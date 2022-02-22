Eastern Resources : Trading Halt

The securities of Eastern Resources Limited ('EFE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of EFE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 February 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Level 1, 80 Chandos Street

St Leonards NSW 2065

T +61 2 9906 7551

www.easterniron.com.au

23 February 2022

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace,

Perth WA 6000

Via Email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au, tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Attention: Mr Raj Logarajah

Dear Mr Logarajah,

Request For Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Eastern Resources Limited (ASX: EFE) (the 'Company') requests a trading halt of the securities of the Company effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding a material transaction.

The following information is provided in relation to this request:

The trading halt is sought so that the Company can manage its continuous disclosure obligations by releasing an announcement regarding a memorandum of understanding with a lithium converter for the acquisition and development of lithium projects.

The trading halt is sought until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Friday 25 February 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Should you have any queries regarding the above request please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned. Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully

Eastern Resources Limited

Heath Roberts

Company Secretary

0419 473925

