Eastern Property : EPH 1HY2020 - Financial Results Investor Presentation

HY 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Events

During the first 6 months of 2020 the Company continued its expansion in Europe and strengthened its real estate portfolio through further acquisitions in Germany and Austria.

In April 2020 the Company acquired 89.9% interest in the hotel property in Berlin. The property had been completed in 2010 and comprises approximately 20,160 sqm, including 304 rooms, 86 underground & 39 surface parking spaces, a spa, restaurant and two music studios. The hotel property (STRAL 3) is ideally located in the popular, upcoming area of Friedrichshain in Berlin and is fully leased to NH Hotel Group, the third-largest hotel operator in Europe. With this acquisition the Company not only continued to diversify its portfolio across major Western European markets but also added a new real estate class to its portfolio.

Further, at the end of June 2020 EPH acquired 100% stake in Lassallestrasse 1 in Vienna, a prominent office property located near Vienna's city centre. The mixed-use building was originally built in 1993 and is currently undergoing a refurbishment that is expected to be completed in 2022. The property will be spread across nine floors and after refurbishment and construction of the top floor will comprise a total of approx. 29,000 sqm with 150 underground and 70 outdoor parking spaces. Tenants of the building will include City of Vienna, the State Police and the supermarket Merkur. As of today, there are already more than 50% of the property leased with an average term of more than 10 years. The Company has confidence in the stability of Vienna's prime office rents and believes that the addition to the EPH portfolio will create long-term value for its shareholders.