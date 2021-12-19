Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Eastern Iron Limited ABN 70 126 678 037 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Ariel Edward King Date of last notice 13 May 2021 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest 2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd (including registered holder) 4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Mr King the sole shareholder and Director interest. of the above. Date of change 10 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023 Class Performance Rights Number acquired Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05 expiring on 10 December 2024. Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023. Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05 expiring on 10 December 2024. Nature of change Indirect Performance Rights - provided Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue pursuant to shareholder approval granted of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back on 7 December 2021 as an incentive-based component of Director remuneration. . Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NA above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the NA trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was NA this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Name of Director Jason Hou Date of last notice 28 September 2021 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Date of change 10 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct - 1,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023 Class Performance Rights Number acquired Direct - 7,000,000 Performance Rights Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05 expiring on 10 December 2024. Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil