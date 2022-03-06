Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Eastern Company S. A. E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAST   EGS37091C013

EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.

(EAST)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  03-02
11.65 EGP   +1.04%
04:09aEASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)
PU
03/02EASTERN S A E : Tobacco (EAST.CA) - AGM Minutes after certification
PU
03/02EASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)

03/06/2022 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cairo. 3 Mar.2022

2022 سرام 3 ,ةرهاقلا

TO :EGX

ةيرصملا ةصروبلا / ةداسلا

Disclosure Department

حاصفلاا عاطق

Dear Sir,

،،،، دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Signing Agreement for a (optionally) early retirement plan

يرايتخلاا ركبملا شاعملل ةيعامج لمع ةيقافتا عيقوت : عوضوملا

Under the auspices of the Minister of Labor & Manpower, Eastern Company signed agreement which to provide the opportunity for employees of Eastern Company in all its branches to leave for early retirement (optional), which allows workers of all ages to apply for early retirement and benefit from the new retirement package that have been agreed upon between the company's management and representatives of The Union Committee for Food Industries and the Company's Union Committee

The agreement allows the exit of approximately three thousand workers of different ages, positions and locations (optionally) after the approval of the company's management.

ع قوتب ة قرررررررشلا ة رررررررشلا ةرادا تماق ،ةلماعلا يوقلا ريزو ةياعرب

ركبملا اررعملل

جورخلا ةررررررررصرف ةرر

اررتلا ةرر عاررمج ررمع ةرر قاررفتا

ع مجب ينابمو

رترررررسيإ ة قررررررشلا ة

ررررررشلاب ن لماعلل ) يرا تخلاا(

جورخلا بلطب مدقتلل مهرامعا فلاتخاب ن لماعلل حمست يتلاو اهعورف اه لع قافتلاا مت يتلا ةديدجلا ايازملا نم ةدافتررررررسلااو ركبملا اعملل ةنجللاو ة ئاذغلا اعانرررصلل ة باقنلا ةنجللا يلثممو ة ررررشلا ةرادإ ن ب ة رشلاب ة باقنلا

فلتخم نم ماع فلاآ ةثلاث نم براقي ام جورخل ة قافتلاا حمررررررستو ة رشلا ةرادا ةقفاوم دعب )ايرا تخا( عقاوملاو فئاظولا و رامعلاا

Mohamed Abdul Rahman Ahmed

دمحا نمحرلا دبع دمحم

نيرمثتسملا تاقلاع ريدم

Investor Relation Manager

Disclaimer

Eastern Company SAE published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 09:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.
04:09aEASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)
PU
03/02EASTERN S A E : Tobacco (EAST.CA) - AGM Minutes after certification
PU
03/02EASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA)
PU
02/15Eastern Company S. A. E. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
01/04EASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Company (EAST.CA) Concerning the Executive Director o..
PU
2021EASTERN S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning a Published News
PU
2021EASTERN S A E : Company (EAST.CA) - Report of the Accountability State Authority
PU
2021Eastern Company S. A. E. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2021EASTERN S A E : Tobacco (EAST.CA) Reports 3 Months Results
PU
2021Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning the Sale of Treasury Stocks
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 155 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
Net income 2022 4 201 M 267 M 267 M
Net cash 2022 10 645 M 677 M 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 14,6%
Capitalization 25 960 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.
Duration : Period :
Eastern Company S. A. E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,65 EGP
Average target price 18,98 EGP
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hani Aman Hussein Attiya Managing Director & Director
Tamer Mosli Chief Financial Officer
Tamer Abdulaziz Jadallah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mahmoud Helmy Head-Technical Affairs
Osama Abdel Menem Head-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.8.68%1 651
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.12.87%97 205
ITC LIMITED3.42%36 332
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-8.98%32 701
KT&G CORPORATION2.41%8 229
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.00%7 803