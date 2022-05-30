Eastern Polymer Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2022

30 May 2022

Subject: Explanation of operating result in the financial statement ended 31 March 2022

To: Directors and Managers of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the financial statement of FY 2021/2022 period ended 31 March 2022 submitted by Eastern Polymer Group Public Company Limited (the "Company"), please be informed that:

Million Baht Year 2021/22 Year 2020/21 Increase (Decrease) Apr 21 - Mar 22 Apr 20 - Mar 21 Revenue from sale of goods 11,739.6 9,569.2 2,170.4 22.7% Cost of Good sold 8,015.7 6,586.0 1,429.7 21.7% Gain (Loss) on Exchange 67.3 21.4 45.9 215.0% Selling and administrative expense 2,339.4 1,927.1 412.3 21.4% Finance costs 80.9 61.3 19.6 32.0% Share of profit from investment in associates 226.2 92.6 133.7 144.4% Net Profit 1,602.4 1,221.2 381.1 31.2%

The operating result of the Company for FY 2021/2022 (1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022), the Company earned net profit of 1,602.4 million Baht which was 381.1 million Baht increase or 31.2% increase from FY 2020/2021 (1 April

2020 to 31 March 2021) all due to the significant changes as follows:

1. Total revenue from sale of goods in the number of 11,739.6 million Baht was increased by 2,170.4 million Baht or 22.7 % from the previous fiscal year. The sale growth rates compared to the previous fiscal year are from our 3 business categories as follows:

- Aeroflex increased 18.8% - Aeroklas increased 30.5% - Eastern Polypack increased 12.7%

Aeroflex Group

Aeroflex revenue from sale increased in comparison to the previous year. Domestically, revenue from sale gradually recovers from the relaxation of the pandemic control measurement. Internationally, the revenue from sale in US increased in comparison to previous year due to rapid economic recovery and government stimulus program. Further, the sale in Asia also improved over the year.

