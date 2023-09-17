Eastern Lubricants Blenders Limited (ELBL) is engaged in the blending of lubricating oils and greases on behalf of petroleum marketing companies. The Company operates through four segments: Lubricating Oil, Grease, Battery and Base Oil. The Lubricating Oil segment includes the Company's blending charges recovered pertinent to lubricating oil blending. The Grease segment includes the Company's blending charges recovered pertinent to grease blending, The Battery segment includes the Company's trading Yuasa branded battery. The Base Oil segment includes the Company's trading base oil. Its lubricant oil and grease blending have a capacity of approximately 30,000 metric tons.