Eastern S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)

Under the auspices of the Minister of Labor & Manpower, Eastern Company signed agreement which to provide the opportunity for employees of Eastern Company in all its branches to leave for early retirement (optional), which allows workers of all ages to apply for early retirement and benefit from the new retirement package that have been agreed upon between the company's management and representatives of The Union Committee for Food Industries and the Company's Union Committee

The agreement allows the exit of approximately three thousand workers of different ages, positions and locations (optionally) after the approval of the company's management.