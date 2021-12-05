Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Iron Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Iron : Issue of Shares on Conversion of Options and Cleansing Notice

12/05/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3 December 2021

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace,

Perth WA 6000

ISSUE OF SHARES ON CONVERSION OF OPTIONS AND CLEANSING NOTICE

Eastern Iron Limited (the "Company") has today issued 1,386,704 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") pursuant to the exercise of 1,386,704 EFEOA listed options.

An Appendix 2A application for the quotation of these Shares was lodged with the ASX today.

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Act") of the following:

1. the Company has issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  1. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with;
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
    2. section 674 of the Act; and
  3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A (7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board.

……………………………………………

Ian K White

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTERN IRON LIMITED
05:42pEASTERN IRON : Issue of Shares on Conversion of Options and Cleansing Notice
PU
05:42pEASTERN IRON : Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
12/02EASTERN IRON : Application for quotation of securities - EFE
PU
11/28EASTERN IRON : Issue of Shares on Conversion of Options and Cleansing Notice
PU
11/28EASTERN IRON : Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
11/25EASTERN IRON : Application for quotation of securities - EFE
PU
11/21EASTERN IRON : Issue of Shares on Conversion of Options and Cleansing Notice
PU
11/21EASTERN IRON : Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
11/19EASTERN IRON : Application for quotation of securities - EFE
PU
11/15Eastern Iron Enters Into Partnership Deal for Acquisition, Development of Lithium Proje..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net cash 2021 1,50 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,0 M 40,0 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 887x
EV / Sales 2021 261 692x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Non-Executive Director
Jason Hou Director
Ian Keith White Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN IRON LIMITED520.00%40
BHP GROUP-5.19%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156