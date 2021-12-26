Eastern S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning a Published News
12/26/2021
Cairo 26 Dec..2021
TO :EGX
Disclosure Department
Dear Sir,
Eastern Company notes that no official decisions have been taken in this regard, and the company affirms its commitment to disclosure as soon as any official decision is issued by its board of directors.
