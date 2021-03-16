Log in
EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
Eastern Iron : Suspension from Official Quotation

03/16/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
Market Announcement

16 March 2021

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Eastern Iron Limited ('EFE') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of EFE, pending the release of an announcement.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

16 March 2021

16 March 2021

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Via Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Request For Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) (the 'Company') requests a suspension of the securities of the Company effective immediately, pending the announcement of a revised Timetable for the Entitlements Issue referred to in the revised ASX Appendix 3B lodged by the Company on 9 March 2021.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

  • The suspension is sought so that the Company can provide ASX with a revised Timetable for the Entitlements Issue.

  • The suspension is sought until the release on 18 March 2021, of a new ASX Appendix 3B for the Entitlements Issue.

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted.

Should you have any queries regarding the above request please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned. Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully

Eastern Iron Limited

Ian White Company Secretary

0416 026 790

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -0,46 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,90 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
EV / Sales 2019 101x
EV / Sales 2020 887x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
