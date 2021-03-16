Eastern Iron : Change to Record and Ex Dates for Entitlements Issue

ASX Announcement - 16 March 2021
CHANGE TO RECORD AND EX DATES FOR ENTITLEMENTS ISSUE
The ASX Appendix 3B released by the Company on 9 March 2021 in anticipation of a proposed Entitlements Issue of securities, included at Part 3C, a Record Date of 18 March 2021 and an Ex-Date of 17 March 2021.
The Company has now revised these dates to:
Record Date:
1 April 2021
Ex-Date:
31 March 2021
The Company will release a revised ASX Appendix 3B shortly.
This announcement has been authorised for release in accordance with the requirements of the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.
Mr Ian K White
Company Secretary T: 0416 026 790
INVESTOR INFORMATION
Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au
ASX: EFE
For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact: Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600
ABN 70 126 678 037
