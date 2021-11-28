Log in
    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Iron : Application for Quotation of Securities

11/28/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 26, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EFE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,781,520

26/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

70126678037

1.3

ASX issuer code

EFE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFEOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,781,520

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/11/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

26/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,781,520

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2021 1,50 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 47,1 M 47,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 887x
EV / Sales 2021 261 692x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Non-Executive Director
Jason Hou Director
Ian Keith White Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN IRON LIMITED620.00%47
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087