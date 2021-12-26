Log in
    EAST   EGS37091C013

EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.

(EAST)
Eastern S A E : Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning a Published News

12/26/2021 | 05:47am EST
Cairo 26 Dec..2021

TO :EGX

Disclosure Department

Dear Sir,

Eastern Company notes that no official decisions have been taken in this regard, and the company affirms its commitment to disclosure as soon as any official decision is issued by its board of directors.

Mohamed Abdul Rahman Ahmed

Investor Relation Manager

2021 ربمسيد 26 ةرهاقلا

ةيرصملا ةصروبلا / ةداسلا

حاصفلاا عاطق

،،،، دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

، ةيمويلا دئارجلاب ةرشن مت ام يلع ًاقيلعت

يا ذاختا م ي مل ر ا م

اب وش

ر رررررسيام ر نررررررشلا رشررررررشلا هونت

ا ا لا

رشرررررررشلا

شلت ك

لررررررشلا اأه

ر مررررررسر تارارن

. ا تارادا س ج

ن ر مسر رارن يا ر

ص رو حاص لااب

دمحا نمحرلا دبع دمحم

نيرمثتسملا تاقلاع ريدم

Disclaimer

Eastern Company SAE published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 10:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 18 290 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2022 4 862 M 310 M 310 M
Net cash 2022 7 051 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,19x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 24 066 M 1 532 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
