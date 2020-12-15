Eastern Iron : Response to ASX Price Query

Eastern Iron confirms that this response has been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy.

Eastern Iron confirms that it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and Listing Rule 3.1 in particular.

Eastern Iron notes that there has been a recent increase in iron ore prices. Other than this, Eastern Iron is not aware of any other explanation for the recent trading in its securities.

Yes. Eastern Iron was in discussions with a third party to participate in a mineral exploration project. These discussions are now concluded and Eastern Iron has decided not to participate in this project. No further announcement in regard to this project is anticipated.

In response to your letter to Eastern Iron Limited ("Eastern Iron") of 14 December 2020, Eastern Iron provides the following responses to the questions asked:

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 4:30 PM AWST Monday, 14 December 2020.

Please confirm that EFE's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of EFE with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

Please confirm that EFE is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that EFE may have for the recent trading in its securities?

If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?

Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below).

Is EFE relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in EFE's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore EFE may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation.

Is EFE aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?

In light of this, ASX asks EFE to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

The change in the price of EFE's securities from an opening price of $0.01 to an intraday high of $0.015 today.

information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, EFE's obligation is to disclose the information 'immediately'. This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph and may require EFE to request a trading halt immediately.

