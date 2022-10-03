Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Their Coverage On Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ELR_Q2FY2.pdf.

Key Takeaways:

Transition from care & maintenance to revenue generation

Potential restart of underground mining

Additional opportunities in the pipeline

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

