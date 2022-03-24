Eastern Michigan Financial : 2021 Annual Report

2021MISSION STATEMENT, VALUES, AND PROMISE

MISSION STATEMENT

To continue as a progressive and growing community bank, serving our communities by offering a wide range of competitive services for our customers, resulting in a profitable organization, enabling us to build capital, pay appropriate dividends to our stockholders and competitive salaries to our employees.

CORE VALUES

At Eastern Michigan Bank, we take great pride in being a community bank. At the center of our value system is our core commitment to provide value driven products and courteous service delivered by a caring and professional staff. After all, we're not just in the "banking business," we're in the business of financing people's lives and dreams - a responsibility we don't take lightly.

OUR PROMISE

We promise our customers they can rely on us to listen to their needs and try to provide solutions. We also promise to always practice discretion and tact when it comes to personal or professional financial issues and to treat our customers with respect, dignity and integrity, all while doing our best to help them reach their financial goals.