  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Platinum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELR   CA2768555096

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

(ELR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:30 2022-10-03 am EDT
0.1900 CAD    0.00%
10:40aStonegate Capital Partners Updates Their Coverage On Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR)
NE
09/01Eastern Platinum : Corporate presentation
PU
08/15Eastern Platinum Limited Reports Chrome Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Their Coverage On Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR)

10/03/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ELR_Q2FY2.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Transition from care & maintenance to revenue generation
  • Potential restart of underground mining
  • Additional opportunities in the pipeline

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/139255_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139255


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Platinum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wan Jin Yang President & Chief Executive Officer
Wylie Hui Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George G. Dorin Chairman
Hannelie Marie Hanson General Manager-South Africa Operations
Xin Guan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED-34.48%19
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.59%7 987
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.16.44%7 735
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.44%6 599
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-7.07%664
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-35.63%375