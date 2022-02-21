Log in
    EP   TH0344B10Z07

EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EP)
News 
Eastern Power Public : The results of proposed meeting agenda and to nominate persons to be elected as directors for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 in advance.

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eastern Power Group pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 187 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net income 2020 1 135 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2020 2 176 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,72x
Yield 2020 5,46%
Capitalization 5 875 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Weera Louwitawas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laddawan Suwapradub Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yuth Chinsupakul Chairman
Nakorn Chuensom Manager-Administration & Human Resources
Chaiwat Atsawintarangkun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN POWER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.53%183
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.1.76%6 880
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD5.84%6 648
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.8.06%3 747
CIMPRESS PLC-8.24%1 715
DELUXE CORPORATION2.87%1 410