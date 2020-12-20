Eastern Iron : Nowa Nowa Exploration Update

NOWA NOWA EXPLORATION UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

Resubmission of work plan to the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.

Drilling contractor selected following a tendering process for the drilling program at the Three Mile prospect.

DRILLING CONTRACTOR SELECTED

Eastern Iron Limited ("Eastern Iron", ASX: EFE) is pleased to announce that it has selected a drilling contractor through a tendering process, to conduct the previously announced work program at its Nowa Nowa Copper Project - EL006183. Details of this work program were announced to the market on 7 October 2020.

COVID-19, and the availability of a drilling contractor have delayed commencement of this work program.

WORK PLAN APPROVAL

A revised work plan for the Nowa Nowa Copper Project - EL006183 has been resubmitted for approval to the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions ("DJPR").

The proposed drilling program as shown in Table 1 below, is unchanged from the program announced on 7 October 2020.