Eastern Iron : Issue of Shares on Conversion of Options and Cleansing Notice

26 November 2021

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace,

Perth WA 6000

ISSUE OF SHARES ON CONVERSION OF OPTIONS AND CLEANSING NOTICE

Eastern Iron Limited (the "Company") has today issued 4,781,520 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") pursuant to the exercise of 4,781,520 EFEOA listed options.

An Appendix 2A application for the quotation of these Shares was lodged with the ASX today.

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Act") of the following:

1. the Company has issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with; the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A (7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board.

……………………………………………

Ian K White

Company Secretary