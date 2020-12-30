Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Eastern Property Holdings Limited    EPH   VGG290991014

EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful closing of the acquisition QBC 1,2 & 7 in Vienna, Austria

12/30/2020 | 01:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   30 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI 
 
   In August 2019, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. signed the forward 
purchase transaction regarding the acquisition of prestigious QBC 1 & 2 
in Vienna, Austria from the joint venture partners UBM Development (66%) 
and S IMMO (34%). The closing now took place on December 29, 2020. 
 
   The Closing includes the office properties QBC 1 & 2 with a leasable 
area of 38,700 sqm as well as QBC 7, the underground car park with 583 
parking spaces (total of almost 680 parking spaces) which have been 
successfully developed by UBM Development in the past 2 years. QBC 1 & 2 
are currently one of the most sought-after office locations in Vienna. 
This shows the demand for high-quality office space in a prime location 
remains high. "The project was completed without delays despite two 
lockdowns," comments Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG on the 
successful closing. 
 
   QBC 1 & 2 is rented to reputable office tenants including Grant Thornton, 
Regionalmedien Austria and CBRE as well as commercial tenants like Hofer, 
Österreichische Post, a pharmacy and a restaurant. 
 
   In total, the sales price for QBC 1 & 2 as well as the underground car 
park amounts to around EUR 230 million. In the course of the transaction, 
EPH has taken over existing financing in the amount of approx. EUR 114 
million granted by Raiffeisen Bank International AG. The remaining part 
has been financed with Company's funds. EPH has recently successfully 
completed a share capital increase through offering new shares to the 
market. 
 
   EPH is confident of the striking location of the Property. The Quartier 
Belvedere scores with an optimal combination of a location close to the 
city center, the mobility hub of the main train station and a diverse 
infrastructure of stores, hotels, restaurants, and leisure facilities. 
With its attractive working and living environments, the location at the 
main station has developed not only into the new financial district but 
also into a "place to be" in Vienna. Approximately two-thirds of this 
multifunctional development are offices whereas to ensure that the new 
district is also lively after office hours, two hotels and an attractive 
restaurant scene have been created in addition to condominiums and 
serviced apartments. 
 
   EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on 
SIX Stock Exchange. As part of its geographical diversification and 
strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company 
currently invests in Western Europe. The acquisition of QBC 1,2 & 7 
follows the strategy of adding attractive real estate investments in 
established markets with a strong long-term economic outlook. The 
Company has confidence in the stability of Vienna's prime office rents, 
sees significant growth potential of city's property markets, and 
believes that the addition to the EPH portfolio will create long-term 
value for its shareholders. 
 
   EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary 
of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property 
Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 
or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 201230_Closing Acquisition QBC 1,2 & 7 Vienna Austria 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a4fdb5e-d226-4f0a-a54a-cf5b586c2f17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:00aEASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful c..
AQ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful clos..
DJ
12/29EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful c..
PU
12/23EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Settles $163 Million Share Issue
MT
12/22EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful s..
AQ
12/22PRESS RELEASE : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful sett..
DJ
12/14EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Raises $163 Million Via Share Issue
MT
12/11EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the su..
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the succe..
DJ
12/11EASTERN PROPERTY : EPH announces the successful allocation of 4,435,000 new ordi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 95,3 M - -
Net income 2019 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 7,21x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 416 M 416 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9,76x
EV / Sales 2019 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Property Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olga Melnikova Chairman
Oeivind Gustav Stenbolt Executive Director
Hans Messmer Non-Executive Director
Michael William Cuthbert Non-Executive Director
Tomasz Dukala Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.03%416
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.56%36 812
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.14%33 949
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.01%28 740
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.60%28 670
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.07%28 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