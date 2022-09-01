Eastern Platinum : Corporate presentation

DEVELOPING
THE FLAGSHIP
CROCODILE RIVER MINE
Corporate background
Eastern Platinum Limited (Eastplats) owns, directly and indirectly, a number of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa.
All of Eastplats' properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex (BCX), the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore including:
Crocodile River Mine (CRM)
Mareesburg
Kennedy's Vale/Spitzkop
• Located on the western limb of the BCX
• Property lies in the southern part of the
• Project is situated on the eastern limb of
• Approximately 70km north-northwest
eastern limb of the BCX
the BCX
from Johannesburg in the North West
• 350km to the north-northeast of
• 350km northeast of Johannesburg
Johannesburg
• Near the towns of Steelpoort, Burgersfort,
• 7km south of the town of Brits
• 50km to the west of the town of
and Lydenburg
• Current mine lease area includes:
Lydenburg in Limpopo Province
• Nearest railhead is situated in the town
•
Zandfontein - operating tailings
of Steelpoort, ~35km northeast of the
retreatment and underground mining
property
section
•
Two development sections:
•
Crocette
•
Kareespruit
2
Bushveld Complex properties
Limpopo
Legend
N
Bushveld Complex
Operations 0
25 50
Projects
Kilometres
North West
Gauteng
Mpumalanga
Free State
BUSHVELD COMPLEX
SOUTH AFRICA
KwaZulu-Natal
Northern Cape
Eastern Cape
The Crocodile River Mine
Western Cape
Spitzkop
Kennedy's Vale
Mareesburg
CRM (then Lefkochrysos)
was listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE) and developed the decline at Zandfontein Section.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) acquired a 38% interest in Barplats and the contract to manage CRM.
Eastplats acquired a 69% stake in Barplats.
Mareesburg and Kennedy's Vale/Spitzkop, were placed on care and maintenance in Sep 2012 and CRM in Aug 2013.
1987
1988
1991
1998
2006
2007
2013
Controlling interest acquired
by
Implats increased its
Eastplats acquired a further
5%
Rand Mines Limited through
its
interest in Barplats
interest (total of 74%) in Barplats.
subsidiary, Barplats Mines
Ltd.
to 83%.
Eastplats and BEE Gubevu
Consortium (26%) took over
ownership.
Company history
Desktop studies and technical evaluations on the potential life of mine and the underlying value of Eastplats Projects:
Tailings storage facility ("TSF") - immediately financially viable.
Zandfontein mine - economic viability dependent on an improvement in market conditions and PGM basket price.
Mareesburg - based on assumptions, open-pit mining would be financially viable along with the construction of the underground operations.
Spitzkop and Kennedy's Vale - dependent on an improvement in market conditions and PGM basket price.
Retreatment design continued. Construction started early 2018.
Retreatment project commissioned Dec 2018 to produce chrome from the TSF.
SRK consulting - resource statement - CRM tailings - 44 drill/boreholes - resource of approx. 13.68M tons containing 535,520 oz of 3E PGMs, average grade 1.218 g/t and 2.83M tons Cr203, average grade of 20.72%.
Sound Mining - Independent NI43-101 compliant technical report indicating 6.4M tons of the 13.68M tons chrome - economically re-mined and treated in a spiral chrome plant - traditional gravity technology - low yields (15%). Recommended to also treat the PGMs to maximize the use of resources.
Union Goal invested in a magnetic separation technology to extract chrome more efficiently and effectively. This resulted in better chrome recoveries and an increased life of the project from 33 months to 60 months.
• Eastplats started with the design work and construction preparation.
