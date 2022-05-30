Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    EPG   TH6128010001

EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-29
10.10 THB   -1.94%
01:00pEASTERN POLYMER PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
05/23EASTERN POLYMER PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
05/23EASTERN POLYMER PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by YUANTA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Polymer Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

05/30/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Headline:

Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

Security Symbol:

EPG

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 March

Year

2022

2021

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

1,596,960

1,218,890

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

0.57

0.435

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Chumnan Vitoorapakorn)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eastern Polymer Group pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
