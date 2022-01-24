Log in
    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

(EFE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 06:38:45 pm
0.065 AUD   -2.99%
05:57pEASTERN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y
PU
05:47pEASTERN RESOURCES : Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
02:54aEASTERN RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y

01/24/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Eastern Resources Limited

ABN

70 126 678 037

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ariel Edward King

Date of last notice

17 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr King the sole shareholder and Director

interest.

of the above.

Date of change

24 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023

Indirect- 6,300,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023.

Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary

shares.

Nature of change

Indirect- Conversion of Performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Rights to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NA

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

NA

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

NA

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Eastern Resources Limited

ABN

70 126 678 037

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Myles Rui Fang

Date of last notice

17 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct- Performance Rights

Indirect- Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of indirect interest

Fundmax Pty Ltd is a company controlled

(including registered holder)

by the Director.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

24 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct- 87,500 Fully Paid Ordinary shares

Direct- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023.

Direct- 8,750 Listed options exercisable

at $0.012 on or before 31 January 2023.

Indirect- 6,666,666 Fully Paid Ordinary

shares.

Direct- 7,000,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Indirect- 7,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary

shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Direct- 7,000,000 Performance Rights

Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05

expiring on 10 December 2024.

Value/Consideration

Nil for each transaction.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct- 87,500 Fully Paid Ordinary shares

Indirect- 7,000,00 Fully Paid Ordinary

shares

Direct- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12

May 2023.

Direct- 8,750 Listed options exercisable

at $0.012 on or before 31 January 2023.

Indirect- 6,666,666 Fully Paid Ordinary

shares.

Nature of change

7,000,000 directly held Performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Rights were transferred by the Director to

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Fundmax Pty Ltd.

On conversion of the Performance Rights,

7,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary shares were

issued to Fundmax Pty Ltd.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Consulting Services Agreement previously notified in

ASX Appendix 3Y dated 16 December 2021 remain

unchanged.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
