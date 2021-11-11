Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESTAR   TH0381A10Z02

EASTERN STAR REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ESTAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appointment of the Independent Director.

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Nov 2021 18:50:05
Headline
Appointment of the Independent Director.
Symbol
ESTAR
Source
ESTAR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eastern Star Real Estate pcl published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTERN STAR REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:07aAppointment of the Independent Director.
PU
10/25EASTERN STAR REAL ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification of passing away of Chairman of audit commit..
PU
10/25Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Demise of Preecha Oonchitti, ..
CI
08/11Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
06/17Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/13Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
04/26Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Year En..
CI
03/01Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/24Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Full..
CI
02/24Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend for the Fiscal Year..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 680 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net income 2020 189 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net Debt 2020 924 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 2 762 M 84,3 M 83,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart EASTERN STAR REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torsak Lertsrisakulrat Managing Director & Director
Pitchapas Powattanakul Assistant Director-Accounting & Financial
Anand Panyarachun Chairman
Sunanta Tiasuwan Independent Director
Preecha Oonchitti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN STAR REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.91%84
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.20%37 128
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.41%28 884
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.49%28 496
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%25 292
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%25 011