|
|
|
5,575
|
|
29
|
%
|
Charitable contributions
|
|
—
|
|
|
95,272
|
|
|
(95,272
|
)
|
(100
|
)%
|
Marketing
|
|
8,741
|
|
|
8,879
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
(2
|
)%
|
Operational losses
|
|
7,786
|
|
|
2,493
|
|
|
5,293
|
|
212
|
%
|
Loan expenses
|
|
6,516
|
|
|
6,727
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
(3
|
)%
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
4,226
|
|
|
3,734
|
|
|
492
|
|
13
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
2,512
|
|
|
2,857
|
|
|
(345
|
)
|
(12
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
25,177
|
|
|
(22,699
|
)
|
(90
|
)%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
443,956
|
|
|
504,923
|
|
|
(60,967
|
)
|
(12
|
)%
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
188,712
|
|
|
35,901
|
|
|
152,811
|
|
426
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
34,047
|
|
|
13,163
|
|
|
20,884
|
|
159
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
154,665
|
|
|
22,738
|
|
|
131,927
|
|
580
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic (1)
|
|
172,192,336
|
|
|
171,812,535
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (1)
|
|
172,252,057
|
|
|
171,812,535
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Shares held by the Company’s ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations.
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Avg.
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
Cost (5)
|
|
Avg.
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
Cost (5)
|
|
Avg.
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
Cost (5)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$
|
8,021,665
|
|
$
|
80,326
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,995,556
|
|
$
|
67,276
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,265,156
|
|
$
|
73,289
|
|
4.01
|
%
|
Residential
|
|
1,735,324
|
|
|
12,993
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
|
|
1,477,891
|
|
|
11,479
|
|
3.08
|
%
|
|
|
1,367,073
|
|
|
11,641
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
1,189,106
|
|
|
9,683
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
|
1,055,075
|
|
|
8,803
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
|
1,164,468
|
|
|
9,621
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
10,946,095
|
|
|
103,002
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
9,528,522
|
|
|
87,558
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
9,796,697
|
|
|
94,551
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
|
7,336,783
|
|
|
23,633
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
5,249,742
|
|
|
16,656
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
2,627,679
|
|
|
10,945
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
1,201,223
|
|
|
452
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
1,503,919
|
|
|
570
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
2,291,118
|
|
|
584
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
19,484,101
|
|
|
127,087
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
16,282,183
|
|
|
104,784
|
|
2.55
|
%
|
|
|
14,715,494
|
|
|
106,080
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
1,373,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,141,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,123,550
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
20,857,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,423,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,839,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
$
|
1,800,862
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,441,385
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,232,669
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
|
3,830,427
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
2,687,196
|
|
|
244
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
2,282,786
|
|
|
232
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
4,743,313
|
|
|
788
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
3,762,855
|
|
|
360
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
3,362,335
|
|
|
609
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
388,511
|
|
|
281
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
|
233,145
|
|
|
96
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
267,378
|
|
|
167
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
10,763,113
|
|
|
2,397
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
8,124,581
|
|
|
736
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
7,145,168
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
29,204
|
|
|
42
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
|
|
26,074
|
|
|
41
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
25,529
|
|
|
45
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
10,792,317
|
|
|
2,439
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
8,150,655
|
|
|
777
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
7,170,697
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Demand deposit accounts
|
|
6,226,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,471,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,167,221
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
415,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
376,197
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
17,434,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,972,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,714,115
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
3,423,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,450,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,124,929
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
20,857,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,423,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,839,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income - FTE
|
|
|
$
|
124,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,965
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (2)
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets (3)
|
$
|
8,691,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,131,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,544,797
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin - FTE (4)
|
|
|
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes non-accrual loans.
|
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
|
|
|
As of and for the twelve months ended
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Avg.
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
Cost
|
|
Avg.
