    EPG   TH6128010001

EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EPG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Eastern Polymer Public : Set up new subsidiary of Aeroklas Australia Pty. Ltd. (subsidiary)

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:38:00
Headline
Set up new subsidiary of Aeroklas Australia Pty. Ltd. (subsidiary)
Symbol
EPG
Source
EPG
Full Detailed News 
                Set up new subsidiary of Aeroklas Australia Pty. Ltd. (subsidiary)
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eastern Polymer Group pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 458 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2022 1 685 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2022 800 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 27 020 M 808 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Technical analysis trends EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,65 THB
Average target price 15,24 THB
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Managers and Directors
Pawat Vitoorapakorn Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vatcharakris Nopakun Head-Finance & Accounting
Vachara Tuntariyanond Chairman
Maliwan Kittiwiriyakarn Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Chalieo Vitoorapakorn Executive Director & Deputy CEO-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.84%808
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-19.78%8 008
APTARGROUP, INC.-4.48%7 670
FP CORPORATION-18.88%2 151
SCIENTEX BERHAD-17.95%1 452
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.5.17%760