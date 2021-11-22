Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Michigan Financial : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Financial Statement

11/22/2021 | 01:05pm EST
FINANCIAL STATEMENT

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

T O O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S

30

20

SEPTEMBER

21

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

T N E M E TAT S

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation's (EMFC) earnings through the first nine months of 2021 were $3,923,000 or $3.17 per share, versus $3,054,000 or $2.51 per share for the same period last year. Return on Average Equity (ROE) during this time improved to 11.76% versus 10.10% for the first nine months of 2020. Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.04%, compared to 0.97% for the same period in 2020.

Our Capital to Assets ratio as of September 30, 2021, was 8.84% versus 8.77% at end of third quarter 2020. Book value per share ended the period at $36.74, an improvement of $2.26 over the same period last year. Market value per share was $31.80 as of the last known trade on September 30, 2021.

Total assets were $518,648,000 at quarter's end, compared to $481,542,000 for the first nine months of 2020. Loans decreased by 9.13% for the first nine months of 2021, ending at $202,917,000, primarily due to Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness and pay downs. Deposits were $471,125,000 at the end of the third quarter, a $33,525,000 increase over the same period last year. The primary driver of this increase in deposits continues to be consumer and public fund deposits from stimulus checks and other government benefits.

S H A R E H O L D E R D I V I D E N D

The Board of Directors declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, a 6.67% increase. Year-to-date, dividends total $0.80 per share.

  • Credit quality remains strong as many of our borrowers have emerged from the Covid-19 crisis well-positioned for the future. Given the liquidity in the market, primarily from SBA PPP loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), we are seeing reduced reliance on lines of credit, which has decreased our outstanding loan amounts. We anticipate that loan demand may improve as the government programs end, but will still be moderate.

While proud of these results, we recognize the clear challenges that lie ahead and are working hard to address them. We respect your investment in Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation and Eastern Michigan Bank and thank you for your continued support.

President and Chief Executive Officer

M A N A G E M E N T C O M M E N T S

EMFC's results for the first three quarters of 2021 remain very strong, despite the challenges created by the current interest rate environment.

  • While showing some improvement, the treasury yield curve remains well below historical averages. This impacts loan pricing and the yield we are able to obtain on our investment portfolio. Until such a time as the yield curve returns to at least historical averages, earnings will be affected.
  • Strong participation in the SBA PPP program continues to be reflected in our earnings as both fee and interest income. As the fees are either amortized over the life of the loan or until the loan is forgiven, a significant portion of those fees have hit income this year. Our third quarter income statement reflects $1,357,000 in SBA PPP fees for the quarter and $2,754,000 for the year. All SBA PPP loans are anticipated to be fully processed for forgiveness by the end of first quarter 2022 at which time the fee income will be fully earned.

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

ASSETS

2021 September 30, 2020

Cash and due from banks.....................................….

$

108,624

$

85,349

Securities...........................................…..….…………

185,988

85,285

Federal funds sold & other deposits……………………

252

51,805

Loans.................................................…….……………

202,917

239,244

Allowance for loan loss........................…………………

(1,776)

(1,759)

Other assets......................................…..………………

22,643

21,618

TOTAL ASSETS..........................……….......……

$

518,648

$

481,542

LIABILITIES

-145

Deposits

$

138,386

$

114,044

Non-interest bearing.......................................…...…

Interest bearing..............................................….……

332,739

323,556

Total deposits..............................................…..……

471,125

437,600

Other liabilities.................................................……...

1,687

1,732

TOTAL LIABILITIES.....................……….......……

$

472,812

$

439,332

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

30

20

SEPTEMBER

21

STOCK INFORMATION

Transfer Agent and Registrar:

Computershare Shareholder Services P.O. Box 30170

College Station, Texas 77842-3170 800.368.5948

Investor Relations Contact:

Errin M. Levitt, Chief Financial Officer Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation 810.398.5135

Corporate Headquarters:

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation 65 N. Howard Avenue

Croswell, Michigan 48422-0139 800.397.2504

Stock Listing:

Symbol: EFIN

Over-The-Counter

Bulletin Board

2021 2020

Common stock (issued 1,247,608 shares in 2021

and 1,224,035 shares in 2020)……..………………… $

6,156

$

6,091

Surplus...........................................................……….

2,748

2,472

Retained earnings.............................................…...…

36,333

32,583

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

599

1,064

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY….......…..…..

$

45,836

$

42,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES &

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY………………………… $

518,648

$

481,542

FINANCIAL RATIOS

11.76%

10.10%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)………………

Return on Average Assets (annualized)………………

1.04%

0.97%

Capital to Assets…………………………………………

8.84%

8.77%

Allowance for Loan Loss / Loans………………………

0.88%

0.74%

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

INTEREST INCOME

2021 September 30, 2020

Interest & fees on loans.....................................…..

$

8,472

$

7,034

Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits……

370

560

Interest on investment securities......................……

1,403

1,557

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME......………..............

10,245

9,151

INTEREST EXPENSE……………………………………

311

362

NET INTEREST INCOME………………………….

9,934

8,789

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES………………………

(70)

183

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES……………….

10,004

8,606

OTHER INCOME…………………………………………..

2,058

1,947

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES………………………

7,239

6,805

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES....……..…....

4,823

3,748

INCOME TAX EXPENSE………………………………….

900

694

NET INCOME…………………………….............

$

3,923

$

3,054

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$

3.17

$

2.51

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Numberofshares,isssuedandandoutstandingstanding 1,247,608

1,224,035

Number of shareholders of record

287

291

i

r ,

$

0.80

$

0.75

Cash dividends declared, year-to-date

-of-

36.74

34.48

Book value, end-of-period

Market value, last trade known

31.80

26.50

Market value, last trade known

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Timothy M. Ward, Chairman

The Board of Directors of

Retired Chief Executive Officer

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

Eastern Michigan Financial

William G. Oldford, Jr., Vice Chairman

Corporation is pleased

to welcome Anthony

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

Roggenbuck and Steven

Bradley D. Apsey, Director

Schweihofer as Directors of

Eastern Michigan Financial

President

Corporation and Eastern

Apsey Funeral Home, Inc., Deckerville

Michigan Bank. Read more

Karen S. Flanagan, Director

about them at emb.bank/

Farmer

about/bank-news

Sandusky

Donna M. Niester, Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

Acheson Ventures, LLC, Port Huron

Kathlene M. Partaka, Director

Retired Executive Vice President, Operations

Eastern Michigan Bank, Croswell

Anthony L. Roggenbuck, Director

President, D&D Farms, Inc., Ruth

Owner Operator, Trucker T's Transport, LLC, Ubly

Anthony L. Roggenbuck

Patricia W. Ryan, Director

Retired Partner

Frohm, Kelley, Butler & Ryan, P.C., Port Huron

Steven J. Schweihofer, Director

Former Chief Financial Officer

Foster Blue Water Oil, Richmond

Michael D. Wendling, Director

Prosecuting Attorney

St. Clair County

John C. Williams, Director

Steven J. Schweihofer

Retired Superintendent

Croswell Electrical and Water Departments, Croswell

CORPORATE OFFICERS

William G. Oldford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Stacie L. Bales, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Chad W. Deaner, Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Errin M. Levitt, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation | COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Disclaimer

Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