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield /
Cost
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$
|
7,410,024
|
|
$
|
288,557
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,014,044
|
|
$
|
281,816
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
Residential
|
|
1,510,703
|
|
|
47,143
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
|
|
1,400,907
|
|
|
49,767
|
|
3.55
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
1,103,042
|
|
|
36,019
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
|
1,236,893
|
|
|
43,729
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
10,023,769
|
|
|
371,719
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
9,651,844
|
|
|
375,312
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
|
5,151,136
|
|
|
67,647
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1,826,121
|
|
|
41,730
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
1,514,351
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
1,288,714
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
|
16,689,256
|
|
|
441,252
|
|
2.64
|
%
|
|
|
12,766,679
|
|
|
418,800
|
|
3.28
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
1,173,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,097,064
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
17,863,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,863,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
$
|
1,483,271
|
|
$
|
230
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,123,584
|
|
$
|
242
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
|
2,866,091
|
|
|
1,997
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
2,227,185
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
3,870,712
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
3,212,752
|
|
|
7,492
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
280,141
|
|
|
598
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
300,381
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
8,500,215
|
|
|
5,167
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
6,863,902
|
|
|
11,315
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
26,495
|
|
|
165
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
72,101
|
|
|
762
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
8,526,710
|
|
|
5,332
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
6,936,003
|
|
|
12,077
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
Demand deposit accounts
|
|
5,547,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,535,066
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
364,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
352,518
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
14,438,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,823,587
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
3,424,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,040,156
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
17,863,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,863,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income - FTE
|
|
|
$
|
435,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
406,723
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (2)
|
|
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets (3)
|
$
|
8,162,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,830,676
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin - FTE (4)
|
|
|
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes non-accrual loans.
|
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$
|
20,630
|
|
$
|
29,166
|
|
$
|
29,356
|
|
$
|
30,275
|
|
$
|
30,059
|
|
Residential
|
|
6,681
|
|
|
7,185
|
|
|
6,445
|
|
|
8,127
|
|
|
6,815
|
|
Consumer
|
|
5,682
|
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
4,106
|
|
|
3,873
|
|
|
4,131
|
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
|
32,993
|
|
|
40,613
|
|
|
39,907
|
|
|
42,275
|
|
|
41,005
|
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
1,959
|
|
Residential
|
|
769
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
279
|
|
Consumer
|
|
25
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
|
1,990
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
1,725
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
34,983
|
|
|
42,071
|
|
|
41,632
|
|
|
43,954
|
|
|
43,252
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-performing assets:
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
34,983
|
|
$
|
42,071
|
|
$
|
41,670
|
|
$
|
43,954
|
|
$
|
43,252
|
|
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|
$
|
33,336
|
|
$
|
34,723
|
|
$
|
38,316
|
|
$
|
39,367
|
|
$
|
41,095
|
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, OREO, and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company’s loans, that it controls due to foreclosure.
|
EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE OFFS
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total loans
|
$
|
10,946,095
|
|
$
|
9,528,522
|
|
$
|
9,796,701
|
|
$
|
9,816,788
|
|
$
|
9,796,697
|
|
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period
|
$
|
103,398
|
|
$
|
105,637
|
|
$
|
111,080
|
|
$
|
113,031
|
|
$
|
115,432
|
|
Charged-off loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
—
|
|
Commercial construction
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business banking
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
867
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
1,384
|
|
|
1,433
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
35
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
24
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
79
|
|
Other consumer
|
|
666
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
713
|
|
Total charged-off loans
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
1,617
|
|
|
2,663
|
|
|
1,982
|
|
|
3,828
|
|
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
873
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
92
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
220
|
|
Commercial construction
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business banking
|
|
399
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
47
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
7
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
9
|
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
48
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
100
|
|
Other consumer
|
|
120
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
59
|
|
Total recoveries
|
|
1,447
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
527
|
|
Net loans charged-off (recoveries):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
135
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
537
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
1,511
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
234
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Commercial construction
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business banking
|
|
603
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
28
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Other consumer
|
|
546
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
654
|
|
Total net loans charged-off
