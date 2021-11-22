Eastern Michigan Financial : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Financial Statement
11/22/2021 | 01:05pm EST
L A I C N A N I F E V I AT R PA M O C
T O O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S
30
20
SEPTEMBER
21
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
T N E M E TAT S
Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation's (EMFC) earnings through the first nine months of 2021 were $3,923,000 or $3.17 per share, versus $3,054,000 or $2.51 per share for the same period last year. Return on Average Equity (ROE) during this time improved to 11.76% versus 10.10% for the first nine months of 2020. Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.04%, compared to 0.97% for the same period in 2020.
Our Capital to Assets ratio as of September 30, 2021, was 8.84% versus 8.77% at end of third quarter 2020. Book value per share ended the period at $36.74, an improvement of $2.26 over the same period last year. Market value per share was $31.80 as of the last known trade on September 30, 2021.
Total assets were $518,648,000 at quarter's end, compared to $481,542,000 for the first nine months of 2020. Loans decreased by 9.13% for the first nine months of 2021, ending at $202,917,000, primarily due to Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness and pay downs. Deposits were $471,125,000 at the end of the third quarter, a $33,525,000 increase over the same period last year. The primary driver of this increase in deposits continues to be consumer and public fund deposits from stimulus checks and other government benefits.
S H A R E H O L D E R D I V I D E N D
The Board of Directors declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, a 6.67% increase. Year-to-date, dividends total $0.80 per share.
Credit quality remains strong as many of our borrowers have emerged from the Covid-19 crisis well-positioned for the future. Given the liquidity in the market, primarily from SBA PPP loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), we are seeing reduced reliance on lines of credit, which has decreased our outstanding loan amounts. We anticipate that loan demand may improve as the government programs end, but will still be moderate.
While proud of these results, we recognize the clear challenges that lie ahead and are working hard to address them. We respect your investment in Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation and Eastern Michigan Bank and thank you for your continued support.
President and Chief Executive Officer
M A N A G E M E N T C O M M E N T S
EMFC's results for the first three quarters of 2021 remain very strong, despite the challenges created by the current interest rate environment.
While showing some improvement, the treasury yield curve remains well below historical averages. This impacts loan pricing and the yield we are able to obtain on our investment portfolio. Until such a time as the yield curve returns to at least historical averages, earnings will be affected.
Strong participation in the SBA PPP program continues to be reflected in our earnings as both fee and interest income. As the fees are either amortized over the life of the loan or until the loan is forgiven, a significant portion of those fees have hit income this year. Our third quarter income statement reflects $1,357,000 in SBA PPP fees for the quarter and $2,754,000 for the year. All SBA PPP loans are anticipated to be fully processed for forgiveness by the end of first quarter 2022 at which time the fee income will be fully earned.
Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:04:01 UTC.