Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFIN   US2767221052

EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(EFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Michigan Financial : 2021 Annual Report

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20

Repor t

21Annual

STATEMENT, MISSION PROMISE AND VALUES,

2021MISSION STATEMENT, VALUES, AND PROMISE

MISSION STATEMENT

To continue as a progressive and growing community bank, serving our communities by offering a wide range of competitive services for our customers, resulting in a profitable organization, enabling us to build capital, pay appropriate dividends to our stockholders and competitive salaries to our employees.

CORE VALUES

At Eastern Michigan Bank, we take great pride in being a community bank. At the center of our value system is our core commitment to provide value driven products and courteous service delivered by a caring and professional staff. After all, we're not just in the "banking business," we're in the business of financing people's lives and dreams - a responsibility we don't take lightly.

OUR PROMISE

We promise our customers they can rely on us to listen to their needs and try to provide solutions. We also promise to always practice discretion and tact when it comes to personal or professional financial issues and to treat our customers with respect, dignity and integrity, all while doing our best to help them reach their financial goals.

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | 2021 Annual Report

2021

Mission Statement, Core Values and Promise

Inside Front Cover

Index, Locations and Contact Information

1

Board of Directors

2

Board Retirements, Board Elections, Officers, In Memoriam

3

Promotions

4

New Hires and Retirements

5

Letter to Shareholders

6 - 7

2021 Highlights and Ten Year Financial Profile

8

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Consolidated Statements of Income

10

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

11

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

12

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

13

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

14 - 24

Auditors' Report

25 - 27

Branch, Loan and Administrative Staff, Locations

28

Milestones

Inside Back Cover

AND LOCATIONS INDEX, INFORMATION T CONTAC

GENERAL INFORMATION

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation is the holding company for Eastern Michigan Bank, a full service community bank with offices in Croswell, Deckerville, Fort Gratiot, Lakeport, Lexington, Marysville, Port Huron, Ruth and Sandusky.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation

65 N. Howard Avenue

Croswell, Michigan 48422

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Errin Levitt, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation 65 N. Howard Avenue

Croswell, Michigan 48422 810.398.5135

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Rehmann Robson

5800 Gratiot, Suite 201 Saginaw, Michigan 48638 989.799.9580

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR

Computershare Shareholder Services P.O. Box 30170

College Station, Texas 77842-3170 800.368.5948

STOCK SYMBOL

Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board: EFIN

ANNUAL MEETING

The Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation annual meeting of company shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Lakeview Hills Golf Resort, 6560 E. Peck Road, Lexington, Michigan 48450.

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | 2021 Annual Report

1

DIRECTORS OF BOARD

TIMOTHY WARD

WILLIAM OLDFORD, JR.

Chairperson

Vice Chairperson

Retired Chief Executive Officer

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

KAREN FLANAGAN

BRADLEY APSEY

KATHLENE PARTAKA

Director

Director

Director

Farmer

President

Retired Executive Vice President, Operations

Sandusky

Apsey Funeral Home Inc., Deckerville

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

PATRICIA RYAN

DONNA NIESTER

ANTHONY ROGGENBUCK

Director

Director

Director

Retired Partner

President and Chief Executive Officer

President, D&D Farms, Inc., Ruth

Frohm, Kelley, Butler & Ryan, P.C., Port Huron

Acheson Ventures, LLC, Port Huron

Owner-Operator,Trucker T's Transport, LLC, Ubly

STEVEN SCHWEIHOFER

JOHN WILLIAMS

MICHAEL WENDLING

Director

Director

Director

Former Chief Financial Officer

Retired Superintendent

Prosecuting Attorney

Foster Blue Water Oil, Richmond

Electrical & Water Departments, Croswell

St. Clair County

A P P O I N T M E N T S

Anthony (Tony) Roggenbuck and Steve Schweihofer were appointed to the Boards of Directors of

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Eastern Michigan Bank, in August 2021.

Tony Roggenbuck is a lifelong resident of the Ruth area. He is the President of D&D Farms, Inc.,

a third-generation family farm that he grew up on, and also the Owner-Operator of Trucker T's

Transport, LLC, based in Ubly.

ANTHONY ROGGENBUCK

Steve Schweihofer is the former Chief Financial Officer for Foster Blue Water Oil, located in

Director

Richmond with operations throughout eastern Michigan. He is actively involved in his local

community, currently serving as Treasurer of the SC4 Foundation, the St. Vincent DePaul Society

(St. Clair), and the St. Clair Ecumenical Food Pantry. He is also a Trustee of the Community

Foundation of St. Clair County and serves on their Finance and C3 committees, as well as being

the varsity golf coach for Marysville High School. Steve is a lifelong resident of St. Clair County.

