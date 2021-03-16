Eastern Iron : Change to Record and Ex Dates for Entitlements Issue

Log in
EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
03/16/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
ASX Announcement - 16 March 2021

CHANGE TO RECORD AND EX DATES FOR ENTITLEMENTS ISSUE

The ASX Appendix 3B released by the Company on 9 March 2021 in anticipation of a proposed Entitlements Issue of securities, included at Part 3C, a Record Date of 18 March 2021 and an Ex-Date of 17 March 2021.

The Company has now revised these dates to:

Record Date:

1 April 2021

Ex-Date:

31 March 2021

The Company will release a revised ASX Appendix 3B shortly.

This announcement has been authorised for release in accordance with the requirements of the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Mr Ian K White

Company Secretary T: 0416 026 790

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au

ASX: EFE

For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact: Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600

ABN 70 126 678 037

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
