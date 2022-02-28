Eastern Resources : Application for quotation of securities - EFE
02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 28, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EFE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,183,431
28/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
70126678037
1.3
ASX issuer code
EFE
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
28/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Share issue referenced at and approved via Resolution 9, EFE 2021 AGM dated 7 December 2021
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
28/2/2022
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,183,431
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.017000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Please provide additional details
Per Resolution 9 at the EFE 2021 AGM - part consideration for the Trigg Hill Lithium option
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
985,392,805
EFEOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023
143,212,233
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
EFEAX : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2023 EX $0.08
1,500,000
EFEAU : OPTION EXPIRING 12-MAY-2023 EX $0.0142
16,000,000
EFEAV : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2023 EX $0.04
22,750,000
Application for quotation of +securities
Eastern Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:02 UTC.