Eastern Michigan Financial : 2021 Annual Report

To continue as a progressive and growing community bank, serving our communities by offering a wide range of competitive services for our customers, resulting in a profitable organization, enabling us to build capital, pay appropriate dividends to our stockholders and competitive salaries to our employees.
CORE VALUES
At Eastern Michigan Bank, we take great pride in being a community bank. At the center of our value system is our core commitment to provide value driven products and courteous service delivered by a caring and professional staff. After all, we're not just in the "banking business," we're in the business of financing people's lives and dreams - a responsibility we don't take lightly.
OUR PROMISE
We promise our customers they can rely on us to listen to their needs and try to provide solutions. We also promise to always practice discretion and tact when it comes to personal or professional financial issues and to treat our customers with respect, dignity and integrity, all while doing our best to help them reach their financial goals.
Board Retirements, Board Elections, Officers, In Memoriam
3
Promotions
4
New Hires and Retirements
5
Letter to Shareholders
6 - 7
2021 Highlights and Ten Year Financial Profile
8
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Consolidated Statements of Income
10
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
11
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
12
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
13
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
14 - 24
Auditors' Report
25 - 27
Branch, Loan and Administrative Staff, Locations
28
Milestones
Inside Back Cover
AND LOCATIONS INDEX, INFORMATION T CONTAC
GENERAL INFORMATION
Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation is the holding company for Eastern Michigan Bank, a full service community bank with offices in Croswell, Deckerville, Fort Gratiot, Lakeport, Lexington, Marysville, Port Huron, Ruth and Sandusky.
Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation 65 N. Howard Avenue
Croswell, Michigan 48422 810.398.5135
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Rehmann Robson
5800 Gratiot, Suite 201 Saginaw, Michigan 48638 989.799.9580
TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR
Computershare Shareholder Services P.O. Box 30170
College Station, Texas 77842-3170 800.368.5948
STOCK SYMBOL
Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board: EFIN
ANNUAL MEETING
The Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation annual meeting of company shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Lakeview Hills Golf Resort, 6560 E. Peck Road, Lexington, Michigan 48450.
Earl DesJardins retired in April 2021 after eight years of service as Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. DesJardins was appointed to both boards in 2002. He is a retired civil engineer and former President of BMJ Engineers & Surveyors, Inc. in Port Huron.
The staff and directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation thank Mr. DesJardins for his many years of service and wish him well in all of his future endeavors.
I N M E M O R I A M
BOARD ELECTIONS
TIMOTHY WARD | Chairperson
In May 2021, sitting Vice Chairperson Timothy Ward was elected Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. Mr. Ward was first appointed to both Boards in 2005, when he joined the Bank as President.
Ward served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eastern Michigan Bank from 2006 until 2015 and as CEO from 2015 until his retirement in early 2020.
WILLIAM OLDFORD, JR. | Vice Chairperson
Eastern Michigan Bank President and CEO William Oldford, Jr. was elected Vice Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. Mr. Oldford served as President of Eastern Michigan Bank from October 2015 through February 2020, at which time he was appointed President and CEO.
Former Director Sherwood Palmateer
passed away on March 5, 2021.
Palmateer was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1981 when the Bank was still operating as State Bank of Croswell. He retired in 2004, after 23 years of service.
In addition to his service to Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, Palmateer was a lifelong farmer and retired builder who spent twenty years selling and
constructing family homes in the thumb of Michigan. He also played a role in the construction of the Colonial Woods Missionary Church of Port Huron, where he was a member of their board for a number of years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Sherwood's family.
O F F I C E R S
EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL
CORPORATION OFFICERS
Timothy Ward | Chairperson of the Board
William Oldford, Jr. | Vice Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer
