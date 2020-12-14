Log in
EASTERN IRON LIMITED

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.015 AUD   +50.00%
Eastern Iron : Pause in Trading

12/14/2020 | 05:05pm EST
Market Release

Dec 14, 2020

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

Security Code: EFE

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Simon Barcham

ASX Listings Compliance

Dec 14, 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -0,46 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net cash 2020 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,11 M 5,35 M 5,36 M
EV / Sales 2019 101x
EV / Sales 2020 887x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Eastern Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Non-Executive Director
Therese-Marie Taylor Non-Executive Director
Ian Keith White Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTERN IRON LIMITED275.00%4
BHP GROUP9.82%150 603
RIO TINTO PLC23.16%123 825
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.43%39 863
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.51.31%30 408
FRESNILLO PLC75.88%10 971