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
3,301
|
|
(Release of) provision for loan losses
|
|
(4,318
|
)
|
|
(1,488
|
)
|
|
(3,300
|
)
|
|
(580
|
)
|
|
900
|
|
Total allowance for loan losses, end of period
|
$
|
97,787
|
|
$
|
103,398
|
|
$
|
105,637
|
|
$
|
111,080
|
|
$
|
113,031
|
|
Net charge-offs to average total loans outstanding during this period (1)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|
|
279.53
|
%
|
|
245.77
|
%
|
|
253.74
|
%
|
|
252.72
|
%
|
|
261.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics
|
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
35,087
|
|
$
|
37,106
|
|
$
|
34,809
|
|
$
|
47,663
|
|
$
|
(44,062
|
)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income components:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts
|
|
(4,444
|
)
|
|
289
|
|
|
(4,216
|
)
|
|
(1,846
|
)
|
|
(5,535
|
)
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(1,164
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Gains on sales of other assets
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(490
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Noninterest expense components:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income)
|
|
2,519
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
2,063
|
|
|
986
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments
|
|
116
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
(1,419
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,189
|
|
Gain on sale of OREO
|
|
—
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
|
30,652
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
90
|
|
Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,325
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock donation to the EBF
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
91,287
|
|
Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
28,809
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
(1,453
|
)
|
|
91,756
|
|
Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1)
|
|
19,036
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
16,082
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
|
$
|
9,773
|
|
$
|
285
|
|
$
|
2,288
|
|
$
|
(1,126
|
)
|
$
|
75,674
|
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
44,860
|
|
$
|
37,391
|
|
$
|
37,097
|
|
$
|
46,537
|
|
$
|
31,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
172,246,799
|
|
|
172,298,615
|
|
|
172,173,707
|
|
|
172,049,044
|
|
|
171,812,535
|
|
Diluted
|
|
172,481,829
|
|
|
172,298,615
|
|
|
172,173,707
|
|
|
172,049,044
|
|
|
171,812,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (3)
|
|
0.67
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
(1.11
|
)%
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3)
|
|
(0.08
|
)%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
(0.10
|
)%
|
|
(0.05
|
)%
|
|
(0.14
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.03
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Gains on sales of other assets (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
(0.03
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
Gain on sale of OREO (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Merger and acquisition expenses (3)
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Stock donation to the EBF (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3)
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3)
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (3)
|
|
4.07
|
%
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
4.10
|
%
|
|
5.66
|
%
|
|
(5.61
|
)%
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3)
|
|
(0.52
|
)%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
(0.50
|
)%
|
|
(0.22
|
)%
|
|
(0.70
|
)%
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.14
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Gains on sale of other assets (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.06
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3)
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments (3)
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
(0.17
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
Gain on sale of OREO (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
Merger and acquisition expenses (3)
|
|
3.55
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Stock donation to the EBF (3)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
11.62
|
%
|
Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3)
|
|
2.21
|
%
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
(0.04
|
)%
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|
|
5.19
|
%
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
4.36
|
%
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. The Q4 2020 net tax benefit amount reflects the impact of the $12.0 million valuation allowance associated with the stock donation to the Eastern Bank Foundation. The Q4 2021 net tax benefit amount reflects the impact of the release of $11.3 million of the $12.0 million valuation allowance associated with the stock donation to the Eastern Bank Foundation.
|
(2) Shares held by the Company’s ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations.
|
(3) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses
|
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
122,437
|
|
$
|
102,691
|
|
$
|
104,608
|
|
$
|
100,091
|
|
$
|
103,608
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
1,316
|
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
1,297
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
124,648
|
|
$
|
104,007
|
|
$
|
105,877
|
|
$
|
101,388
|
|
$
|
104,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
49,001
|
|
$
|
43,209
|
|
$
|
45,733
|
|
$
|
55,212
|
|
$
|
49,638
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts
|
|
4,444
|
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
4,216
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
5,535
|
|
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1,164
|
|
|
3
|
|
Gains on sales of other assets
|
|
34
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
49
|
|
Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
44,523
|
|
$
|
43,007
|
|
$
|
41,487
|
|
$
|
52,184
|
|
$
|
44,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
143,602
|
|
$
|
98,970
|
|
$
|
107,335
|
|
$
|
94,049
|
|
$
|
199,169
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income)
|
|
2,519
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
2,063
|
|
|
986
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
Impairment charge (reversal) on tax credit investments
|
|
116
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
(1,419
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,189
|
|
Gain on sale of OREO
|
|
—
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
|
30,652
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
90
|
|
Settlement and expenses for putative consumer class action matters
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,325
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock donation to the EBF
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
91,287
|
|
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
110,315
|
|
$
|
97,237
|
|
$
|
99,887
|
|
$
|
92,474
|
|
$
