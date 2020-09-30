Eastern Property : EPH 1HY2020 - Financial Results Investor Presentation

Log in
09/30/2020 | 06:15am EDT

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

EPH

30 September 2020 Page 1

AGENDA

  1. Introduction
  2. 1HY 2020 - Operational Highlights
  3. 1HY 2020 - Financial Results
  4. Q&A

EPH

30 September 2020 Page 2

HY 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Events

  • During the first 6 months of 2020 the Company continued its expansion in Europe and strengthened its real estate portfolio through further acquisitions in Germany and Austria.
  • In April 2020 the Company acquired 89.9% interest in the hotel property in Berlin. The property had been completed in 2010 and comprises approximately 20,160 sqm, including 304 rooms, 86 underground & 39 surface parking spaces, a spa, restaurant and two music studios. The hotel property (STRAL 3) is ideally located in the popular, upcoming area of Friedrichshain in Berlin and is fully leased to NH Hotel Group, the third-largest hotel operator in Europe. With this acquisition the Company not only continued to diversify its portfolio across major Western European markets but also added a new real estate class to its portfolio.
  • Further, at the end of June 2020 EPH acquired 100% stake in Lassallestrasse 1 in Vienna, a prominent office property located near Vienna's city centre. The mixed-use building was originally built in 1993 and is currently undergoing a refurbishment that is expected to be completed in 2022. The property will be spread across nine floors and after refurbishment and construction of the top floor will comprise a total of approx. 29,000 sqm with 150 underground and 70 outdoor parking spaces. Tenants of the building will include City of Vienna, the State Police and the supermarket Merkur. As of today, there are already more than 50% of the property leased with an average term of more than 10 years. The Company has confidence in the stability of Vienna's prime office rents and believes that the addition to the EPH portfolio will create long-term value for its shareholders.
  • During the first half of 2020 the Company successfully continued sales of Arbat premises in Moscow and, in particular, sold the whole office space in Arbat 24 of 2,600 sqm, as well as certain apartments and parking lots.

EPH

30 September 2020 Page 3

HY 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Subsequent Events

  • After the end of the reporting period, the Company acquired its second hotel property in Western Europe, in Dresden. The property (SALZ 4) is wholly rented out to Meliá Hotels International, one of the largest operators in Spain with a strong global presence, which currently operates 374 hotels in 40 countries. The current lease runs until December 2029, with two five-year extension options. The hotel comprises an area of 15,550 sqm. with a total of 180 rooms, 46 underground parking spaces, a spa, restaurant, 261 sqm. of retail space and meeting rooms for up to 230 people.
  • The main objective of EPH remains to invest in high-quality real estate over the long term and to ensure that it generates stable revenues. The Company focuses on office and mixed-use properties as well as hotels in Western Europe. We are constantly monitoring the opportunities in all leading Western European markets.
  • COVID-19:
    • Impact for the Group continues to be monitored;
    • Although the office and especially the hotel markets have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, this creates attractive opportunities for acquisitions;
    • For the current portfolio: Management cannot judge on the future potential negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and major financial markets as well as on EPH properties but as per the most recent assessment impacts on the Group are only considered short-term with no material impact expected for the long-term.

EPH

30 September 2020 Page 4

Disclaimer

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
