    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

(EFE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 06:38:48 pm
0.065 AUD   -2.99%
Eastern Resources : Application for Quotation of Securities

01/24/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EFE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

21,000,000

24/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

70126678037

1.3

ASX issuer code

EFE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFEAW : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

21,000,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452n1586v1gbnj.pdf

Schedule 5.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

4,200,000

Ariel Edward King

King Corporate Pty Ltd

2,100,000

Ariel Edward King

La Paz Resources Pty Ltd

7,000,000

Myles Rui Fang

Fundmax Pty Ltd

7,000,000

Jason Hou

Next Street Pty Ltd ATF JISM Family

Trust

Issue date

24/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

21,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Management services in connection with the acquisition of new exploration projects, the development of existing exploration projects, the development of strategic partnerships and capital raising.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.073000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Securities issued following vesting and conversion of Performance Rights issued pursuant to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 7 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
