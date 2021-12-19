Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Eastern Iron Limited
ABN
70 126 678 037
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ariel Edward King
Date of last notice
13 May 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd
4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd
Mr King the sole shareholder and Director
of the above.
Date of change
10 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Indirect - 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023.
Indirect - 6,300,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Nature of change
Indirect Performance Rights - provided
pursuant to shareholder approval granted
on 7 December 2021 as an incentive-based
component of Director remuneration.
Name of entity
Eastern Iron Limited
ABN
70 126 678 037
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jason Hou
Date of last notice
28 September 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
10 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct - 1,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
Direct - 7,000,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Direct - 1,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023.
Direct - 7,000,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Nature of change
Direct Performance Rights - provided
pursuant to shareholder approval granted
on 7 December 2021 as an incentive-based
component of Director remuneration.
