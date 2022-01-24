Eastern Resources : Application for Quotation of Securities

Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary Entity name EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Monday January 24, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date EFE ORDINARY FULLY PAID 21,000,000 24/01/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of entity EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 70126678037 1.3 ASX issuer code EFE The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 24/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are: Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme FROM (Existing Class) ASX +security code and description EFEAW : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO (Existing Class) ASX +security code and description EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 21,000,000 Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211105/pdf/452n1586v1gbnj.pdf Schedule 5. Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 4,200,000 Ariel Edward King King Corporate Pty Ltd 2,100,000 Ariel Edward King La Paz Resources Pty Ltd 7,000,000 Myles Rui Fang Fundmax Pty Ltd 7,000,000 Jason Hou Next Street Pty Ltd ATF JISM Family Trust Issue date 24/1/2022