Eastern Lubricants Blenders Limited informed that Engr. Md. Abu Saleh Iqbal has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Company in place of Mr. Md.
Jasim Uddin with effect from September 11, 2023.
|End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange 06:00:00 2023-09-16 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1697.10 BDT
|-0.96%
|-3.69%
|+5.74%
|Sep. 17
|Eastern Lubricants Blenders Limited Announces Managing Director Changes
|CI
|May. 03
|Eastern Lubricants Blenders Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1697.10 BDT
|-0.96%
|-3.69%
|20 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.74%
|20 M $
|-48.31%
|20 M $
|+23.40%
|20 M $
|+21.29%
|20 M $
|+53.85%
|20 M $
|-11.17%
|20 M $
|+59.76%
|21 M $
|-8.05%
|21 M $
|-15.14%
|20 M $
|-1.75%
|20 M $