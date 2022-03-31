Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EP   TH0344B10Z07

EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Power Public : Opinion of the Audit Committee and IFA on Financial Assistance to Connected Persons.

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 18:09:19
Headline
Opinion of the Audit Committee and IFA on Financial Assistance to Connected Persons.
Symbol
EP
Source
EP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eastern Power Group pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:05aEASTERN POWER PUBLIC : Opinion of the Audit Committee and IFA on Financial Assistance to C..
PU
03/03EASTERN POWER PUBLIC : Notifications of the resolutions of the BODs Meeting No. 1/2022 reg..
PU
03/01EASTERN POWER PUBLIC : Notifications of the resolutions of the BODs Meeting No. 1/2022 reg..
PU
02/27EASTERN POWER PUBLIC : Notifications of the resolutions of the BODs Meeting No. 1/2022 reg..
PU
02/27Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable..
CI
02/27Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
02/21EASTERN POWER PUBLIC : The results of proposed meeting agenda and to nominate persons to b..
PU
2021UNIVENTURE BGP CO., LTD. COMPLETED T : Ep).
CI
2021Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quart..
CI
2021Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited Announces Directorate Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 722 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 1 008 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 340 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 5 362 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales 2021 9,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Power Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Weera Louwitawas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laddawan Suwapradub Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yuth Chinsupakul Chairman
Nakorn Chuensom Manager-Administration & Human Resources
Chaiwat Atsawintarangkun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.88%161
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.2.39%6 538
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD3.43%6 135
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.14%3 209
CIMPRESS PLC-9.10%1 699
DELUXE CORPORATION-0.16%1 314