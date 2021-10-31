Log in
    EAST   EGS37091C013

EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.

(EAST)
Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning the Sale of Treasury Stocks

10/31/2021 | 06:57am EDT
Cairo,28 Oct. .2021

2021 ربوتكا 28 ةرهاقلا

TO :EGX

ةيرصملا ةصروبلا / ةداسلا

Disclosure Department

حاصفلاا عاطق

Dear Sir,

،،،، دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Subject: 400,000 treasury shares sold

With reference to the board of directors' resolution dated 17/10/2021 regarding the sale of 1,652,710 treasury shares, we would like to inform you that 400,000 shares were sold during Thursday trading session (28/10/2021).

Mohamed Abdul Rahman Ahmed

Investor Relation Manager

ةنيزخ مهس 400,000 عيب مت : عوضوملا

قرااااشلا كرااااشلا ة

ادا

اااالجم

ارااااق

اااالا ة

اااااشلااب

اااا ب

ااااشب 2021/10/17

ي

اااااتب )

ااااابموك ر تااااسيا(

اااا

ب اااااملع

ااااح

ا دواااا

،

اااانيزخ

ااااس 1,652,710

ا

اات

ااسلج

ااخ

ااس 400,000 د

ااع اا ب

اا فنت ااتااق

. 2021/ 10/28 قفاوملا

مخلا موي

دمحا نمحرلا دبع دمحم نيرمثتسملا تاقلاع ريدم

Disclaimer

Eastern Company SAE published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 10:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 17 392 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
Net income 2022 5 482 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2022 9 715 M 620 M 620 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,78x
Yield 2022 14,9%
Capitalization 25 849 M 1 645 M 1 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.
Duration : Period :
Eastern Company S. A. E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,60 EGP
Average target price 19,63 EGP
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hani Aman Hussein Attiya Managing Director & Director
Mostafa Ahmed El Mahdy Chief Financial Officer
Tamer Abdulaziz Jadallah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mahmoud Helmy Head-Technical Affairs
Osama Abdel Menem Head-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E.-11.04%1 645
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.7.59%81 342
ITC LIMITED6.79%36 686
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.6.35%34 777
KT&G CORPORATION-2.41%8 564
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-31.23%8 464