Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Eastern Resources Limited ABN 70 126 678 037 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Ariel Edward King Date of last notice 17 December 2021 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest 2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd (including registered holder) 4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd Mr King the sole shareholder and Director of the above. Date of change 24 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023 Indirect- 6,300,000 Performance Rights Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05 expiring on 10 December 2024. Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil

No. of securities held after change Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023. Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary shares. Nature of change Indirect- Conversion of Performance Rights to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NA above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the NA trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was NA this provided?

Name of Director Myles Rui Fang Date of last notice 17 December 2021 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest Direct- Performance Rights Indirect- Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of indirect interest Fundmax Pty Ltd is a company controlled (including registered holder) by the Director. Date of change 24 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Direct- 87,500 Fully Paid Ordinary shares Direct- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12 May 2023. Direct- 8,750 Listed options exercisable at $0.012 on or before 31 January 2023. Indirect- 6,666,666 Fully Paid Ordinary shares. Direct- 7,000,000 Performance Rights Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05 expiring on 10 December 2024. Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Performance Rights Number acquired Indirect- 7,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary shares.