|
101,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue (GAAP)
|
$
|
171,438
|
|
$
|
145,900
|
|
$
|
150,341
|
|
$
|
155,303
|
|
$
|
153,246
|
|
Total operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
169,171
|
|
$
|
147,014
|
|
$
|
147,364
|
|
$
|
153,572
|
|
$
|
149,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|
|
83.76
|
%
|
|
67.83
|
%
|
|
71.39
|
%
|
|
60.56
|
%
|
|
129.97
|
%
|
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
65.21
|
%
|
|
66.14
|
%
|
|
67.78
|
%
|
|
60.22
|
%
|
|
68.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income / total revenue (GAAP)
|
|
28.58
|
%
|
|
29.62
|
%
|
|
30.42
|
%
|
|
35.55
|
%
|
|
32.39
|
%
|
Noninterest income / total revenue on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
|
|
26.32
|
%
|
|
29.25
|
%
|
|
28.15
|
%
|
|
33.98
|
%
|
|
29.56
|
%
|
APPENDIX C: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Capital Metrics
|
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,406,352
|
|
$
|
3,429,292
|
|
$
|
3,430,622
|
|
$
|
3,387,045
|
|
$
|
3,428,052
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
649,703
|
|
|
379,772
|
|
|
380,402
|
|
|
376,002
|
|
|
376,534
|
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
2,756,649
|
|
|
3,049,520
|
|
|
3,050,220
|
|
|
3,011,043
|
|
|
3,051,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
|
23,512,128
|
|
|
17,461,223
|
|
|
17,047,453
|
|
|
16,726,795
|
|
|
15,964,190
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
649,703
|
|
|
379,772
|
|
|
380,402
|
|
|
376,002
|
|
|
376,534
|
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
22,862,425
|
|
$
|
17,081,451
|
|
$
|
16,667,051
|
|
$
|
16,350,793
|
|
$
|
15,587,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP)
|
|
14.49
|
%
|
|
19.64
|
%
|
|
20.12
|
%
|
|
20.25
|
%
|
|
21.47
|
%
|
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
12.06
|
%
|
|
17.85
|
%
|
|
18.30
|
%
|
|
18.42
|
%
|
|
19.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
186,305,332
|
|
|
186,758,154
|
|
|
186,758,154
|
|
|
186,758,154
|
|
|
186,758,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share (GAAP)
|
$
|
18.28
|
|
$
|
18.36
|
|
$
|
18.37
|
|
$
|
18.14
|
|
$
|
18.36
|
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
14.80
|
|
$
|
16.33
|
|
$
|
16.33
|
|
$
|
16.12
|
|
$
|
16.34
|
|
APPENDIX D: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Credit Metrics
|
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
|
As of
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans excluding PPP loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans (GAAP) (1)
|
$
|
12,255,068
|
|
$
|
9,481,458
|
|
$
|
9,591,336
|
|
$
|
9,883,802
|
|
$
|
9,706,989
|
|
Less: PPP loans (1)
|
|
321,215
|
|
|
514,018
|
|
|
799,964
|
|
|
1,210,598
|
|
|
1,007,487
|
|
Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
11,933,853
|
|
$
|
8,967,440
|
|
$
|
8,791,372
|
|
$
|
8,673,204
|
|
$
|
8,699,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (GAAP)
|
$
|
34,983
|
|
$
|
42,071
|
|
$
|
41,632
|
|
$
|
43,954
|
|
$
|
43,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total NPLs / total loans (GAAP)
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
Total NPLs / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP)
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) (GAAP)
|
$
|
97,787
|
|
$
|
103,398
|
|
$
|
105,637
|
|
$
|
111,080
|
|
$
|
113,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLL / total loans (GAAP)
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
ALLL / total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP)
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total loans excluding PPP Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total loans (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,946,095
|
|
$
|
9,528,522
|
|
$
|
9,796,701
|
|
$
|
9,816,788
|
|
$
|
9,796,697
|
|
Less: Average PPP loans
|
|
419,894
|
|
|
649,443
|
|
|
1,073,688
|
|
|
1,131,516
|
|
|
1,076,155
|
|
Average total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
10,526,201
|
|
$
|
8,879,079
|
|
$
|
8,723,013
|
|
$
|
8,685,272
|
|
$
|
8,720,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net loans charged-off (NCOs) (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,293
|
|
$
|
751
|
|
$
|
2,143
|
|
$
|
1,371
|
|
$
|
3,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NCOs / Average total loans (GAAP) (2)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
NCOs / Average total loans (excl. PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes unamortized premiums, net of unearned discounts and deferred fees.
|
(2) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
APPENDIX E: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Core Margin
|
For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Volume
|
Interest
|
Margin Impact (1)
|
|
Volume
|
Interest
|
Margin Impact (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported total average interest-earning assets, net interest income, and net interest margin (2)
|
$
|
19,484,101
|
|
$
|
124,648
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,282,183
|
|
$
|
104,007
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPP loan volume earning 1%
|
|
(419,894
|
)
|
|
(1,060
|
)
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
(649,443
|
)
|
|
(1,688
|
)
|
0.06
|
%
|
PPP loan fee accretion, net of deferred origination cost amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,755
|
)
|
(0.22
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,913
|
)
|
(0.14
|
)%
|
Excess cash (3)
|
|
(811,541
|
)
|
|
(307
|
)
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
(1,178,275
|
)
|
|
(445
|
)
|
0.19
|
%
|
Core margin (Non-GAAP) (4)
|
$
|
18,252,666
|
|
$
|
112,526
|
|
2.45
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,454,465
|
|
$
|
95,961
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core margin change from prior quarter
|
|
|
(0.18
|
)%
|
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2021
|
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
|
Volume
|
Interest
|
Margin Impact (1)
|
|
Volume
|
Interest
|
Margin Impact (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported total average interest-earning assets, net interest income, and net interest margin (2)
|
$
|
15,759,132
|
|
$
|
105,877
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
15,188,879
|
|
$
|
101,388
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPP loan volume earning 1%
|
|
(1,073,688
|
)
|
|
(2,742
|
)
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
(1,131,516
|
)
|
|
(2,887
|
)
|
0.13
|
%
|
PPP loan fee accretion, net of deferred origination cost amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
(9,258
|
)
|
(0.24
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8,339
|
)
|
(0.22
|
)%
|
Excess cash (3)
|
|
(1,302,558
|
)
|
|
(357
|
)
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
(1,436,783
|
)
|
|
(354
|
)
|
0.27
|
%
|
Core margin (Non-GAAP) (4)
|
$
|
13,382,886
|
|
$
|
93,520
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,620,580
|
|
$
|
89,808
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core margin change from prior quarter
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Presented on an annualized basis.
