Eastern Iron : Change to Record and Ex Dates for Entitlements Issue

ASX Announcement - 16 March 2021

CHANGE TO RECORD AND EX DATES FOR ENTITLEMENTS ISSUE

The ASX Appendix 3B released by the Company on 9 March 2021 in anticipation of a proposed Entitlements Issue of securities, included at Part 3C, a Record Date of 18 March 2021 and an Ex-Date of 17 March 2021.

The Company has now revised these dates to:

Record Date:

1 April 2021

Ex-Date:

31 March 2021

The Company will release a revised ASX Appendix 3B shortly.

This announcement has been authorised for release in accordance with the requirements of the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Mr Ian K White

Company Secretary T: 0416 026 790

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au

ASX: EFE

For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact: Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600

ABN 70 126 678 037