The directors, officers, and staff of Eastern Michigan Bank all welcome Mr. Roggenbuck and Mr.

Schweihofer to the organization and look forward to their contributions.

2

STEVEN SCHWEIHOFER

Director

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | 2021 Annual Report

B O A R D R E T I R E M E N T S

EARL DESJARDINS | Retired Chairperson

Earl DesJardins retired in April 2021 after eight years of service as Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. DesJardins was appointed to both boards in 2002. He is a retired civil engineer and former President of BMJ Engineers & Surveyors, Inc. in Port Huron.

The staff and directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation thank Mr. DesJardins for his many years of service and wish him well in all of his future endeavors.

I N M E M O R I A M

BOARD ELECTIONS

TIMOTHY WARD | Chairperson

In May 2021, sitting Vice Chairperson Timothy Ward was elected Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. Mr. Ward was first appointed to both Boards in 2005, when he joined the Bank as President.

Ward served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eastern Michigan Bank from 2006 until 2015 and as CEO from 2015 until his retirement in early 2020.

WILLIAM OLDFORD, JR. | Vice Chairperson

Eastern Michigan Bank President and CEO William Oldford, Jr. was elected Vice Chairperson of the Boards of Directors of Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation. Mr. Oldford served as President of Eastern Michigan Bank from October 2015 through February 2020, at which time he was appointed President and CEO.

Former Director Sherwood Palmateer

passed away on March 5, 2021.

Palmateer was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1981 when the Bank was still operating as State Bank of Croswell. He retired in 2004, after 23 years of service.

In addition to his service to Eastern Michigan Bank and Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, Palmateer was a lifelong farmer and retired builder who spent twenty years selling and

constructing family homes in the thumb of Michigan. He also played a role in the construction of the Colonial Woods Missionary Church of Port Huron, where he was a member of their board for a number of years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Sherwood's family.

O F F I C E R S

EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL

CORPORATION OFFICERS

Timothy Ward | Chairperson of the Board

William Oldford, Jr. | Vice Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stacie Bales | Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Chad Deaner | Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

EASTERN MICHIGAN BANK

Errin Levitt | Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

EASTERN MICHIGAN BANK

ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENTS

Stefanie Abbott | Deckerville Branch Manager

SENIOR MANAGEMENT OFFICERS

Christi Agostino-Erd | Mortgage Loan Officer

William Oldford, Jr. | President and Chief Executive Officer

David Baker | Port Huron Branch Manager

Stacie Bales | Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Julie Chapdelaine | Bank Secrecy Act Officer

Chad Deaner | Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Trishette Davis | Croswell Branch Manager

Errin Levitt | Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Alexander Messing | Commercial Loan Officer

EASTERN MICHIGAN BANK

Wendy Smith | Fort Gratiot Branch Manager

Kim Stencel | Lexington Branch Manager

VICE PRESIDENTS

EASTERN MICHIGAN BANK OFFICERS

Scott Badley | Commercial Loan Officer

Kimberly Bowman | Retail Banking Manager

Jennifer Briolat | Lakeport Branch Manager

Joseph Brown | Appraiser

Rachel Galbraith | Commercial Loan Officer

Christopher Flann | Commercial Loan Officer

Melissa Gelinski | Senior Accountant

Gerald Hepfer | Commercial Loan Officer

Daniel Hale | Commercial Loan Officer

Audra Levitte | Human Resources Director

Tracy Jackson | Sandusky Branch Manager

L. Michael O'Vell | Consumer Loan Manager and Security Officer

Noelle Malburg | Ruth Branch Manager

Joseph Pink | Information Technology Manager and Chief Information Security Officer

Amy Piconke | Marysville Branch Manager

Jessica Simon | Commercial Loan Manager

Jasmine Williams | Commercial Loan Officer

Tammy Williford | Marketing and Compliance Officer

Kathleen Wurmlinger | Mortgage Manager

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | 2021 Annual Report

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:32aEASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
2021EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
2021Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months End..
CI
2021Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2021Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend, Payable on Ju..
CI
2021Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2021Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2020Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months End..
CI
2020Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2020Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2020
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,5 M - -
Net income 2020 4,20 M - -
Net cash 2020 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 41,5 M 41,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 -8,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EASTERN MICHIGAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William G. Oldford Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Errin M. Levitt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Ward Chairman
Stacie L. Bales Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Bradley D. Apsey Director