    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

(EFE)
Eastern Resources : Application for quotation of securities - EFE

02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EFE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,183,431

28/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

70126678037

1.3

ASX issuer code

EFE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Share issue referenced at and approved via Resolution 9, EFE 2021 AGM dated 7 December 2021

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

28/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,183,431

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.017000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

985,392,805

EFEOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023

143,212,233

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

EFEAX : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2023 EX $0.08

1,500,000

EFEAU : OPTION EXPIRING 12-MAY-2023 EX $0.0142

16,000,000

EFEAV : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2023 EX $0.04

22,750,000

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Eastern Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
