  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

(EFE)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/18 01:10:54 am EDT
0.049 AUD   +4.26%
Eastern Resources : Application for quotation of securities - EFE

03/18/2022 | 01:11am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EFE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,520,000

18/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

70126678037

1.3

ASX issuer code

EFE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFEOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2023

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,520,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/3/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

18/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,520,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2021 1,50 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,4 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 887x
EV / Sales 2021 261 692x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Executive Director
Jason Hou Director
Heath L. Roberts Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN RESOURCES LIMITED-13.21%33
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.87%165 842
RIO TINTO PLC10.75%117 375
GLENCORE PLC26.19%81 099
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.86%58 955
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.45%40 017