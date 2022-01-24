Eastern Resources : Application for Quotation of Securities

Application for quotation of +securities
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
New announcement
Monday January 24, 2022
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EFE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
21,000,000
24/01/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
70126678037
1.3
ASX issuer code
EFE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EFEAW : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
21,000,000
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452n1586v1gbnj.pdf
Schedule 5.
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
Name of KMP
|
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
4,200,000
Ariel Edward King
|
King Corporate Pty Ltd
|
2,100,000
Ariel Edward King
|
La Paz Resources Pty Ltd
|
7,000,000
Myles Rui Fang
|
Fundmax Pty Ltd
|
7,000,000
Jason Hou
|
Next Street Pty Ltd ATF JISM Family
Trust
Issue date
24/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
21,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Management services in connection with the acquisition of new exploration projects, the development of existing exploration projects, the development of strategic partnerships and capital raising.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.073000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Securities issued following vesting and conversion of Performance Rights issued pursuant to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 7 December 2021.
