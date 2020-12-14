Eastern Iron : Pause in Trading

Market Release
Dec 14, 2020
EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Security Code: EFE
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused
pending a further announcement.
Simon Barcham
ASX Listings Compliance
Dec 14, 2020
