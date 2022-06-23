Eastern Platinum : Eastplats announces changes to the board of directors

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

(Incorporated in Canada)

(Canadian Registration number BC0722783)

(South African Registration number 2007/006318/10) Share Code TSX: ELR ISIN: CA2768555096 Share Code JSE: EPS ISIN: CA2768555096 ("Eastplats" or the "Company")

June 23, 2022

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

NEWS RELEASE

EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

June 23, 2022, Vancouver, British Columbia - Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has accepted the respective resignations submitted by Diana Hu and Michael Cosic, effective June 22, 2022, in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy (the "Policy").

George Dorin, Chairman of the Company, stated "On behalf of Eastplats, I would like to thank Ms. Hu and Mr. Cosic for their many insights and contributions to the Board over the last six years and we wish them the very best. Ms. Hu will remain the CEO & President of Eastplats and we will continue to focus on guiding the Company to restart Zandfontein underground mining in 2022."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Changyu (Charlie) Liu and Ms. Lisa Ng to the Board, to fill the vacancies left by Ms. Hu and Mr. Cosic.

Mr. Liu is the Chairman of Ka An Development Co. Limited ("Ka An"), a long-term shareholder of Eastplats. Mr. Liu's career has been focused on business investments and international trade in China, Hong Kong, and North America. After completing his studies in accounting at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics in 1994, Mr. Liu started his career in the automobile sales and distribution sector. He was an early partner and investor in renowned technology companies. A decade ago, Mr. Liu began following the global mining industry. His current investments span across mining, automobile sales, banking, and shipping industries. Mr. Liu brings over two decades of expertise in business investment and financing enterprises. Ka An continues to be fully committed to ensuring the successful management and operation of the Company.

Ms. Ng is an accomplished CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) with an extensive financial management background, including with several publicly traded mining companies. She has over 25 years of experience in mining, information technology, biotech, insurance, in a wide range of business sectors including the financial operations of multi-million dollar companies.

"On behalf of management, we are excited and welcome Mr. Liu and Ms. Ng to the Board," commented Ms. Hu. "This will result in the Board being completely independent from management and will provide the Board with the insights, experiences and perspectives of a significant, long-term shareholder of the Company. We are confident that we can work together to increase the value of Eastplats."

For further information, please contact:

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)