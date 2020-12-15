Log in
EASTERN IRON : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
EASTERN IRON : Pause in Trading
PU
EASTERN IRON : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2020
PU
Eastern Iron : Response to ASX Price Query

12/15/2020 | 05:31pm EST
ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace,

Perth WA 6000

15 December 2020

Attention Mr Simon Barcham

Dear Mr Barcham,

RESPONSE TO ASX PRICE QUERY

In response to your letter to Eastern Iron Limited ("Eastern Iron") of 14 December 2020, Eastern Iron provides the following responses to the questions asked:

  1. Yes.
  2. a. Eastern Iron is relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information.
    1. Yes. Eastern Iron was in discussions with a third party to participate in a mineral exploration project. These discussions are now concluded and Eastern Iron has decided not to participate in this project. No further announcement in regard to this project is anticipated.
    2. NA.
  4. Eastern Iron notes that there has been a recent increase in iron ore prices. Other than this, Eastern Iron is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading in its securities.
  5. Eastern Iron confirms that it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and Listing Rule 3.1 in particular.
  6. Eastern Iron confirms that this response has been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy.
    Ian K White Company Secretary

14 December 2020

Reference: 28881

Mr Ian White

Company Secretary

Eastern Iron Limited

By email:

Dear Mr White

Eastern Iron Limited ('EFE'): Price - Query

ASX refers to the following:

  1. The change in the price of EFE's securities from an opening price of $0.01 to an intraday high of $0.015 today.
  2. The significant increase in the volume of EFE's securities traded today.

Request for information

In light of this, ASX asks EFE to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

  1. Is EFE aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?
  2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes".
    1. Is EFE relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in EFE's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore EFE may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation.
    2. Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below).
    3. If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?
  4. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that EFE may have for the recent trading in its securities?
  5. Please confirm that EFE is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.
  6. Please confirm that EFE's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of EFE with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 4:30 PM AWST Monday, 14 December 2020. You should note that if the

ASX Limited [[Listings]]

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, EFE's obligation is to disclose the information 'immediately'. This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph and may require EFE to request a trading halt immediately.

Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, or if the answer to question 1 is "yes" and an announcement cannot be made immediately, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in EFE's securities under Listing Rule 17.1. If you wish a trading halt, you must tell us:

  • the reasons for the trading halt;
  • how long you want the trading halt to last;
  • the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;
  • that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
  • any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted. You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

Suspension

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, ASX will likely suspend trading in EFE's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A

In responding to this letter, you should have regard to EFE's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. It should be noted that EFE's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Release of correspondence between ASX and entity

We reserve the right to release a copy of this letter, your reply and any other related correspondence between us to the market under Listing Rule 18.7A.

Questions

If you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours faithfully

Simon Barcham

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

