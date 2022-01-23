Eastern Resources : Positive Feasibility Study for Nowa Nowa Iron Project

ASX Announcement - 24 January 2022 Level 1, 80 Chandos Street St Leonards NSW 2065 T +61 2 9906 7551 only FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS NOWA NOWA IRON PROJECT IS TECHNICALLY ROBUST WITH POSITIVE CASHFLOW HIGHLIGHTS use ∙ Feasibility Study confirms the technical and financial viability of Nowa Nowa Iron Project. ∙ Study posits production of 1.0Mtpa, with LOM of 6 years. ∙ LOM production in base case underpinned by JORC Measured and Indicated Resources of 4.65Mt at 51.75% Fe ∙ Low capital cost of $15.7 million (including contingency) ∙ Cash operating costs of A$72.00 per tonne FOB (LOM average) ∙ Pre-tax NPV of A$61.94 million and IRR of 11.8% personalEastern Resources Limited ("EFE" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results from the Feasibility Study ('FS') relating to the Nowa Nowa Project ("Project"). The Study is the third assessment undertaken by EFE for the entire Project following successful completion of the Scoping Study in 2012 and Feasibility Study in 2014. This Study has been revised as of January 2022 to reflect the current product philosophy and operational approach, along with updated financial metrics. The FS shows the Project is technically robust and under the assumptions of the FS would be likely to generate positive financial returns. Overview This FS outlines the findings for the Project and includes assessment on the following: geology and mineral resource;

For ∙ metallurgical testwork;

metallurgical testwork; mining, crushing & screening;

infrastructure requirements;

utilities supply (power, water, fuel and communications);

product haulage;

port product handling and export;

operations management and human resources;

health and safety management;

environmental and social impacts;

∙ project approvals process; ∙ cultural heritage and native title; and ∙ capital costs, operating costs and financial modelling. only Key Outcomes The following describes the key elements of the Project's base case: ∙ life of mine of approximately 6 years; ∙ mining from a single pit, the Five Mile deposit, using conventional drill, blast, load and haul mining methodology; ∙ produce approximately 1 Mtpa magnetite direct shipping ore (DSO) -30 mm product with average grade of 51.75% Fe over the life of mine; ∙ haulage via a trucking operation to the Eden port, 234 km one way from the mine site; ∙ approximately 12 - 14 shipments per annum exported through the port, operated by Pentarch Logistics (ANWE); ∙ capital cost of A$15.7 million (15% contingency) use∙ cash operating costs of A$72.00 per tonne of DSO including royalties (FOB); and ∙ pre-tax NPV (8%) of A$61.94M and IRR of 11.8%. personaleast of Melbourne, and approximately 234km by road west of the Port of Eden. (see Figure 1). Background The Company engaged Engenium Pty Ltd ("Engenium") to investigate the potential for development of a magnetite direct shipping ore1 ("DSO") operation based on magnetite-rich iron ore deposits at its Five Mile deposit near Nowa Nowa in Eastern Victoria. DSO product would be trucked through existing road network to the Port of Eden in NSW, where the DSO product would be exported via existing port infrastructure. For the purpose of the FS, the Project has been considered as a standalone project for Five Mile deposit only and the other deposits (e.g. Six Mile and Seven Mile) have been excluded from consideration at this point in time. Project Location The Project is located 7 km north of the township of Nowa Nowa, Victoria. It is some 320km by road For 1 No Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 have been estimated. The word 'ore' where used in this announcement is not intended to imply the existence or likelihood of the estimation of ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Page 2

use only personal Figure 1 - Project Location JORC Mineral Resource The Mineral Resource at Five Mile was estimated by H&SC in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. H&SC estimated a total mineral resource of 9.05 Mt with an average iron content of 50.8%Fe, in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories as set out in Table 1 below. This estimate assumes a commercially minable lower cut-off of 40% iron. Prospect Measured Indicated Inferred Total Mt Fe % Mt Fe % Mt Fe % Mt Fe % Five Mile 2.25 52.8 4.32 50.4 2.49 49.7 9.05 50.8 Table 1 - Five Mile Resource Estimate (cut off of 40% Fe) 1 Project Operation For The operating strategy is summarised as follows: engage a mining contractor for ore extraction and stockpiling at the ROM pad;

engage a mining contractor for crushing plant encompassing all crushing, screening, and stockpiling;

engage a road haulage contractor for product haulage from the mine to the port;

product unloading, stockpile, reclaim, ship loading and all charges at the port; and

miscellaneous indirects and services for the supply of operations infrastructure and support. Page 3

Extending the LOM by upgrade existing inferred resources in Five Mile deposit to measured and/or indicated resources; Exploration upside based on areas of Seven Mile project where iron ore has been identified; Increasing the production rate materially to 1.5Mtpa; Improvements in operational efficiencies and reduction of operating costs Project partnership arrangement. The FS indicates a plan to produce magnetite DSO at a 1.0 million tonnes per annum over a six-year LOM (totally approximately 4.65 million tonnes), with the opportunity to expand production once existing inferred resources at Five Mile deposit is upgraded to measured and/or indicated resources. onlyAn open cut mine is proposed, with an average waste to ore ratio of 3.22 over the six years mining including pre-strip period. Ore will be crushed and screened to produce DSO lump product ("Product"), with estimated average product grade of 51.75% over the LOM. The Product will be trucked from mine to the Port of Eden predominantly by sealed road, where it will be stockpiled prior to being loaded directly into Panamax ship vessels for export to customers. Opportunities and Risks The Company is studying further opportunities to enhance the value of the Project, include the usepotential as follows: ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ personal∙ The key risks identified for the Project include: ∙ A significant strengthening of the Australian currency against the US currency; ∙ A significant decline in the iron ore price from the forecasted price in the FS; ∙ Delays in obtaining necessary approvals/permits; ∙ Restrictions in access to ANWE port facilities; ∙ Increased operating costs and shipping costs; ∙ Shortages in suitable staffing and contractors. Cautionary Statement As the Feasibility Study for the Project utilises a portion of Inferred Resources, the Company draws attention to the following cautionary statement in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules. The FS referred to in this announcement is based upon a JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate For(refer to the Company announcement dated 21 May 20141). The Company advises that the production targets in the FS uses measured and indicated resources as base case, and uses measured, indicated and inferred resources as upside case. The forecast financial information in this announcement is based on the base case only. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources or that the production targets of upside case reported in this announcement will be realized. The Mineral Resource Estimate that underpins the FS has been prepared by a Competent Person, with a Competent Person's Statement in accordance with the JORC Code included in this announcement. Page 4