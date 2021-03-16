Eastern Iron : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Eastern Iron Limited ('EFE') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of EFE, pending the release of an announcement.

16 March 2021

Request For Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) (the 'Company') requests a suspension of the securities of the Company effective immediately, pending the announcement of a revised Timetable for the Entitlements Issue referred to in the revised ASX Appendix 3B lodged by the Company on 9 March 2021.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

• The suspension is sought so that the Company can provide ASX with a revised Timetable for the Entitlements Issue.

• The suspension is sought until the release on 18 March 2021, of a new ASX Appendix 3B for the Entitlements Issue.

• The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted.

Should you have any queries regarding the above request please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned. Thank you for your assistance.