|
(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|
(3) Consists of cash above 2% of average total earning assets at a yield of 0.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, 0.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 0.10% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
|
(4) Core margin is the margin that results from the combined volume and interest adjustments taken together.
|
APPENDIX F: COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining COVID-19
Modifications as of June 30, 2021
(1)
|
|
Remaining COVID-19
Modifications as of September 30,
2021 (1)
|
|
Remaining COVID-19
Modifications as of December 31,
2021 (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Remaining
Modifications
|
% of Total Loan
Balance
|
|
Remaining
Modifications
|
% of Total Loan
Balance
|
|
Remaining
Modifications
|
% of Total Loan
Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$
|
18,850
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,548
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,548
|
0.2
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
113,301
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
92,377
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
93,519
|
2.1
|
%
|
Commercial construction
|
|
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Business banking
|
|
|
2,102
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,164
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
649
|
0.1
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
13,428
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
9,947
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
5,870
|
0.3
|
%
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
|
1,124
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
875
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
1,365
|
0.1
|
%
|
Other consumer
|
|
|
999
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
685
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
706
|
0.3
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
149,804
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
110,596
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
106,657
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Remaining COVID-19 modifications reflect those loans which underwent a modification and have not yet resumed payment. The Company defines a modified loan to have resumed payment if it is one month past the modification end date and not more than 30 days past due. These modifications with active deferrals met the criteria of either Section 4013 of the CARES Act or the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (Revised) and therefore are not deemed troubled debt restructurings.
|
APPENDIX G: Organic Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
|
Sep 30, 2021
|
|
Century
Acquired
Balance (1)
|
|
Organic △ $
|
|
Organic △ %
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
2,960,527
|
|
$
|
1,652,447
|
|
$
|
1,405,127
|
|
$
|
(97,047
|
)
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
4,522,513
|
|
|
3,825,186
|
|
|
606,139
|
|
|
91,188
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Commercial construction
|
|
222,328
|
|
|
243,146
|
|
|
2,647
|
|
|
(23,465
|
)
|
|
(9.7
|
)%
|
Business banking
|
|
1,334,694
|
|
|
1,225,538
|
|
|
240,703
|
|
|
(131,547
|
)
|
|
(10.7
|
)%
|
Total commercial loans
|
|
9,040,062
|
|
|
6,946,317
|
|
|
2,254,616
|
|
|
(160,871
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
Less: PPP loans
|
|
331,385
|
|
|
533,965
|
|
|
73,734
|
|
|
(276,314
|
)
|
|
(51.7
|
)%
|
Total commercial loans excl. PPP loans
|
|
8,708,677
|
|
|
6,412,352
|
|
|
2,180,882
|
|
|
115,443
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,926,810
|
|
|
1,491,269
|
|
|
418,119
|
|
|
17,422
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Consumer home equity
|
|
1,100,153
|
|
|
848,570
|
|
|
237,522
|
|
|
14,061
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
Other consumer
|
|
214,485
|
|
|
218,406
|
|
|
9,429
|
|
|
(13,350
|
)
|
|
(6.1
|
)%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
12,281,510
|
|
$
|
9,504,562
|
|
$
|
2,919,686
|
|
$
|
(142,738
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
Less: PPP loans
|
$
|
331,385
|
|
$
|
533,965
|
|
$
|
73,734
|
|
$
|
(276,314
|
)
|
|
(51.7
|
)%
|
Total loans excl. PPP loans
|
|
11,950,125
|
|
|
8,970,597
|
|
|
2,845,952
|
|
|
133,576
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Unpaid principal balances at time of merger.
|
APPENDIX H: Century Merger & Acquisition Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
</