Eastern Resources : Appendix 3Y

Name of entity
Eastern Resources Limited
ABN
70 126 678 037
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ariel Edward King
Date of last notice
17 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
2,100,000 - La Paz Resourced Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
4,200,000 - King Corporate Pty Ltd
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Mr King the sole shareholder and Director
interest.
of the above.
Date of change
24 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023
Indirect- 6,300,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Indirect- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023.
Indirect- 6,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary
shares.
Nature of change
Indirect- Conversion of Performance
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Rights to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NA
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
NA
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
NA
this provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Eastern Resources Limited
ABN
70 126 678 037
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Myles Rui Fang
Date of last notice
17 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct- Performance Rights
Indirect- Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of indirect interest
Fundmax Pty Ltd is a company controlled
(including registered holder)
by the Director.
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
24 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct- 87,500 Fully Paid Ordinary shares
Direct- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023.
Direct- 8,750 Listed options exercisable
at $0.012 on or before 31 January 2023.
Indirect- 6,666,666 Fully Paid Ordinary
shares.
Direct- 7,000,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Performance Rights
Number acquired
Indirect- 7,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary
shares.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Direct- 7,000,000 Performance Rights
Vesting on a 20-day VWAP > $0.05
expiring on 10 December 2024.
Value/Consideration
Nil for each transaction.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct- 87,500 Fully Paid Ordinary shares
Indirect- 7,000,00 Fully Paid Ordinary
shares
Direct- 7,000,000 Unlisted Options
exercisable at $0.0142 on or before 12
May 2023.
Direct- 8,750 Listed options exercisable
at $0.012 on or before 31 January 2023.
Indirect- 6,666,666 Fully Paid Ordinary
shares.
Nature of change
7,000,000 directly held Performance
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Rights were transferred by the Director to
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Fundmax Pty Ltd.
On conversion of the Performance Rights,
7,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary shares were
issued to Fundmax Pty Ltd.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Consulting Services Agreement previously notified in
ASX Appendix 3Y dated 16 December 2021 remain
unchanged.
