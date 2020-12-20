Eastern Iron : Nowa Nowa Exploration Update

ASX Announcement - 21 December 2020
NOWA NOWA EXPLORATION UPDATE
HIGHLIGHTS
Resubmission of work plan to the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.
Drilling contractor selected following a tendering process for the drilling program at the Three Mile prospect.
DRILLING CONTRACTOR SELECTED
Eastern Iron Limited ("Eastern Iron", ASX: EFE) is pleased to announce that it has selected a drilling contractor through a tendering process, to conduct the previously announced work program at its Nowa Nowa Copper Project - EL006183. Details of this work program were announced to the market on 7 October 2020.
COVID-19, and the availability of a drilling contractor have delayed commencement of this work program.
WORK PLAN APPROVAL
A revised work plan for the Nowa Nowa Copper Project - EL006183 has been resubmitted for approval to the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions ("DJPR").
The proposed drilling program as shown in Table 1 below, is unchanged from the program announced on 7 October 2020.
Table 1: Proposed Drillholes
The program of work is now expected to commence in late February or early March 2021 after DJPR approval and drilling contractor mobilisation.
Authorised for release by the Board of Eastern Iron.
Mr Eddie King
Chairman
ASX: EFE
