Eastern Michigan Financial : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Financial Statement

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation's (EMFC) earnings through the first nine months of 2021 were $3,923,000 or $3.17 per share, versus $3,054,000 or $2.51 per share for the same period last year. Return on Average Equity (ROE) during this time improved to 11.76% versus 10.10% for the first nine months of 2020. Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.04%, compared to 0.97% for the same period in 2020.

Our Capital to Assets ratio as of September 30, 2021, was 8.84% versus 8.77% at end of third quarter 2020. Book value per share ended the period at $36.74, an improvement of $2.26 over the same period last year. Market value per share was $31.80 as of the last known trade on September 30, 2021.

Total assets were $518,648,000 at quarter's end, compared to $481,542,000 for the first nine months of 2020. Loans decreased by 9.13% for the first nine months of 2021, ending at $202,917,000, primarily due to Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness and pay downs. Deposits were $471,125,000 at the end of the third quarter, a $33,525,000 increase over the same period last year. The primary driver of this increase in deposits continues to be consumer and public fund deposits from stimulus checks and other government benefits.

S H A R E H O L D E R D I V I D E N D

The Board of Directors declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, a 6.67% increase. Year-to-date, dividends total $0.80 per share.