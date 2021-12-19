Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Eastern Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

(EFE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.056 AUD   -1.75%
05:40pEASTERN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
12/17EASTERN IRON : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
12/15Eastern Iron Limited Appoints Mr. Myles Fang as Executive Director
CI
Summary 
Summary

Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Eastern Iron Limited

ABN

70 126 678 037

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ariel Edward King

Date of last notice

13 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr King the sole shareholder and Director

interest.

of the above.

Date of change

10 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023.

Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Nature of change

Indirect Performance Rights - provided

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

pursuant to shareholder approval granted

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

on 7 December 2021 as an incentive-based

component of Director remuneration.

.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NA

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

NA

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

NA

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Eastern Iron Limited

ABN

70 126 678 037

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jason Hou

Date of last notice

28 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

10 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct - 1,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Direct - 7,000,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 1,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023.

Direct - 7,000,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Nature of change

Direct Performance Rights - provided

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

pursuant to shareholder approval granted

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

on 7 December 2021 as an incentive-based

component of Director remuneration.

.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2021 1,50 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 37,5 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 887x
EV / Sales 2021 261 692x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Non-Executive Director
Jason Hou Director
Ian Keith White Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED460.00%37
BHP GROUP-2.43%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247