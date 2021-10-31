Release from Eastern Tobacco (EAST.CA) Concerning the Sale of Treasury Stocks
10/31/2021 | 06:57am EDT
Cairo,28 Oct. .2021
2021 ربوتكا 28 ةرهاقلا
TO :EGX
ةيرصملا ةصروبلا / ةداسلا
Disclosure Department
حاصفلاا عاطق
Dear Sir,
،،،، دعبو ةبيط ةيحت
Subject: 400,000 treasury shares sold
With reference to the board of directors' resolution dated 17/10/2021 regarding the sale of 1,652,710 treasury shares, we would like to inform you that 400,000 shares were sold during Thursday trading session (28/10/2021).
